The scientist who spoke to plants

Jagadish Chandra Bose believed plants had a vocabulary of their own. More than a hundred years after Bose’s essay collection ‘Abyakta’ (The Unsaid, 1922) in Bengali, the book, ‘The Man Who Made Plants Write: Essays by Jagadish Chandra Bose’, translated by Sumana Roy, brings to readers Bose’s legacy and his body of work engaging with the natural world’s innate intelligence.

Bose remains less widely known than Guglielmo Marconi, the Italian physicist who invented radio, despite predating him. Bose demonstrated wireless signal transmission in 1895, more than a decade before Marconi’s 1907 patent.

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The physicist, who was also a plant physiologist, is known for his research that plants had a vocabulary of their own. He called it an ‘unvoiced life’, one he believed could be recorded as script. The polymath founded the Bose Institute in Calcutta in 1917, an interdisciplinary centre spanning physics, chemistry and biology, where physicists Satyendra Nath Bose and Meghnad Saha later worked. Bose built many of his own instruments from scratch, including crescograph, which magnifies a plant’s growth rate up to 10 million times.

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Roy’s translation keeps many details untranslated rather than flattening them into clinical English. Bose named his instruments in Sanskrit, his attempt to promote nationalism. He resented Bengali scientists who published only in English to be taken seriously abroad.

The book isn’t only a case for plant sentience, but also about Bose’s efforts to prove that Indian scientists were on a par with global experts.