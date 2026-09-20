New cars to brighten up Diwali

The festive season has well and truly kicked in when it comes to new car launches in the country. The first half of September has already seen some important cars getting launched, and the next few weeks will also witness a lot of action. The pre-Diwali phase is the busiest for the auto industry every year as sales rise and more customers head to their nearest dealerships for their car purchase. This time, too, brands are looking to cash in on the festive tradition. Here’s a look at what major carmakers are doing for the festive season.

Kia Sorento

Advertisement

Kia’s much awaited answer to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Tata Safari is here. The Sorento has been launched in the market starting at Rs 28 lakh, ex-showroom, and comes with 2 drivetrain options — diesel and petrol hybrid. This three-row SUV is packed with tech, features and practicality as Kia is targeting the family buyers with this one. It also gets a whole suite of Level 2 ADAS functions and 10 airbags, making it one of the safest set of wheels in the price bracket.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift

The 2026 facelift of one of India’s most popular cars, the Baleno, has just been launched starting at Rs 6.1 lakh. The heavily updated model gets a set of new grille, front bumper and fog lamps, while the cabin also gets features like seat ventilation and a Clarion audio system. The hatch is also the first car in the segment to come with ADAS functions that promise to make your drive safer. But the biggest change is in its heart, with a new 1.2 litre 3-cylinder petrol engine delivering an even better fuel efficiency than earlier.

Advertisement

Hyundai Bayon

Korean carmaker Hyundai is getting ready to launch a brand new compact SUV in the market which will be based on its popular global model, the Bayon. The SUV will be introduced to fill the gap between the Venue and Creta and is expected to share most features and drivetrains with these two SUVs.

These include seat ventilation, a curved display and a panoramic sunroof. Bayon has already been spotted testing on Indian roads and is expected to make its debut towards the end of October just before Diwali. The expected starting price is Rs 10 lakh.

MG Hector Tomahawk

JSW MG Motor has launched yet another electric car in the market and this time it has not come alone, but also gets its hybrid sibling along. The Hector Tomahawk EV has a range of over 500 km on a single charge, while the plugin hybrid model will give you more than 1,000 km on one full tank. Available in 5 and 7- seater versions, prices for the EV begin at Rs 19.49 lakh while the hybrid starts at Rs 25.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The cabin is loaded with features and yes here too you get many ADAS features.

Toyota Glanza facelift

Toyota’s most affordable car in the market, the Glanza, is set to get a makeover in October. The premium hatch is expected to get a new design along with additional features taken from the new Baleno. These include front seat ventilation, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ADAS features.

The new Glanza will also get an engine upgrade with the 1.2 litre 3-cylinder petrol engine set to replace the 1.2 L 4-cylinder motor seen on the car earlier. This will also have a positive impact on the fuel efficiency, which is likely to cross 24 kmpl. The expected starting price is Rs 6.25 lakh.

Honda Elevate facelift

One of India’s most reliable compact SUVs, the Honda Elevate will also get a major upgrade in the coming weeks. The SUV is expected to get some crucial design upgrades along with the addition of features like a superior touchscreen system and a panoramic sunroof. Engine and gearbox options in Honda’s most affordable SUV in India are likely to remain the same though.

In an ultra-competitive segment, it remains to be seen how value for money will the new Elevate be once prices are revealed in early October. The expected starting price is Rs 12 lakh.

Mahindra Thar facelift

One of India’s most popular SUVs, the Mahindra Thar is also getting a makeover later this month. To be launched in the market on September 22, the Thar facelift is expected to get subtle design changes and addition of more premium features taken from its bigger sibling, the Thar Roxx.

Petrol and diesel engine options are likely to continue from earlier and the 4WD/RWD options will also be available. The expected starting price is Rs 10.5 lakh.

BMW 7 series/i7

Moving to the premium end of the segment, and the facelifts of flagship BMW sedans in India, the 7 series and i7 electric have just been launched in the market. Their designs have changed with the famous kidney grille taking a different shape, while the cabins also get more luxury when compared to earlier.

While the new 7 is being offered in 2 petrol engine options, the new i7 is now laden with a bigger 112.4 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 728 km. Prices for the duo start at Rs 1.95 crore, ex-showroom.

Audi Q3

The big launch from Audi India for this festive season is the new-generation Audi Q3. The new Q3 has a completely different face, with the highlight being the new grille specially made for India. Cabin highlight is a curved display angled towards the driver, while the dash and steering are also new. The SUV will continue with a 2.0 L petrol engine and will also get the Quattro all-wheel drive system. Bookings for the new Q3 have already begun and it will be launched in the market on October 16. The expected starting price is Rs 55 lakh.

Volvo EX90

Finally, it is the Volvo XC90 flagship that is going electric in India. On October 12, the Swedish carmaker will launch the EX90 electric SUV, which apart from three rows of seats and some premium features will also get a unique take on pop-up headlamps.

The EX90 gets a big 106 kWh battery and comes with dual motors for an all-wheel drive setup. Volvo is claiming a maximum range of 625 km on a single charge in the SUV. The expected starting price is Rs 1 crore.

— The writer is associated with carandbike.com