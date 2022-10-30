Relish the flavours of paradise with Kofta-e-Jannat

Pushpesh Pant

Kofta — that delectable morsel which has a dozen and more variations! Equally popular from Afghanistan to Turkey, dry or in gravy, the non-vegetarian kofta is usually fashioned with mutton or chicken mince. Outside India, beef and pork are also used. Kofte, miniature marble-sized, adorn an Awadhi delicacy, the moti pulao, while meat balls enrich a spaghetti sauce. Nargisi kofta, enclosing an egg, is considered a dish for special occasions. More rarely encountered are the princely Salim Shahi, the ‘touch me not lest I crumble’ chui mui ke or fishy but boneless machhli ke.

The vegetarian kofta comes from an equally rich repertoire. From lauki to jimikand to kathal and unripe banana, many vegetables lend themselves to the kofta treatment. Paneer is what makes the melt-in-the-mouth malai ke kofte so special. Innovative chefs have tried their hand with mushrooms, a blend of spinach and paneer.

The recipe we bring this time is based on a creation of Chef Diwas Wadhera, executive chef at Eros, New Delhi, who has rejuvenated Singh Sahib, an elegant rooftop eatery that showcases the culinary gems of Punjab — the land once ruled by Maharaja Ranjit Singh — the land of plenty that has imbibed diverse gastronomic influences over millennia. Chef Diwas had worked on this recipe for the satvik navratra menu but when we tried it out at home, we realised that it can be accorded the pride of place in any celebratory meal. It has an extraordinarily rich mouth feel and very mild subtle spicing. It fully justifies its name as it lets you taste the flavours of paradise.

We deviated very little from the Chef’s recipe and only substituted kuttu ka atta with cornflour and added garlic-ginger paste as you are most likely to cook these on days when fasting is not obligatory! Chef Diwas garnished his presentation with sugar-coated almond slivers that require special skills so our advice is to settle for just slivered almonds.