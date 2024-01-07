Neighbourhood Scan

Thailand

Job offers that seem too good

The Thai embassy in Phnom Penh has advised Thais to think again if they are invited to work in highly-paid jobs in Cambodia, as many victims have ended up working for call-centre gangs. In a warning, the embassy said that last year, many Thais were lured to work for such gangs. Some of the victims have been sentenced to 50 years in jail and ordered to repay the money to their victims. It said if jobseekers are smuggled into Cambodia by employers rather than through legal channels, they would definitely be forced to work for illegal gangs. Enter the destination country legally and seek a work permit, the embassy stated.

The Nation

Bhutan

Rise in arrests related to drugs

Despite stringent measures, incidents of drug smuggling continue to increase. According to police records, the number of arrests related to drugs has consistently risen each year. In 2018, 1,200 individuals were arrested, followed by 1,300 in 2019 and 1,700 in 2022. In the first six months of 2023, police arrested 1,500 people in drug-related cases. The police attribute the increase in arrests to heightened vigilance. The question remains as to from where and through what means the smugglers succeed in smuggling drugs. Police officials say the southern border remains porous, with numerous illegal entry points.

Kuensel Online

Vietnam

Non-stick paint for bridges

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have planned to employ more radical measures such as the application of non-stick paint to address the ongoing issue of vandalism on bridges and public structures. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport tasked the Road Traffic Infrastructure Management Centre with applying specialised paint to deter graffiti at bridges that facilitate water traffic in the city, allowing easy cleaning. It is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, surveillance cameras will be installed underneath the bridges to enhance monitoring.

Tuoi Tre News

Maldives

Seaplane terminal to be relocated

President Dr Mohamed Muizzu has announced plans to relocate the seaplane terminal at the Velana International Airport (VIA) to an island neighbouring Hulhumale, and to connect the airport with the seaplane terminal via a monorail system. The announcement was made during the launch of a multimillion-dollar project to develop the VIA. The seaplane terminal, Funadhoo, Male City and Hulhule will be linked via a bridge, and a public transport system, including a monorail system, will be established. The new seaplane terminal at VIA, which is set to be relocated, had opened in 2022.

Sun Online