‘Satish Gujral: A Century in Form, Fire, and Vision’, a retrospective of art and architecture, opens this week

Marking the birth centenary of one of India’s most versatile modernists, a retrospective of artist-architect Satish Gujral opens in Delhi this week. The show probes into the catalytic moments that shaped his practice in ways resonant with his use and choice of materials that introduced a reflective, tactile element to Indian modernism. Curated by Kishore Singh, ‘Satish Gujral: A Century in Form, Fire, and Vision’ has been presented by NGMA, New Delhi, Ministry of Culture, and the Gujral Foundation.

Gujral (1925–2020) transformed adversity into creativity and architecture into living poetry. Over seven decades, his art bridged mediums and continents, shaping a visual language that continues to define India’s modern identity.

Trained at the Mayo School of Art, Lahore, and the Sir JJ School of Art, Bombay, he came of age among a generation of modern masters, including VS Gaitonde, MF Husain, Tyeb Mehta, and Krishen Khanna.

Partition left an indelible mark on Gujral’s early work, as he personally witnessed the horrors of Partition and it left an indelible mark on him. Paintings such as ‘Mourners’ (1947–48) and ‘Snare of Memory’ (1954) captured the anguish and endurance of a generation uprooted by history. These works, raw with empathy and expressionist power, earned him a scholarship to Mexico in 1952, where he apprenticed under Diego Rivera and David Alfaro Siqueiros. The Mexican muralists’ belief that art must serve the people profoundly influenced Gujral’s philosophy: art as a public, social act.

Returning to India, Gujral revolutionised muralism, introducing textured, sculptural surfaces crafted from ceramic, stone, and metal. Across Delhi and Punjab, his monumental works transformed public spaces into enduring symbols of resilience and renewal — bringing art closer to everyday life and the people who inhabit it.

In the 1970s, although not trained as an architect, he extended his vision into architecture, conceiving buildings as “living sculptures”. His design for the Belgian Embassy in New Delhi became an icon of modern Indian architecture, later listed among the 1000 Outstanding Buildings of the Twentieth Century. Other notable projects, including the Gandhi Institute in Mauritius, Goa University, CMC in Hyderabad, and Al Moughtara Palace in Riyadh, reinforced his reputation as a creator who dissolved boundaries between art, structure, and spirit.

In his curatorial note, Kishore Singh writes of how art critic Charles Fabri described him as a ‘genius’ as early as 1952. He says Gujral’s studio was a place of reflection that allowed him to respond to the silence that engulfed him, affording him the opportunity to convert a disability into ‘the bliss of solitude’, thereby accentuating his skills of observation and deduction. “As a result, his art ranged from the empathetic to the playful, from the poignant to the joyful. Rooted within his own experiences, it became a requiem for a nation’s history—both national as well as individual, and therefore intimate.”

He says the exhibition takes a sweeping view of Gujral’s career as an artist who shaped his own destiny within that of a newly birthed nation and its challenges, moving from occasionally faltering steps to those that confidently scaled the heights of ambition.

“Seen from his unique perspective, the exhibition is an acknowledgement of how the understanding and selective assimilation of global movements and moods played an important part in his creation of art that was rooted in the individual and the indigenous. Satish Gujral was firmly Indian in his outlook. His art came from his heart and was humanistic in its approach, rising beyond the narrow confines of geographies and histories, to find a place in the global annals of art making. His relevance is no longer of the past but belongs to our collective present and future,” the note reads.

The centenary year brings together a constellation of exhibitions and programmes across India, tracing Gujral’s evolution from muralist to modernist, artist to architect. A preview of the NGMA retrospective will be held on January 15 and the exhibition will be open for public from January 16 to March 30.

An architectural retrospective, ‘World of Architecture’, curated by Rhea Sodhi, will be held at The Gujral House in New Delhi from January 30 to March 15.

Additional highlights through this year include the book launch of ‘Masterpieces’ at the Jaipur Literature Festival, a dedicated installation at the India Art Fair, architecture and design showcases at CEPT, Ahmedabad, retrospectives at NGMA Bangalore, and a concluding exhibition at the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Chandigarh.