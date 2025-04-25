UNIVERSITIES: Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni (Solan)

Estd: 1985 Website: www.yspuniversity.ac.in

Star Courses: BSc (Hons) Horticulture; BSc (Hons) Forestry; BSc (Hons) Natural Farming; Postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes in various disciplines

USP: 18th IN GOI's NIRF Ranking in Agriculture and Allied Disciplines and in the 151-200 band in the overall and university categories.

State-of-the-art laboratories, Residue Analysis Lab and Advanced Leaf & Soil Analysis Lab (NABL accredited) Microtome, Transmission Electron Microscope, and other modern research equipment

Admission Timeline: UG & PG admissions through university entrance test

Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, Solan

Estd: 2002 Website: https://www.juit.ac.in/

Star Courses: BTech and MTech programmes in various engineering disciplines, as well as BSc and BBA programmes

USP: Accredited with an 'A+' grade by NAAC in April 2024. It is also ranked in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025 and Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025

The university actively promotes student research and innovation even at the undergraduate level.

Admission Timeline: UG & PG admissions through JEE Main, GATE or JUIT's own Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGET)

Himachal Pradesh University, Summer Hill, Shimla

Estd: 1970 Website: https://www.hpuniv.ac.in/

Star Courses: UG, PG and PhD programmes in various disciplines

USP: Accredited with an 'A' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the university reflects its commitment to quality education and research. It is ranked in the 51–100 band of the NIRF ranking among State Public Universities in India

Admission Timeline: UG & PG admissions through merit and entrance exam conducted by the university.

National Institute of Design, Kurukshetra, Haryana

Estd: 2016 Website: https://www.nidh.ac.in/

Star Courses: BDes in Retail Experience, Digital Game Design, Information Design, Interaction Design, and Universal Design

USP: Ranks 8th out of 30 in GOI's NIRF latest rankings

Admission Timeline: UG admissions through NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT)

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural

University, Hisar

Estd: 1970 Website: https://hau.ac.in/

Star Courses: BSc, BE/BTech, MSc, MTech, MBA and PhD in agriculture, engineering, management and other subjects.

USP: 7th in NIRF Ranking in Agriculture and Allied Sectors category. In the overall ranking, the university was placed in the 101-150 band.

Admission Timeline: UG admission through Agriculture Aptitude Test (AAT)

ICAR National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal

Estd: 1923 Website: https://ndri.res.in/

Star Courses: BTech (Dairy Technology), MSc (in various specialisations) and PhD programmes. Diploma programmes in Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Dairy Technology

USP: 2nd in NIRF Ranking in Agriculture and Allied Sectors category.

ICAR-NDRI has developed considerable expertise during the last nine decades in different areas of Dairy Production, Processing, Management and Human Resource Development.

Admission Timeline: UG, PG and PhD admissions through All India Entrance Examination (AIEEA) conducted by ICAR

Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University), Mullana-Ambala

Estd.: 2007 Website: www.mmumullana.org

NAAC Grade or NIRF Rank MM(DU) has been Accredited with its highest Grade 'A++' by NAAC and is also the First Self Financing University of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and UTs of Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to get 'A++' grade.

Star Courses: B. Pharma, B Tech (Computer Science Engineering) and B Tech Civil Engg programmes.

USP: Ranked in Band 201-250 globally among universities that are 50 years old or younger (established after 1973) in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2023. MM(DU) has been ranked at 174th place in Southern Asia region, QS Asia University Rankings in 2023.

Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak

Estd: 1976 Website: https://mdu.ac.in/

Star Courses: BA, BSc, BCom, B.Tech, BE, MBA, MTech and PhD in various disciplines

USP: 38th in NIRF Ranking in Pharmacy and 35th among State Public Universities. Offering research-based postgraduate and doctoral programmes, the university encourages innovation and scholarships

Admission Timeline: UG, PG and PhD admissions MDU Entrance Exam

Science

Shoolini University, Solan

Estd.: 2009 Website: http://www.shooliniuniversity.com

Star courses: BTech Biotech, MBA with specialisations and BTech CSE with specialisations

USP: India’s No.1 Private University (QS & Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025). Ranks among India’s top patent filers

Accredited with A+ NAAC and recognised by UGC, BCI, and PCI.

Industry collaborations with IBM, Microsoft, and AWS Academy, providing students with certifications and hands-on experience.

Admission Timeline: First round of applications closed. Second round of admissions are ongoing.

Central University Himachal Pradesh

Estd.: 2010 Website: https://www.cuhimachal.ac.in/

Star courses: Business and management studies, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Education and Journalism and Mass Communication

Eternal University, Baru Sahib (For girls)

Estd.: 2009 Website: www.eternaluniversity.edu.in

Colleges under the university: Akal College of Engineering and Technology; Dr Khem Singh Gill Akal College of Agriculture; Akal College of Basic Sciences; Akal College of Arts and Social Sciences; Akal College of Health and Allied Sciences; Akal College of Economics, Commerce and Management; Akal College of Education

USP: First all-girls university in Northern India. NAAC accredited, ISO 9001:2015 certified, and recognized by UGC, AICTE, ICAR ( Indian Council of Agriculture Research) NCTE, INC, DSIR, and DBT. Ranked 26th for Innovation by NIRF 2020.

