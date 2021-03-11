Tea twist in a soup for summer

Pushpesh Pant
THE Bard may have worried about comparing his beloved to a summer day but then, he didn’t have to endure the scorching Indian summer that drains out all energy and leaves the mind disoriented. Not much to rejoice in its beauty. Where the body is fatigued and the mind distracted by dehydration, can the head be held high? Solace is sought desperately in nourishing light meals and refreshing beverages.
For years, we have relied on cold soups like gazpacho that blend tomatoes, capsicum and cucumber with just the right amount of pungent tang. It stokes up sluggish appetite and brings relief to the parched throat. Another time-tested trusted ally has been a tall glass of iced tea. You can imagine our delight when we discovered that elements from these two friends have been brought together in a consommé. The recipe owes much to the pioneering Rashmi Uday Singh, the peerless connoisseur of good food. The original recipe has been purloined and tweaked by many chefs but as long as they acknowledge their debt, we are happy to slurp on.
We were treated to a tea and tomato consommé by our young friend, Chef Nishant Choubey, who has been experimenting with blue Japanese teas and cooking with exotic and wild teas. He introduced us to Payalh Agarwwal, who has been initiating her compatriots in pairing teas with Indian and international food. We promise to share the tips of pairing teas with Indian delicacies soon; till then, we urge you to chill with this consommé. Most of us are used to cream of tomato soup served in restaurants. The clear but flavourful consommé is more often than not overlooked. Let us assure you that once you sample this, you will forget the creamier version. You can make a light meal of it, having it with just a bread roll or toast.
Tea and tomato consommé
Ingredients
Tomatoes (medium, ripe, but not overripe) 5-6
Tea leaves (good quality tea, not tea bags) 1 tbsp
Black peppercorns (freshly ground) To taste
Coriander leaves A small sprig
Water 3 cups
Salt To taste
Sugar To taste
Method: Remove eyelets of washed tomatoes. Chop coarsely. Boil water in a saucepan and add tomatoes into it. Cook these for about seven to eight minutes and mash well to pulp. Cook for two minutes more and reduce the flame. Mash again to extract all juice from the pulp. Remove from the flame and pass through a soup mill or fine cloth. Pour the liquid into the saucepan again. Add sugar, salt and tea leaves. Cook covered on low medium heat for four to five minutes for the tea flavours to be infused in the consommé. Remove from stove and cool. You can strain the soup through a strainer if you don’t want tea leaves. Adjust seasoning, sprinkle pepper powder and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve at room temperature. Enjoy!
