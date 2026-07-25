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Home / Features / Remembering Capt Batra: Brother’s book goes beyond the battlefield to reveal the person behind the uniform

Remembering Capt Batra: Brother’s book goes beyond the battlefield to reveal the person behind the uniform

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:18 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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PVC Captain Vikram Batra.
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‘Yeh Dil Maange More: Remembering Captain Vikram Batra, My Brother’ is a moving and intimate tribute to one of India's most celebrated military heroes. Written by Vishal Batra, the identical twin brother of Capt Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra, along with Anupma Mehta, the book offers readers a rare glimpse into the life, values, and legacy of the Kargil War hero through the eyes of those who knew him best.

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More than 25 years after the Kargil War, Capt Vikram Batra remains a symbol of courage, patriotism, and selfless service. Revered across generations for his extraordinary bravery and remembered for the iconic phrase that became synonymous with his spirit, his story continues to inspire millions of Indians. In ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’, Vishal Batra recounts memories of growing up alongside his twin brother in Palampur, tracing their shared childhood, aspirations and unbreakable bond. The book goes beyond the battlefield to reveal the person behind the uniform — his warmth, determination, sense of humour and deep commitment to those around him.

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Part memoir, part tribute, and part celebration of an enduring legacy, the book reflects on the profound impact Capt Batra’s life and sacrifice had on his family, his comrades and the nation. Through personal anecdotes and reflections, it invites readers to understand the man behind the legend and the values that continue to resonate long after his passing.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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