Dyal Singh College, Karnal

Estd.: 1949 Website: www.dsckarnal.ac.in

Star courses: MSc. Forensic Science (5 years integrated), BBA, BCA, BSc. Biotechnology, BA Psychology/Music (Vocal)

USP: 8 acre campus with big library and auditorium.

Admission Timeline: June 2025 (Tentatively)

Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur Kalan (Sonepat)

Estd: 2006 Ranking: NAAC B++

Websites: www.bpswomenuniversity.ac.in, bpsmv.digitaluniversity.ac

Courses offered: First State Women University of North India providing education from KG to PhD level. Graduation in 27 subjects and PG Diploma/ Diploma/ Certificate in 30 subjects.

Jannayak Ch. Devilal Vidyapeeth, Sirsa

Estd.: 2003 Website: www.jcdv.edu.in

Star courses: BTech, BDS, B Pharmacy, B Sc (Medical), B Sc (Non Medical), BSc (Data Science) BBA, BA JMC, B Ed., B Com, B Com (Honors)

USP: A modern educational campus with digital classrooms, labs, hostels, and sports facilities, it focuses on practical learning and job readiness.

Admission Timeline: May 1 to October 31

Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Karnal

Estd: 1969 Website: www.gnkckarnal.ac.in

Star Courses: Bachelor of Computer Applications), Bachelor of Tourism Management, Bachelor of Business Administration.

USP: College boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including well-furnished smart classrooms and multimedia labs.

Admission Timeline: Admissions are conducted as per the norms of the Directorate of Higher Education (DHGE), Haryana.

Government Post Graduate College, Panchkula

Estd: 1983 Website: http://gcpanchkula.ac.in

Courses: offering 20 courses, including BA, BSC (Medical and Non-Medical), BBA, BMC and BCA.

Dayanand College, Hisar

Estd.: 1950 Website: https://www.dnc.ac.in/

Course for which it is renowned (Star courses): BSc Medical

USP: A++ grade by NAAC

Admission Timeline: online admissions via DHE website (https://admissions.highereduhry.ac.in/)

Pt Chiranjilal Sharma Government College, Karnal

Estd.: 1976 Website: ptclsgckarnal.ac.in

Star course: BCA, BSc IT, BSc (electronics, Medical, Non-Medical, Bio-Tech,) Computer Science, Home Science, Tourism and Management, BMC, BA English (hons).

USP: Good faculty, better infrastructure, placement in merit list of the KUK.

Admission Timeline: As per the guidelines of Director Higher Education

Babu Anant Ram Janta College, Kaul (Kaithal)

Estd.: 1970 Website: barjckaul.com

Star courses: BSc. (Physical Education, Health Education & Sports), Diploma in Physical Education (DPEd.), BCom, BA, Bachelor of Physical Sciences, DSPC

USP: Located in an agrarian and educationally backward region, catering to rural students, architecturally beautiful campus with well-equipped laboratories, a fully computerised library.

Admission Timeline: As per Kurukshetra University and DGHE norms .

Commerce

Sanatan Dharma College, Ambala Cantt

Estd: 1916 Website: www.sdcollegeambala.ac.in

Star Couses: BBA, BCA, BSc (Med/Non-Med/Home Science/Comp. Sc./ Electronics/ IT/CAV), BCom Gen/SF, B A Hons (Eng/ Pol Sc/ Sanskrit), B A (General)

Government College, Sanjauli

Estd.: 1969 Website: gcsanjauli.edu.in

Star Courses: BCom, BBA, BCA, B.Voc. MA (English and Hindi)

USP: The co-education degree college has been designated as Centre of Excellence, and A+ Grade, accredited by NAAC.

Admission Timeline: Admission process starts in June

Chhaju Ram Memorial Jat College, Hisar

Estd: 1967 Website: https://www.crmjatcollege.ac.in/

Star courses: BCom

USP: Best sports infrastructure in the area.

Admission Timeline: Online admissions via DHE website (https://admissions.highereduhry.ac.in/)

Kumari Vidyavati Anand D.A.V. College for Women, Karnal

Estd.: 1957 Website: kvadav.ac.in

Star courses: UG and PG programmes, vocational courses, BFD, BBA, BCA, Diploma in Health Care (Community College), Certificate Courses in Child Caretaker and Elderly Caretaker, approved by NSDC/DWSSC, New Delhi

USP: Skill-oriented courses, vibrant clubs/societies, innovative/experiential pedagogical techniques, kinesthetic learning, smart learning platforms.

