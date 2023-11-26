Neighbourhood Scan

Vietnam

Trash pollution in ‘pearl island’

Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, is grappling with major challenges from plastic waste. Often dubbed ‘pearl island’ after its famous pearl products, Phu Quoc generates about 190 tonnes of solid waste everyday, 89 per cent of which is collected and treated by two methods: burial and incineration at six landfills. In 2022, the island piloted household-scale waste incinerators. Once one of the busiest tourism hotspots in southern Vietnam, the coastal nation’s largest island is losing its charm to expensive air tickets and trash pollution, insiders say. VN Express

Bhutan

Unlikely hotspot for students

In a notable departure from the traditional trajectory of global education, two 16-year-old Australian students are breaking new ground by choosing Bhutan as their destination for academic pursuits. The Educating for Lifelong Citizenship High School currently boasts of a diverse cohort of 10 students from around the globe. Bhutanese students traditionally seek educational opportunities overseas. Deki Choden, the school principal, said the students display a genuine curiosity about Bhutanese culture, actively showing interest and seeking clarification on various aspects.

Bhutan Today

Thailand

Passenger service charge

From April next year, the charges for international departure passengers will increase from 700 to 730 baht per person, while for domestic departure passengers, it will rise from 100 to 130 baht per person at six airports — Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, and Phuket. The hike was necessitated by increased costs following the installation of Common Use Passenger Processing Systems at six airports, which have significantly improved service quality, safety and convenience for airport passengers.

The Nation

Malaysia

Not another sugar high

To repair Malaysia’s image of having the highest diabetes rate in Asia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all segments of society to reduce their sugar intake. He said the responsibility to ensure this should not only be placed on the shoulders of the Health Ministry, but also on other ministries, food and beverages sellers, as well as the public. Anwar said as a country with a Muslim majority population, Malaysians must understand the religion’s emphasis on a healthy lifestyle. The Star

