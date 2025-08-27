The best way to take iron supplements

Do you feel tired all the time, experience dizziness or feel light-headed, your hands and feet feel cold whatever may be the weather, accompanied by headaches, hair loss, pale skin, brittle nails and shortness of breath, particularly during exertion? You may be anaemic.

According to National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)-2019-21, 67.1 per cent children and 59.1 per cent adolescent girls in India are anaemic while 3 in 4 Indian women have low dietary iron intake.

Apart from a poor diet, other reasons include early or frequent pregnancies, heavy menstrual bleeding, medical problems like gastrointestinal diseases including celiac, chronic kidney disease (CKD), dependency on plant-based traditional Indian diets and increasing consumption of ultra-processed junk food.

The treatment and prevention depend on addressing the underlying cause. Besides, iron deficiency can be managed by having a healthy diet that includes foods rich in iron, vitamin B12 and vitamin A and taking supplements at a doctor’s guidance.

To maximise the absorption of the iron supplement in the body, few things should be kept in mind, as some foods, medications, other supplements, etc can affect its absorption.

Iron supplements must be taken at the right time and with the right food to maximise its absorption.

The best time to take iron is in the morning on empty stomach, at least 30 minutes to an hour before meals, or two hours after, to maximise absorption.

As vitamin C enhances iron absorption, pair the supplement with vitamin C-rich foods or drinks, such as orange or tomato juice or a vitamin C tablet.

However, avoid taking iron with dairy products like milk or eggs and other calcium-rich foods, as calcium reduces the absorption of iron.

Do not take an iron supplement with coffee, tea and high-fibre foods like whole grains, green leafy vegetables, other raw vegetables and bran, as these may also block iron absorption. Avoid taking any of these at least two hours after taking the supplement.

Sometimes, iron supplements can cause side effects like stomach cramps, nausea, and diarrhoea in some people. In such cases, take the supplement with a small amount of food to avoid these issues. Some people may experience constipation. In such cases they need to increase their water intake.

Certain medications can also interfere with iron absorption in the body. These include antacids, and thyroid and Parkinson’s medications and some antibiotics like penicillin, tetracycline and ciprofloxacin.

These medications should be taken at least two hours apart from iron to avoid interactions.

A word of caution: always consult with your doctor about the best way to take your iron supplements, based on your individual needs and any other medications and supplements that you may be taking.