Relish the flavours of paradise with Kofta-e-Jannat

Pushpesh Pant
Kofta — that delectable morsel which has a dozen and more variations! Equally popular from Afghanistan to Turkey, dry or in gravy, the non-vegetarian kofta is usually fashioned with mutton or chicken mince. Outside India, beef and pork are also used. Kofte, miniature marble-sized, adorn an Awadhi delicacy, the moti pulao, while meat balls enrich a spaghetti sauce. Nargisi kofta, enclosing an egg, is considered a dish for special occasions. More rarely encountered are the princely Salim Shahi, the ‘touch me not lest I crumble’ chui mui ke or fishy but boneless machhli ke.
The vegetarian kofta comes from an equally rich repertoire. From lauki to jimikand to kathal and unripe banana, many vegetables lend themselves to the kofta treatment. Paneer is what makes the melt-in-the-mouth malai ke kofte so special. Innovative chefs have tried their hand with mushrooms, a blend of spinach and paneer.
The recipe we bring this time is based on a creation of Chef Diwas Wadhera, executive chef at Eros, New Delhi, who has rejuvenated Singh Sahib, an elegant rooftop eatery that showcases the culinary gems of Punjab — the land once ruled by Maharaja Ranjit Singh — the land of plenty that has imbibed diverse gastronomic influences over millennia. Chef Diwas had worked on this recipe for the satvik navratra menu but when we tried it out at home, we realised that it can be accorded the pride of place in any celebratory meal. It has an extraordinarily rich mouth feel and very mild subtle spicing. It fully justifies its name as it lets you taste the flavours of paradise.
We deviated very little from the Chef’s recipe and only substituted kuttu ka atta with cornflour and added garlic-ginger paste as you are most likely to cook these on days when fasting is not obligatory! Chef Diwas garnished his presentation with sugar-coated almond slivers that require special skills so our advice is to settle for just slivered almonds.
Kofta-e-Jannat
Ingredients
- Paneer (grated) 150 g
- Potatoes (boiled & grated) 50 g
- Unripe bananas 75 g
- Tomatoes (blanched, peeled, mashed) 200 g
- Cornflour 1 tbsp
- Garlic-ginger paste 1 tsp
- Kashmiri red chilli powder 1 tsp
- Cinnamon powder 1/4 tsp
- Clove powder 1/4 tsp
- Green cardamom seeds ½ tsp
- Çashewnuts (ground to paste) 50 g
- Chopped nuts 2 tbsp
- Chopped dried fruits figs/raisins 2 tbsp
- Cream (as per taste) 25 ml
- Green chillies (slit, deseeded, chopped) 2
- Salt To taste
- For garnish
- Almonds (optional/slivered without skin) 1 tsp
Method
- Peel, dice and boil the bananas. Mash when cool. Mix with grated potatoes, paneer and cornflour. Roll into balls using moist palms.
- Press into patty-like shape and make a hollow in the middle. Pack it with prepared stuffing of nuts and dried fruits and chopped chillies. Roll back into mini-balls, and then shape as kofta.
- Heat oil in a thick-bottomed pan. Deep-fry the kofta on medium heat till light golden.
- Heat ghee/oil in a thick-bottom pan. Add garlic-ginger paste. Stir-fry for a minute. Add the tomatoes, red chilli powder and other aromatic spices. Stir in the cashewnut paste and cook. Stir till the tomatoes are done and the fat separates. If required, add 100ml water. Add cashew paste and red chilli powder. Bring to a boil and simmer for 25 minutes until the tomatoes are cooked and gravy is smooth.
- Temper with butter and cardamom powder. Add a little white pepper and finish with butter and cream. Pour the gravy in a bowl, and gently place the koftas in it. Garnish with slivers of almonds.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...