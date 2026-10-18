Tales beyond the pilgrimage

In ‘Her Hajj Story: Travel Diaries of Women Pilgrims from Assam’, Teresa Rehman brings forgotten voices into focus, exploring faith, memory and the experiences of women whose stories deserve a place in history.

Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is both a physical undertaking and a deeply personal spiritual experience. In this book, award-winning journalist Teresa Rehman looks beyond the destination to explore the lives and experiences of women whose accounts of pilgrimage have largely remained overlooked.

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The book brings together accounts by 11 women who travelled to Mecca and Medina. Originally written in Assamese and Bengali, these narratives offer varied perspectives on faith, travel and womanhood. The women come from different backgrounds, yet their stories share a common desire to preserve experiences that might otherwise have been forgotten.

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Some accounts remained within families, passed down through generations, while others risked disappearing into personal archives. The book reminds us that sometimes the most revealing stories are those preserved quietly, waiting to be discovered.

The collection also offers a different perspective on the history of pilgrimage, which has often been shaped by male travellers and religious scholarship. These women record not only their spiritual experiences, but also the practical realities of travel. A widow undertakes the journey after her husband’s death; a single woman faces the difficulty of finding a “mahram”, a suitable male relative to accompany her. A poet is captivated by the moonlit Red Sea, while a botanist searches for a deeper understanding of faith beyond ritual.

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The women’s experiences make the pilgrimage feel less distant and more recognisable, reminding us that even the most sacred journeys are shaped by individual memories and circumstances.

The book’s exploration of faith, gender and regional identity is equally compelling. Rooted in the cultural and linguistic landscape of Assam, the narratives reveal the varied experiences of Assamese Muslim women without reducing them to a single perspective. Their diaries also address practical concerns, including physical discomfort, inadequate sanitation and menstruation. Such details may seem ordinary, but they bring an honesty to the narratives that more idealised accounts of pilgrimage often lack.

Rehman’s work is ultimately about more than recovering forgotten texts. The collection’s multiple voices may lack the continuity of a single travel narrative, but their differences are also its strength. By bringing their writings to a wider audience, the book ensures that these experiences become part of a larger cultural and literary history.

‘Her Hajj Story’ reminds us that women have always been observers and storytellers of their own lives. Rehman’s achievement lies in allowing their voices to be heard, not as footnotes to a familiar narrative but as an essential part of the story itself.