food talk

Tea twist in a soup for summer

Tea twist in a soup for summer

Tea and tomato consommé

Pushpesh Pant

THE Bard may have worried about comparing his beloved to a summer day but then, he didn’t have to endure the scorching Indian summer that drains out all energy and leaves the mind disoriented. Not much to rejoice in its beauty. Where the body is fatigued and the mind distracted by dehydration, can the head be held high? Solace is sought desperately in nourishing light meals and refreshing beverages.

For years, we have relied on cold soups like gazpacho that blend tomatoes, capsicum and cucumber with just the right amount of pungent tang. It stokes up sluggish appetite and brings relief to the parched throat. Another time-tested trusted ally has been a tall glass of iced tea. You can imagine our delight when we discovered that elements from these two friends have been brought together in a consommé. The recipe owes much to the pioneering Rashmi Uday Singh, the peerless connoisseur of good food. The original recipe has been purloined and tweaked by many chefs but as long as they acknowledge their debt, we are happy to slurp on.

We were treated to a tea and tomato consommé by our young friend, Chef Nishant Choubey, who has been experimenting with blue Japanese teas and cooking with exotic and wild teas. He introduced us to Payalh Agarwwal, who has been initiating her compatriots in pairing teas with Indian and international food. We promise to share the tips of pairing teas with Indian delicacies soon; till then, we urge you to chill with this consommé. Most of us are used to cream of tomato soup served in restaurants. The clear but flavourful consommé is more often than not overlooked. Let us assure you that once you sample this, you will forget the creamier version. You can make a light meal of it, having it with just a bread roll or toast. 

Tea and tomato consommé

Ingredients

Tomatoes (medium, ripe, but not overripe) 5-6

Tea leaves (good quality tea, not tea bags) 1 tbsp

Black peppercorns (freshly ground) To taste

Coriander leaves A small sprig

Water 3 cups

Salt To taste

Sugar To taste

Method: Remove eyelets of washed tomatoes. Chop coarsely. Boil water in a saucepan and add tomatoes into it. Cook these for about seven to eight minutes and mash well to pulp. Cook for two minutes more and reduce the flame. Mash again to extract all juice from the pulp. Remove from the flame and pass through a soup mill or fine cloth. Pour the liquid into the saucepan again. Add sugar, salt and tea leaves. Cook covered on low medium heat for four to five minutes for the tea flavours to be infused in the consommé. Remove from stove and cool. You can strain the soup through a strainer if you don’t want tea leaves. Adjust seasoning, sprinkle pepper powder and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve at room temperature. Enjoy!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

2
Punjab

Prisoner No. 137683 Navjot Singh Sidhu lodged in Barrack No. 10 of Patiala Central Jail, skipped dinner on first night

3
Business

Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7

4
Chandigarh

Paramilitary force deployed in Mohali

5
Punjab

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

6
Entertainment

Madonna banned from Instagram Live after sharing nude photos, video inside

7
Nation

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM's retort to Rahul's 'arrogant IFS' remark

8
Punjab

Centre agrees to procure 'moong' from Punjab at MSP

9
Comment immortal for a moment

A day in the life of a village in India

10
Trending

'Ek Saal Ka Bandobast Ho Gaya': With Navjot Sidhu in jail, netizens feel Archana’s seat is now secure in TKSS

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel

Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel

Petrol in National Capital now costs Rs 96.72/litre and dies...

Being between ‘devil and deep sea’: Chidambaram on states’ situation after excise cut on fuel

Being between 'devil and deep sea': Chidambaram on states' situation after excise cut on fuel

Former Finance Minister’s remarks come a day after governmen...

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...

Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister

Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister

The Professor had also purportedly criticised the National E...

8 killed, 4 seriously injured as SUV rams into stationary trailer in UP’s Siddhartha Nagar

8 killed, 4 seriously injured as SUV rams into stationary trailer in UP's Siddhartha Nagar

Passengers were returning after attending a wedding in Mahla...

Cities

View All

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Ahead of paddy season, thieves target transformers in rural areas

Snatched car seized near Subhanpur after chase by police

Spying: Police remand of two extended

Three held with 3.5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips in Punjab

Release activists who have served term, says Left

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chaos on Mohali roads as dairy farmers stage protest

Chandigarh residents await solar plant subsidy

2 years on, drive against ‘personal green belts’ in limbo

Environment nod to Amravati Enclave

SC moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Supreme Court moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Robbers hold youth captive; loot cash, jewellery worth ~11 lakh

Robbers hold youth captive; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh

Despite ban, indigenous birds being caged, sold illegally in city

Critically endangered white-rumped vultures making a comeback?

Seven huts of migrant labourers gutted in fire

2 nabbed for betting

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Thief held, 8 mobiles recovered in Ludhiana

Sirsa resident gets 10-year jail for possessing 800-gm heroin

Security man supplies tobacco, drugs to jail inmates in Ludhiana, booked

Wife, paramour arrested for man’s murder in Ludhiana

Partition: Bahawalpuris’ long journey to Rajpura

Partition: Bahawalpuris' long journey to Rajpura

Medicines in short supply at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala

55 private schools get notice over fee irregularities in Patiala district

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack