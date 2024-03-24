Neighbourhood Scan

Singapore
Ultra-fast EV chargers by year-end
Ultra-fast chargers that can fully charge an electric vehicle (EV) within 30 minutes are slated to be installed in Singapore by the end of 2024. EV-electric (EVe), a subsidiary of the Land Transport Authority, signed an agreement with Chinese technology giant Huawei recently to bring in such chargers, which are touted to be the fastest in Southeast Asia. These are meant to serve EV users such as taxi and delivery drivers who drive a lot. It takes up to eight hours to charge an EV at standard charging points installed in Housing Board carparks. Each ultra-fast charger will have two charging nozzles to serve two vehicles at a time. The Straits Times
The Philippines
Public warned against travel scams
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has advised the public to be wary of travel scams when making arrangements online for a Holy Week vacation. Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said scammers use e-travel tactics, like cheap luxurious accommodations and airline tickets, to lure the public. “If the deal is too good to be true, don’t,” Tansingco warned as he urged travellers to be cautious because of the proliferation of eTravel websites. The BI reminded travellers to always verify the legitimacy of websites and service providers before providing personal or financial information. The common tactics are ‘fake accommodation’ at very low rates and airline tickets with huge discounts. The Manila Times
Malaysia
No to hosting Commonwealth Games
The Malaysian government has decided not to accept the offer to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting, according to the Youth and Sports Ministry. A statement issued by the ministry’s corporate communications unit said the decision was made after taking into account all implications of Malaysia hosting the games. “The meeting highlighted that the offer of £100m would not suffice to afford the whole cost of hosting the games on a big scale.” Besides that, the economic impact cannot be determined at this time. The offer to Malaysia was made after Victoria (Australia) withdrew last year from hosting the games due to the increase in organising costs from AU$2.6b to AU$7b. The Star
Cambodia
Equinox at Angkor Wat a big draw
The first of this year’s equinox events at Angkor Wat Temple saw record-breaking visitor numbers, exceeding 10,000. In the pre-dawn hours of March 22, as the gates parted, visitors advanced along the ancient walkway of the temple, enlivened by the anticipation of observing the sun rise perfectly aligned with the temple’s central tower — a twice-yearly occurrence that transforms the site into a stage for an ethereal performance by the sun. This alignment is no accident, but a deliberate design by the Khmer architects, intertwining celestial movements with the earthly grandeur of the temple. The Phnom Penh Post
