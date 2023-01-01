No one must go hungry, but...

Pushpesh Pant

Food Historian

The concept of welfare state in the West is of recent origin but in India, the welfare of the people has always been considered the primary duty and responsibility of the ruler. The motto that guided the sovereign was “Sarve bhavantu sukhinah, sarve santu niramaya” (Let all be happy and free from ailments). Can anyone be happy if the body is famished and susceptible to infections and illness? The hungry, it was recognised, can easily be drawn towards crime and sinful conduct: “Bubhukshitam kim na karoti papam.” Traditional wisdom had filtered down to the grassroots: if you are troubled by hunger pangs, you can’t even pray (“Bhukhe bhajan na hoy Gopala”). The word ‘kalyan’ encompasses welfare and prosperity in their broadest sense.

The government has initiated schemes to guarantee free rations to ensure sustenance for citizens below the poverty line. Many states have launched similar schemes. Laudable as these projects are, they have engendered apprehensions that such doles may cripple the able-bodied, distracting them from productive labour and making them dependent on the crutches of freebies

There were times when it became difficult to ensure welfare of all. Wars rendered the crop waste, drought and famines caused severe shortages and misery. During those times, intervention by the state was imperative to provide relief to the population. Fables in ‘Hitopadesh’, ‘Panchtantra’ and the ‘Jataka Tales’ recount many incidents that illustrate this.

Even in modern times, ambitious large-scale food-for-work programmes were undertaken in India by compassionate rulers. Construction of Bara Imambara in Lucknow and the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur bear testimony to this.

Time to fast forward to contemporary Bharat. The present government at the Centre has initiated schemes to guarantee free rations to ensure sustenance for citizens below the poverty line. Many states have launched similar schemes. Laudable as these projects are, they have engendered apprehensions that such doles may cripple the able-bodied, distracting them from productive labour and making them dependent on the crutches of freebies. Nor should it escape critical scrutiny that there are no free lunches, and the hidden cost of these welfare measures may dangerously drain the scarce resources at the command of the state. If the coffers are emptied for free or subsidised distribution of food, how will other welfare functions, such as essential healthcare, housing and education, infrastructure development and activities that generate employment, be undertaken? Welfare means more than providing bread.

The state’s intervention in matters of food, however well-meaning, is fraught with the potential for explosive controversies. Take, for instance, the furore over the inclusion of eggs in mid-day meals served in schools in states governed by political parties propagating vegetarianism aggressively. All kinds of specious arguments were extended, one being that the move could create divisions among children who eat eggs and those who don’t. Even more ridiculous were comments that eggs may wreak havoc with the digestion of youngsters not used to such protein-rich diet. Some people added for good measure that such foods are alien to our culture.

The government authorities have also been deeply concerned over malnutrition. If meat and eggs are controversial or divisive issues, what about fortification of grains and lentils or millet-based snacks? Here, too, there are no easy solutions. Who benefits more? The ultimate consumers or the producers of these prescribed foods? Are these accepted by children or wasted as tasteless impositions?

It is alright to claim that good-old khichdi, dal, roti and sabzi are good enough, but what about their quality and hygiene? Children in schools have sometimes fallen ill en masse after consuming toxic preparations. There have been cases of foodgrains and oils, etc, being siphoned off from the community kitchens. Not just ensuring availability of nutritious food, it is equally important for the welfare state to ensure that this food reaches the intended beneficiaries. From schoolchildren to patients in hospitals and inmates in jails, the problem of food adulteration and pilferage is acute. Not much seems to have changed since the immediate aftermath of our Independence and Partition.

We shouldn’t forget that these events followed the Second World War that had resulted in severe shortages, man-made famines and rationing of food. Rationing triggered hoarding, black-marketing and adulteration of food. The public distribution system did provide a lifeline to the abjectly poor, but it was soon distorted beyond recognition. The laws to cope with food adulteration are stringent, but convictions are minuscule. From dairy products to lentils and oils, the citizens are constrained to consume hazardous food. Raj Kapoor’s classic film ‘Shree 420’ (1955) seems to hold a cruel mirror to us after the lapse of 67 years.

The success of the Green Revolution had liberated the country from the scourge of hunger and scarcity. The welfare state could build huge stockpiles of foodgrains. Our scientists had also accomplished other revolutions, like the White and Blue, in order to overcome scarcity. India is today reckoned among the top producers of milk, fruits, vegetables and sugar. It also exports sizeable quantities of wheat, rice and meat. What then is the cause for constant concern?

The major problem is that the exports arena is not a level-playing field. While globalisation has constrained India to open its markets to imports from foreign lands, our produce is confronted by many hurdles such as phytosanitary export certification by the National Plant Protection Organisation and allegations of unfair farm subsidies. Quite often, non-trade tariff barriers are erected like environmental or human rights issues. All these problems impact production and distribution of food.

When the shelves in foodstores are laden with tempting imports — luscious fruits, exotic vegetables, fish and seafood, processed food (at times over-processed, pumped with hormones, antibiotics, preservatives and taste enhancers), fish, fowl and meats — indigenous farm and dairy products are transformed into Cinderellas.

International big food businesses create, through skilful advertising and endorsement by nutritionists, celebrity ‘trends’ that give birth to a rising tide of aspirational eating. While the West itself is rejecting fast and junk food, it is spreading its tentacles in the developing world. It is absolutely essential that the welfare state in India takes urgent steps to curb this menace. This is not a false binary between foreign and swadeshi, but a real threat to people’s health. Fortunately, the government is wise to it. Citizens are being educated to read the labels carefully. The awareness about synthetic flavours, colours, fragrances and preservatives is growing. The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has played a commendable role in motivating food vendors on the streets, and the momentum shouldn’t be lost. The pride in local delicacies and signature regional dishes should not be focused just on attracting tourists. Public-private partnership has become a buzzword nowadays and we feel that it is in this realm that food can really blossom.

Another major challenge that the welfare state must cope with is posed by genetically modified crops. It must delicately balance rational arguments presented by the scientists with the emotionally charged traditional wisdom of the farmers. The difficulty here is that there is no unanimity among scientists about GM crops. Their impact on our biodiversity, which is already threatened by catastrophic climate change, can have disastrous results.

Changing land use, accelerated urbanisation and an emphasis on cash crops to render agriculture more profitable is bound to influence production of food. Free distribution of food would soon deplete the stockpiles, however huge.

In a welfare state, it is not only the largest good of the largest number that can be the basis of decision-making. Welfare of all — “Bahujan hitaya, bahujan sukhay” — can be the only guiding star. Electoral politics is a number game. Welfare can’t be reduced to dry arithmetics.

Finally, in a welfare state, one can’t forget for a moment that food and identity are entwined. Religious beliefs, region of birth and domicile, economic stratification, gender and urban-rural divide intermingle in the domain of food. While formulating policies related to food, what the government in any welfare state must keep uppermost in its mind is that contentious issues in a plural society can’t be swept under the carpet. It is equally important not to impose monocultural homogenisation in matters of diet. People should have the freedom to eat what they like without the moral police hounding them.

Myths, legends and food lore enhance the enjoyment of what we consume but, at the same time, superstitions and irrational prejudices shouldn’t be allowed to divide society. All government efforts should be directed towards celebration of our resplendent diversity and harmonious coexistence.

In Indic civilisation, food is Brahm. It is also rasa. These two words aren’t easy to translate but roughly correspond to transcendental cosmic reality and sap — blissful essence of existence. Food sustains all life, why should it be less than blissful? Only in a real welfare state can the twine merge.