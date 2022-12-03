 The IAF’s role in routing Pakistan at Laungewala : The Tribune India

Military Literature Festival

The IAF’s role in routing Pakistan at Laungewala

The IAF’s role in routing Pakistan at Laungewala

Photo for representation only. Source: iStock.



Air Cmde Nitin Sathe

THE air operations in famous Battle of Laungewala is a pre-eminent landmark in the history of the Indian Air Force and stands out as perhaps its most decisive contribution to the 1971 Indo-Pak War on the western front, particularly the Rajasthan sector. It was a unique operation which led to the rout of Pakistani armour and infantry by air power alone.

On the December 4-5, 1971, Pakistan carried out a daring armoured thrust into Indian territory with two armoured regiments supported by two brigades of infantry, something that the Indians had never envisaged that they would attempt in the Laungewala sector. Laungewala was poorly defended by just one company of 120 odd troops of the 23 Punjab infantry battalion, which was grossly inadequate to counter the enemy attack. While they were surrounded by enemy tanks and fought well to ward them off through a tense night of fighting, the IAF came to their rescue at first light on December 5.

IAF Hunter aircraft flew through the day from the newly commissioned airfield of Jaisalmer and routed the enemy armour forcing them to retreat. And while they did so, the IAF Hunters continued their merciless attack on them leaving a trail of destroyed tanks, vehicles and equipment right into the enemy territory.

Air Chief Marshal PC Lal, in his autobiography, "My years with the Indian Air Force" writes, "It was a clean battle, the only of its kind, between Pakistani armour and the Indian forces. It was clean in the sense that the Air Force alone fought the Pakistani ground forces because apart for an infantry company deployed at Laungewala, there were no troops to oppose the enemy."

The IAF managed to destroy 40 tanks, several pieces of artillery and scores of vehicles in the battle which was fought during daylight hours of December 5-6.

#indian air force #Pakistan #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Science Technology

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

2
Chandigarh

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

3
Nation

‘24-carat traitor’: People like Sibal could be taken back, not Jyotiraditya Scindia, says Congress

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California

5
Trending

Viral video: Youth seeks groom’s consent to eat food after gatecrashing his wedding party, latter’s reaction is winning hearts

6
Nation

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

7
Punjab

Gangster Goldy Brar's parents leave for unknown place

8
Diaspora

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

9
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with 20 pistols, cartridges in Mohali's Dhakoli

10
Brand Connect

'Kickin Keto Gummies' Reviews - Website Fact Check - Shocking "Side Effects" Exposed!

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he says the...

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF jawans hear buzzing sound of a Pakistani drone at midnig...

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Mishap occurs because of dense fog

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

The authorities suspend the accused and initiate an inquiry ...


Cities

View All

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

MC shifts vends to designated spot

Haphazard parking on city roads leading to traffic jams

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Gangster Pavittar Singh’s accomplice arrested in Ropar

Gangster Pavittar Singh's accomplice arrested in Ropar

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority for Chandigarh

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter slept in other room; accused arrested in Patiala

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of ‘chaos and freebies’: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Patiala MC holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team's visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest outside Capt Amarinder's residence in Patiala

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes additional charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic