Paramedical courses — A lucrative choice

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for trained healthcare personnel, particularly paramedics, who support doctors and other healthcare professionals in diagnosing, treating, and caring for patients. Paramedics have become key contributors to healthcare systems, ensuring rapid responses in emergency situations, conducting diagnostic tests and administering life-saving treatments. In fact, healthcare institutions rely heavily on paramedic professionals to maintain smooth operations, especially during critical times.

According to the Planning Commission of India, the country requires at least 6,00,000 paramedics to meet the healthcare demands of the population. This growing demand for skilled paramedics presents numerous career opportunities in the healthcare sector, making paramedical science an attractive field for students pursuing a career in healthcare. Some of the courses for students of medical stream wanting to have a career in healthcare are:

Bachelor of Physiotherapy

Advertisement

Physiotherapy is a branch of medical sciences that deals with the prevention and treatment of physical dysfunction in patients. It includes examination, diagnosis, treatment, and advice for correction of the ailment, which is primarily a physical disorder or dysfunction. Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) is a 4-year degree programme followed by 6 months of rotatory internship. Besides hospitals, that are the biggest employers of physiotherapists, the employers include private clinics and nursing homes, rehabilitation centres, sports and fitness centres and many others.

Nursing — A bright future

Advertisement

The number of nursing colleges and institutions in India has increased significantly in recent years, reflecting the growing demand for nurses. Currently, there are over three million registered nurses in India which means there are only 1.7 nurses per 1,000 people in the country.

Bright career prospects in the country and abroad make nursing courses popular among students.

In 2023-2024, a total of 1,20,585 nurses graduated from their programmes in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Courses in this field vary from diploma-level General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) to university-level BSc Nursing, and advanced PG degrees like MSc and PhD in Nursing.

The Indian Nursing Council (INC) oversees and sets standards for nursing education across the country.

GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) is a 3.5-year diploma course providing foundational nursing skills. Post-Basic BSc Nursing, on the other hand is a 2-year course for nurses with GNM training.

BSc nursing is a four-year undergraduate programme that trains students in critical care advanced thinking skills proficiency and values necessary for the practice of professional nursing and midwifery.

Admission for BSc course is based on the NEET UG exam for most of the central and state universities followed by a counseling round; however, some universities like AIIMS conduct their own entrance exams for admission to BSc nursing courses.

Job opportunities include community health nurse, registered nurse, nursing superintendent, military nurse and more.

BSc Optometry

BSc optometry is a three-year course that teaches the fundamentals of eye health and devices used in optometry. The fee for the course ranges from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 5.12 lakh for a 4-year programme. Graduates can work in clinics, hospitals, universities, colleges, eye clinics, eye-care centres, multinational companies offering eye care, optic care showrooms, etc. Students can go for further higher studies and research work in the field of Optometry and take up the job of teacher/lecturer in several universities and colleges.

BSc Medical Lab Technology

This is an undergraduate paramedical programme that offers practical and theoretical knowledge about the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of various kinds of diseases and health problems with the help of clinical laboratory tests. Medical technologists are in a great demand and both governments owned and private industries have plenty of vacancies to fresh graduates.

Bachelor of Radiation Technology

This is a 3-year UG programme that enables students to gain knowledge of new imaging techniques which will be helpful in the fast and accurate diagnosis of illness. Radiation Technology combines both theoretical and clinical instructions covering topics such as physiology, anatomy, radiation physics, radiation imaging, radiation protection, positioning of patients, radiographic techniques, medical terminology, and patient care procedures. After the completion of BRT, you will find a challenging career in hospitals, trauma centers, and private laboratories. The demand for radiation technologists exists in India as well as abroad.

So, if you’re looking for a career that offers both stability and the chance to make a difference, consider enrolling in a paramedical science course today. Eligibility for these courses typically requires completion of Class XII in medical (PCB) stream.

The writer is Assistant Professor, GNA University, Phagwara