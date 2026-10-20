The father who never gave up

There was a dark period in my life when addiction took control of my life. What began as a casual and novel experience during college gradually turned into a painful and seemingly endless cycle of disappointment, darkness and fear. I kept sinking deeper, hurting everyone around me, and eventually reached a point where I could no longer see a way out.

But through every difficult chapter, my dear father remained beside me. He never stopped loving me, never stopped caring for me and, most importantly, never stopped believing that I could change. He encouraged me tirelessly to take up sports, go jogging and read. He took me to doctors and psychiatrists so that I could understand the short and long-term consequences of drug use, as well as the practical benefits of staying clean. His patience, strength and unconditional support gave me the courage to confront my addiction honestly and begin the difficult journey towards recovery.

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It took me time, many failures and an enormous amount of effort to finally get clean. Addiction is a powerful, cunning and a progressive disease, and affects every aspect of a person's life. When it is not properly understood and treated, the consequences can be devastating — broken relationships, loss of employment and shelter, institutionalisation, permanent disability and even death.

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Today, I look back with gratitude — not only because I was able to overcome one of the darkest chapters of my life, but because I had a father who simply refused to give up on me. Every time I gave up on myself, his love and belief in me pulled me back.

Perhaps, this is also why I have come to think differently about the way we express our love and respect for our parents, loved ones and ancestors. We often perform elaborate rituals and observe anniversaries in their memory after they are gone. Such traditions may have their own importance and meaning. But I sometimes wonder: wouldn't the greatest tribute be to love, respect, care for and stand beside our parents and loved ones while they are still with us?

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My father's unconditional love and compassion taught me something I will carry with me for the rest of my life: no matter how far below a person falls, there can always be a way back. Sometimes, all it takes is one person who continues to believe in you when you have stopped believing in yourself.

I learned the hard way about the terrible consequences of active and uncontrolled drug use. But I have also been blessed to witness the beauty and miracle of recovery and a richer fuller life of staying clean. To anyone going through a similar struggle, my message is simple: seek help, keep faith and patience, work an active recovery programme, and build a strong support network that makes it easier to stay away from drugs. I was once a person whom many people — and even some doctors — had given up on. Yet, my father never did.

If someone as deeply lost and hopeless as I once was can find recovery, stay clean, lose the desire to use and discover a new way to live, then I believe there is always hope for someone else struggling with addiction.

So, while my father is still here, I want to say what I might otherwise regret leaving unsaid.

Papa, I love you. I respect you.

I am grateful for you. Thank you for standing beside me when I was struggling to stand on my own.

You never gave up on me. And I will carry that love with me for the rest of my life.

— The writer, an active member of Narcotics Anonymous, celebrated his seventh anniversary of staying clean on October 16