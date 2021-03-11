Shahi-Tehri: One-dish light summer meal

food talk

SHAHI TEHRI

Pushpesh Pant

TEHRI is one of the dishes that reminds you of the Cinderella story. Most people think it is the poor country cousin of the vegetarian pulao or a pretentious khichdi trying to move up in high society. Nothing can be farther from truth. There was a time when this delicious one-dish meal was regularly prepared at home in the Hindi heartland and was appreciated. There is a saying in UP, ‘Tehri mein kamaal ghee ka, tareef badi bahu ki!’ This roughly means that the taste of the tehri depends on the quality and measure of ghee used but the credit is claimed or bestowed on the favourite elder daughter-in-law. But let’s not lose our way in the bylanes of joint family politics.

Recently, we sampled a ‘shahi tehri’ and were intrigued by the labelling. What can be regal (shahi) about a common dish? Our hostess pointed out the rich garnish — cashewnuts and raisins, crisply fried onions and expensive (but no longer exotic) broccoli. Her looks asked us, “What more do you want? Haven’t I turned the ugly duckling into a swan?” We are always a little apprehensive when the prefix shahi is used to describe an item on menu. More often than not, the gravy is excessively enriched with a nutty paste and cream does the rest. However, this tehri was a surprise. The garnish apart, it was refreshingly light and incorporated enough vegetables to recommend it as an ideal summer lunch, or even serve it as main course to guests at dinner. 

Ingredients

Rice 1 cup

Peas (preferably fresh, shelled) 1 cup

Broccoli floret (medium-sized, broken into smaller florets) 1

Carrots (scraped and cut into thin batons ) 100 g

Capsicum (red and yellow, remove 1/2 each

the pith and cut in small pieces)

Onion (finely sliced) 1 (small)

Garlic-ginger paste 1 tsp

Cloves 2

Green cardamoms 2

Black peppercorns 3-4

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Yellow chilli powder 1/2 tsp

Cumin (jeera) powder 1/2 tsp

Ghee 1/4 cup

Raisins (lightly fried) 2 tbsp

Cashewnuts (dry roasted or lightly fried) 10-12

Salt to taste

Method: Soak rice in water for 15 minutes. Heat ghee in a pan and fry the onion in it till rich brown. Remove with slotted spoon and keep aside on paper towels. Add whole spices to the ghee, stir-fry briskly for 30 seconds. Add ginger-garlic paste and continue to stir-fry for a minute. Add the peas and other vegetables. Sprinkle powdered spices, along with salt and stir to mix well. Add the soaked rice after draining it. Pour in two cups of water. Stir well with a light touch and bring to boil. Reduce the flame to medium and cook for 8-10 minutes covered. Uncover and continue cooking till water is absorbed. Fluff the rice with a fork before serving and garnish with raisins, cashewnuts and fried onions. Enjoy with a bowl of curd.

