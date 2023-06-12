 Non-chemical ways to keep apple pests away : The Tribune India

Agriculture: Horticulture

Non-chemical ways to keep apple pests away

Pests infest the apple crop at various stages. Complete dependence on synthetic insecticides has made way for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in recent decades. Pesticides are a major component of IPM, but their use should be need-based and stage-specific, and that too as per the recommended dosage. However, due to their excessive use, environmental and health hazards have cropped up, besides pesticide resistance.

Non-chemical ways to keep apple pests away

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Divender Gupta

AMONG temperate fruits, apple is a major source of income for orchardists. It is mainly grown in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In HP, both temperate and subtropical fruit cultivation is carried out. Apple has the biggest share (over 81 per cent) in the state’s fruit production.

Pests infest the apple crop at various stages. Complete dependence on synthetic insecticides has made way for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in recent decades. Pesticides are a major component of IPM, but their use should be need-based and stage-specific, and that too as per the recommended dosage. However, due to their excessive use, environmental and health hazards have cropped up, besides pesticide resistance. There are certain non-chemical methods which are effective in managing insect pests and can be integrated to keep insecticide use to a minimum.

Source: National Horticulture Board (first Advance Estimate)

Beware of borers

Root borer, stem borer and shoot borer are the main insect pests that attack the apple crop. Root borer larvae feed on roots; stem borer larvae hollow out the stem; and shoot borer larvae feed on the shoots initially and later shift to the branches and the main trunk. Root borer larvae are fleshy with strong mandibles and are about 10 cm in length when fully fed. It takes around three-and-a-half years for the larvae to reach this size. In heavy infestation, a single tree basin harbours 20-30 larvae. The symptoms appear at later stages and by that time, much of the damage has already been done. So, it is advised to collect the larvae from the tree basins by raking and destroying them at regular intervals. For stem borer management, the thrusting of a flexible wire inside holes in the stem and branches and later plugging the hole with a cotton swab soaked in petrol is quite effective; it has been observed that around 90 per cent of the active larvae are thus killed. Similarly, for shoot borer, the wire technique is useful.

The grubs of defoliating beetles feed upon the roots and cause much damage in the nursery as well as in young plantations. These grubs are C-shaped, stoutly built and have well-developed legs, which are lacking in the case of root and stem borers. Collection of the grubs by digging the basins and their destruction is a potent way to check infestation. The adults of these grubs, known as defoliating beetles, feed on the foliage in the late evenings.

The adult defoliating beetles, which are of various colours — ranging from brown or dark brown to black and green — and beetles of both root (chestnut brown) and stem (dark grey) borers are attracted towards light. So, if the electricity supply is available in or near the orchards, light traps should be installed to capture the beetles after dusk for 2-3 hours daily during the activity period (June-July). This will help in reducing the population of adult pests.

The woolly apple aphid is a sucking pest covered by waxy, woolly filaments due to which its infestation can be seen from a distance. It infests both aerial and subterranean parts. Its aerial population is controlled by a ‘natural enemy’, an endoparasitoid, Aphelinus mali, which parasitises these aphids. The parasitised aphids lack wool over their body. Their artificial rearing in the laboratory is not feasible so far and hence this ‘natural enemy’ needs to be conserved by using eco-friendly means of pest management. The insecticides, besides killing the woolly apple aphid, also kills the parasitoids. So in order to protect them, cut a 1-2 cm portion of the twigs having parasitised aphids and keep it away from the orchard before an insecticide spray; later, tie these twigs with the help of threads to the branches the next day so that the population of the ‘natural enemy’ does not get affected. Similarly, ladybird beetles feed on these aphids and if the population is high, try to avoid the spray or only give spot application. Also, the removal of water sprouts from the basins and covering the pruning cuts and wounds with protective paint is advocated.

The Indian gypsy moth’s larvae feed on the foliage for only three to four months (April-June/ July), but have the capacity to defoliate the tree. The damage occurs during late-evening hours when the orchardist has left the orchard for the day. During the daytime, the larvae use hiding sites such as stones and the soil. The best solution is to use traps, which are nothing but pieces of gunny bags kept in the orchards or tied loosely to the main stem. The hairy caterpillars cluster together under these pieces of gunny bags, from where these can be collected and killed. This is a very effective non-chemical way of killing the larvae. In addition, the egg clusters, which can be spotted in adjoining loose stone walls, beneath large earth clods and cracks during March-April, should be destroyed so that the caterpillars do not hatch out of them.

Burying fallen infested fruits, the use of biocontrol agents — wherever feasible — and pheromones, wherever applicable, are sound pest management strategies in general.

Export parameter

These methods, besides being eco-friendly, also reduce the pesticide residue in/on the fruit; this is a major quality parameter, particularly for exports. Every country has its own Maximum Residue Limit (MRL). If the pesticide residue in the commodity to be exported exceeds the prescribed limit, the consignment is not accepted. This is known as a non-tariff trade barrier. Nowadays, pesticides are being developed as per the principles of green chemistry. This is a welcome step. At the same time, it is vital to curb misuse, or rather abuse, of pesticides.

The author is former Professor and HoD, Entomology, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni (Solan), HP

Send your feedback to [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

2
World

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation: Govt sources

3
Punjab

Punjab Government hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel by 88 paisa

4
Trending

British rapper Stefflon Don reaches Sidhu Moosewala's village to pay tribute

5
Nation

Indigo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather: Report

6
Nation

Will oppose Centre's ordinance and 'save democracy': Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's 'Maha-Rally' in Delhi

7
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan announces series of festivals to revive rich cultural heritage of state

8
Nation

Government is trying to protect Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

9
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

10
World

Indian-origin ex-cop jailed for sexually assaulting colleague in UK

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters

Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a cyclone a...

Wedding bus crash in Australia; 10 dead

Wedding bus crashes in Australia; 10 dead

The guests were travelling to Singleton 'presumably for thei...

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh firm on contesting next LS poll

Woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband for divorce in Madhya Pradesh, booked for intimidation

Woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband for divorce in Madhya Pradesh, booked for intimidation

A divorce case is going on between the two

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'

Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...


Cities

View All

Missing minor recovered from gurdwara, SHO suspended

Missing minor recovered from gurdwara, SHO suspended

Increase in VAT on petrol, diesel decried

AAP govt adding to people’s financial burden, says Sukhbir Badal

Officials told to complete ASCL projects within stipulated time

Don’t defy govt orders on paddy sowing, urge farmer leaders

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Fuel price gap widens in Mohali, Chandigarh

Dadu Majra to get rid of garbage mountain before Jan, says Chandigarh Mayor

Clash over water slide at Fun City park lands 2 in hospital

Chandigarh Cong members up in arms

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

BJP launches ‘selfie with palace of corruption’ campaign to target AAP

Supreme Court to hear plea against Delhi High Court order staying notice to bike-taxi firms

Softening hard-knock life with touch-up in Tihar

3 held for robbing, killing elderly woman

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

MPs review flood protection works ahead of monsoon

Shiksha Mahakumbh at NIT ends

Protest held over fake SC certificates

Power cut troubles Sewa Kendra visitors in Phagwara

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Rs 8.25 crore heist in Ludhiana: Cops suspect insider's role, claim vital clues

Illegal change of land use: GLADA orders seizure of property, imposes penalty

Building bylaws being flouted with impunity, says RTI activist

Ludhiana residents resent fuel price hike

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

Ban on bursting of crackers at functions

Dist BJP Kisan Morcha appoints office-bearers

Patiala: Power supply to be hit for five days