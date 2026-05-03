Shadow of the Cambodia school

Every visitor to Phnom Penh faces a choice that is not really a choice. The Killing Fields lie an hour outside the city — the mass graves where the Khmer Rouge regime disposed of nearly 20 lakh souls between 1975 and 1979. We had seen the film. We knew what the name meant. But to stand on ground that still holds the bones of so many felt like more weight than either of us was prepared to carry that morning. We chose, instead, Tuol Sleng.

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It was a short tuk-tuk ride away, deep in a residential quarter.

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Tuol Sleng — Security Prison 21, in the Khmer Rouge’s bureaucratic notation — occupies the grounds of what was once a secondary school. The transition is striking in its horror: classrooms subdivided with rough brick into cells barely large enough to lie in, iron beds bolted to bare floors, the blackboards still faintly legible beneath layers of paint. The Khmer Rouge were meticulous record-keepers. Photographs of every prisoner — men, women, children, the very old — line the walls in grid upon grid, their faces confronting you with a directness that photographs of the living rarely achieve. Of the estimated 18,000 people who passed through these gates, just a dozen survived.

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The ordinariness of the setting is what undoes you. This was not some remote facility built for dark deeds. It sits in the middle of a city — a school in a neighbourhood, with trees in the compound and a modest structure that in another era would have rung with the noise of adolescents. Walking the corridors, I found myself thinking of other school corridors I had known — the smell of chalk, the particular acoustics of a building designed to hold children learning. Those same acoustics had carried different sounds here for four years.

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In the compound, a frail man sat at a small table beside a stack of books. He was in his eighties — one of the last living survivors of S-21, a man who had outlasted the regime and then the long decades that followed it, and had at some point found the extraordinary will to set down what he had witnessed and endured. The book, simply titled ‘Survivor’, lay before him, its cover plain. He sat very still in the heat, neither soliciting attention nor withdrawing from it. I did not approach him. There are presences one absorbs without disturbing.

A few feet away, a young Cambodian man sat alone on a bench. He wore earphones — the recorded audio guide the museum provides — and his face was turned slightly downward. He was weeping, not with the heaving distress of sudden grief but with the steady, settled tears of something long known, now being received again, deeply. He was perhaps 25.

I watched him for a moment and then looked away, uncertain of what I was witnessing: whether he had come here searching for particular faces on particular walls, or whether this was the accumulated grief of a generation that had inherited catastrophe without having lived it. Both, perhaps. In Cambodia, the personal and the national are not always separable.

We emerged into the afternoon sun. On the narrow road outside, motorcycles threaded past each other with the confidence of long practice. I hesitated at the kerb, calculating a gap in the flow, when a young woman appeared beside me — a Cambodian girl, perhaps 19, unhurried and unasked. She glanced at me, then at the traffic, then stepped off the pavement and guided me across with a light gesture, the way one might help an older relative without drawing attention to the fact. It was done without ceremony, without performance. It was simply done.

I stood on the other side of the road and thought: this is the same nation.

The same soil that produced the Khmer Rouge — one of the most systematically murderous regimes in recorded history, measured by the proportion of a people that it turned against itself — also produces this: a girl crossing a road with a stranger. A survivor sitting quietly in the afternoon heat. A young man weeping for people he never knew.

The question that has no satisfying answer and yet insists on being asked: how does it happen? How does a country of Buddhists, of people formed in a faith that makes the reduction of harm its central practice, become the site of such annihilation? The Khmer Rouge cadres were not monsters imported from elsewhere. They were sons of this soil, born in its villages, many of them barely adults — given power, and ideology, and the terrible permission that lopsided ideology grants to treat other human beings as categories rather than as persons. It made me think, not for the first time, about what human beings are truly capable of — not only the girl guiding a stranger across a road, but also this: that the same species, in times of war and ideological fervour, can commit cruelties that in quieter times would be unimaginable to the very people committing them.

Perhaps that is the answer, incomplete as it is. Ideology does to the human conscience what the monsoon does to the Tonle Sap, the river that flows through Phnom Penh: it reverses the current. The natural flow of empathy, of ordinary recognition of the face before you, is overwhelmed and pushed back. What remains is not the absence of humanity but its inversion — the same capacity for loyalty and sacrifice and devotion, turned now toward the collective abstraction, away from the individual. The girl who helped me cross the road was expressing one form of what human beings are. The walls of Tuol Sleng are the record of another.

Both possibilities travel together in us. Cambodia has looked at this more directly than most nations have managed, choosing not to raze Tuol Sleng but to preserve it — classrooms, iron beds, photographs and all — so that what happened here cannot be smoothed into the comfortable past tense. It is an act of civic courage indeed, to keep the school standing.

— Sukirat Singh Anand publishes under the name Sukirat