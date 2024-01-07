 Neighbourhood Scan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Neighbourhood Scan

Neighbourhood Scan


Thailand
Job offers that seem too good
The Thai embassy in Phnom Penh has advised Thais to think again if they are invited to work in highly-paid jobs in Cambodia, as many victims have ended up working for call-centre gangs. In a warning, the embassy said that last year, many Thais were lured to work for such gangs. Some of the victims have been sentenced to 50 years in jail and ordered to repay the money to their victims. It said if jobseekers are smuggled into Cambodia by employers rather than through legal channels, they would definitely be forced to work for illegal gangs. Enter the destination country legally and seek a work permit, the embassy stated.

The Nation

Bhutan
Rise in arrests related to drugs
Despite stringent measures, incidents of drug smuggling continue to increase. According to police records, the number of arrests related to drugs has consistently risen each year. In 2018, 1,200 individuals were arrested, followed by 1,300 in 2019 and 1,700 in 2022. In the first six months of 2023, police arrested 1,500 people in drug-related cases. The police attribute the increase in arrests to heightened vigilance. The question remains as to from where and through what means the smugglers succeed in smuggling drugs. Police officials say the southern border remains porous, with numerous illegal entry points.

Kuensel Online

Vietnam
Non-stick paint for bridges
Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have planned to employ more radical measures such as the application of non-stick paint to address the ongoing issue of vandalism on bridges and public structures. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport tasked the Road Traffic Infrastructure Management Centre with applying specialised paint to deter graffiti at bridges that facilitate water traffic in the city, allowing easy cleaning. It is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, surveillance cameras will be installed underneath the bridges to enhance monitoring.

Tuoi Tre News

Maldives
Seaplane terminal to be relocated
President Dr Mohamed Muizzu has announced plans to relocate the seaplane terminal at the Velana International Airport (VIA) to an island neighbouring Hulhumale, and to connect the airport with the seaplane terminal via a monorail system. The announcement was made during the launch of a multimillion-dollar project to develop the VIA. The seaplane terminal, Funadhoo, Male City and Hulhule will be linked via a bridge, and a public transport system, including a monorail system, will be established. The new seaplane terminal at VIA, which is set to be relocated, had opened in 2022.

Sun Online

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Viral video: Paid Rs 4.5 lakh for broken seats, had to use phone torch light; Air India passenger shares her harrowing experience on Delhi-Toronto flight

2
Trending

Imran Khan on Jeffery Epstein's sex clients list? Wasim Akram's video goes viral as Pakistani cricketer debunks allegation against former prime minister

3
Entertainment

Feroz Khan would have laughed out loud, says son Fardeen Khan on Zeenat Aman's claim of getting a pay cut on sets of 'Qurbani'

4
World

Here is why Donald Trump ‘didn't take massage’ at Epstein's estate, reveals 3rd batch of documents

5
India

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt; Indian crew of Liberian-flagged vessel thanks it for rescuing them

6
Punjab

Students from Punjab stage protest at Canada’s Algoma University over alleged unfair grading

7
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

8
World

Canada PM Trudeau's plane breaks down again after similar incident at G20 summit in India

9
Chandigarh

Bikram Majithia appears before Chandigarh court in case of attack on cops during 2021 protest

10
Trending

Former South Africa cricketer Makhaya Ntini sings ‘Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein’ in this viral video also featuring Ravichandran Ashwin

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

Sunshine moment

Sunshine moment: ISRO puts Aditya-L1 in halo orbit to study sun dynamics

India becomes fourth country to have a space observatory

Tech, combatants helped Navy secure vessel; hunt on for pirates

Tech, combatants helped Indian Navy secure merchant vessel; hunt on for pirates

On Thursday, 5-6 pirates had boarded the Liberian-flagged ve...

Rajnath Singh set to visit UK, first by Indian Defence Minister in 22 years

Rajnath Singh set to visit UK, first by Indian Defence Minister in 22 years

Visit taking place against the backdrop of ongoing Indian co...

India’s GDP numbers for 2023-24 show discrepancies of Rs 2.59 lakh crore: NSO

India’s GDP numbers for 2023-24 show discrepancies of Rs 2.59 lakh crore: NSO

According to National Statistical Office, Indian economy wil...

Voting begins for Bangladesh's General Election amid boycott by main Opposition BNP

Voting begins for Bangladesh's General Election amid boycott by main Opposition BNP

PM Sheikh Hasina eyes another term


Cities

View All

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Uncertainty looms large over Aman Arora to be chief guest at Republic Day function

Advisory issued for elderly, kids

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train commences operations

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

Chandigarh: 2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

BJP picks core group, ex-MP Satya Pal Jain misses out

Major’s family on holiday returns to burgled house

Gear up for LS polls: Nadda to party men

Centre applauds Chandigarh’s efforts in weeding out fake beneficiaries

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

Capital records moderate fog, AQI at 321

Liquor bizman gets bail in excise scam

Kejriwal sets agenda for 2024-25 Budget

Fire near Modi Mill flyover triggers snarl-up

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Déjà vu in Jalandhar: Ustad Nishat Khan on his Harivallabh debut in 1974

Jalandhar DSP's murder: Suspect didn’t show signs of fear, acted normally: Kin

Police may face Glock challenge in nailing auto driver for DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur resident beaten to death over rivalry, 11 booked

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

150 mobiles seized from inmates sent for forensic analysis by cops

Speed up process to start C&D waste mgmt plant project, contractor told

In major blow, 15 of 30 drug lords already convicted, rest under trial

4 make vain bid to commit theft at bank

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Punjab cagers defeat Gujarat in league tie

Rly Board Director-General inspects PLW