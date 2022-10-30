 Relish the flavours of paradise with Kofta-e-Jannat : The Tribune India

Relish the flavours of paradise with Kofta-e-Jannat

The extraordinarily rich celebratory vegetarian kofta dish has subtle spicing

Pushpesh Pant

Kofta — that delectable morsel which has a dozen and more variations! Equally popular from Afghanistan to Turkey, dry or in gravy, the non-vegetarian kofta is usually fashioned with mutton or chicken mince. Outside India, beef and pork are also used. Kofte, miniature marble-sized, adorn an Awadhi delicacy, the moti pulao, while meat balls enrich a spaghetti sauce. Nargisi kofta, enclosing an egg, is considered a dish for special occasions. More rarely encountered are the princely Salim Shahi, the ‘touch me not lest I crumble’ chui mui ke or fishy but boneless machhli ke.

The vegetarian kofta comes from an equally rich repertoire. From lauki to jimikand to kathal and unripe banana, many vegetables lend themselves to the kofta treatment. Paneer is what makes the melt-in-the-mouth malai ke kofte so special. Innovative chefs have tried their hand with mushrooms, a blend of spinach and paneer.

The recipe we bring this time is based on a creation of Chef Diwas Wadhera, executive chef at Eros, New Delhi, who has rejuvenated Singh Sahib, an elegant rooftop eatery that showcases the culinary gems of Punjab — the land once ruled by Maharaja Ranjit Singh — the land of plenty that has imbibed diverse gastronomic influences over millennia. Chef Diwas had worked on this recipe for the satvik navratra menu but when we tried it out at home, we realised that it can be accorded the pride of place in any celebratory meal. It has an extraordinarily rich mouth feel and very mild subtle spicing. It fully justifies its name as it lets you taste the flavours of paradise.

We deviated very little from the Chef’s recipe and only substituted kuttu ka atta with cornflour and added garlic-ginger paste as you are most likely to cook these on days when fasting is not obligatory! Chef Diwas garnished his presentation with sugar-coated almond slivers that require special skills so our advice is to settle for just slivered almonds.

Kofta-e-Jannat

Ingredients

  • Paneer (grated) 150 g
  • Potatoes (boiled & grated) 50 g
  • Unripe bananas 75 g
  • Tomatoes (blanched, peeled, mashed) 200 g
  • Cornflour 1 tbsp
  • Garlic-ginger paste 1 tsp
  • Kashmiri red chilli powder 1 tsp
  • Cinnamon powder 1/4 tsp
  • Clove powder 1/4 tsp
  • Green cardamom seeds ½ tsp
  • Çashewnuts (ground to paste) 50 g
  • Chopped nuts 2 tbsp
  • Chopped dried fruits figs/raisins 2 tbsp
  • Cream (as per taste) 25 ml
  • Green chillies (slit, deseeded, chopped) 2
  • Salt To taste
  • For garnish
  • Almonds (optional/slivered without skin) 1 tsp

Method

  • Peel, dice and boil the bananas. Mash when cool. Mix with grated potatoes, paneer and cornflour. Roll into balls using moist palms.
  • Press into patty-like shape and make a hollow in the middle. Pack it with prepared stuffing of nuts and dried fruits and chopped chillies. Roll back into mini-balls, and then shape as kofta.
  • Heat oil in a thick-bottomed pan. Deep-fry the kofta on medium heat till light golden.
  • Heat ghee/oil in a thick-bottom pan. Add garlic-ginger paste. Stir-fry for a minute. Add the tomatoes, red chilli powder and other aromatic spices. Stir in the cashewnut paste and cook. Stir till the tomatoes are done and the fat separates. If required, add 100ml water. Add cashew paste and red chilli powder. Bring to a boil and simmer for 25 minutes until the tomatoes are cooked and gravy is smooth.
  • Temper with butter and cardamom powder. Add a little white pepper and finish with butter and cream. Pour the gravy in a bowl, and gently place the koftas in it. Garnish with slivers of almonds.