Admission schedule: June/July(KUK/DHE, Haryana guidelines)

Budha College of Management, Karnal

Estd.: 2008 Website: https://www.budhacollege.edu.in

Star Course: BBA; BCA

Admission Timeline: April 1 to August 15.

Maharaja Agrasen College, Jagadhri

Estd: 1971 Website: www.mac.ac.in

Courses: BCA, BSc,BBA, BCom (General),BCom. (Banking & Insurance), BCom. (Computer Applications), BCom. (Insurance), BSc Non- Medical

G.V.M. Girls College, Sonepat

Estd: 1987 Website: www.gvmgc.in

Courses: BCA; BBA; BA (Hons.) ; BCom.; BCom. (Hons.)

About: College with "Potential for Excellence" status and NAAC A Grade

Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh

Estd.: 1971 Website: www.aggarwalcollege.org

Courses: BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, Bsc Vocational.

Ranking: NAAC Grade A++.

Humanities

St Bede’s College, Shimla

Estd.: 1904 Website: https://www.stbedescollege.in

Star courses: BCA/BBA, Bio Technology, BCom

USP: The girls’ college boasts of a good campus having lush green environment. The colleges has high-tech laboratories, wifi-enabled auditorium, smart class rooms and a basketball court.

Admission Timeline: Admission as per HPU norms, registration starts in the first week of June.

Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa

Estd: 2003 Website: www.cdlu.ac.in

Star courses: BA LLB, BBA, BA JMC, BSc Sports, BSc (Fashion Designing and Technology), BA Economics, B Com, B.Sc. (Food Science and Technology), BCA, BA (Performing Arts), BA (Social Work).

USP: The University School for Graduate Studies (USGS) at CDLU Sirsa offers 13 undergraduate programmes. CDLU provides modern facilities for students, including a well-stocked library, advanced laboratories, sports grounds, a multipurpose hall, and more. The university also has well qualified and dedicated teachers, along with an up to date course curriculum.

Admission Timeline: July 1 to July 31

Pt Neki Ram Sharma Government College, Rohtak

Estd: 1927 Website: www.nrsgcrohtak.com

Courses: BSc (Honours) chemistry, physics, mathematics; BSc (Non-Medical); BA (Honours)

Guru Nanak Girls College, Yamunanagar

Estd.: 1973 Website: gngcollegeynr.com

Ranking: NAAC A with CGPA 3.10

Courses: The BA, BCom, BSc., BVoc.

Government PG Nehru College, Jhajjar

Estd.: 1959

Courses: BA/BCom/BSc/ BBA/BCA/BSc (Computer), PG Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication

Maharaja Agarsen College for Women, Jhajjar

Estd: 1984 Website: www.macw.ac.in

Course: BA /B.Com/ BSc.

Ahir College, Rewari (Government aided)

Estd: 1945 Website: https://ahircollege.ac.in

Course: BA/B.Com/BSc, BBA, BCA

Vallabh Government College, Mandi

Estd: 1948 Website: https://www.vgcmandi.co.in

Star Courses: Arts & Humanities, Science, Computer Applications, Commerce & Management.

USP: Well-equipped Science Labs (Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology).

Admission Timeline: Application Period: June – July

Government PG College, Hisar

Estd.: 1950 Website: http://gchisar.edu.in/Home

Star courses: Undergraduate courses -English (Honours), Geography (Honours), Mathematics (Honours), BCA.

USP: Infrastructure including laboratories and faculty.

Admission Timeline: Online admissions via DHE website (https://admissions.highereduhry.ac.in/)

Gandhi Memorial National College, Ambala Cantt.

Estd.: 1948 Website: https://www.gmncollegeambala.ac.in/

Star Courses: BCA (AI), BBA, , UG programmes in Commerce, Political Science, Humanities, Economics, Mass Communication, English; BSc Computer Sciences, Botany, Zoology, Physical Sciences,; BSc Nursing and GNM (Nursing College)

USP: Close industrial integration for teaching learning , assured placements, MoUs with universities across the globe, and industries including Infosys Spring Board and Internshala

Admission Timeline: Admissions Open in June

Hindu College, Sonepat

Estd.: 1956 Website www.hcsnp@gmail.com

Courses: Arts, Medical, Non-medical, Computer Science, Management, Commerce (Pass), Commerce (Computer Application), Comnmerce (Hons)

Fateh Chand College for Women, Hisar

Estd.: 1935 (Lahore) shifted to Hisar in 1954

Website: https://fcchisar.com/

Star courses: Psychology, traditional courses

Admission Timeline: Online admissions via DHE website (https://admissions.highereduhry.ac.in/)

Engineering

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una

Estd.: 2014-15 Website: https://iiitu.ac.in/

Courses: BTech in CSE, ECE as well as IT.

USP: IIIT Una is one of the 20 IIITs being setup, funded and managed by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Ch. Devi Lal State Institute of Engineering & Technology, Panniwala Mota, Sirsa

Estd.: 2003 Website: https://cdlsiet.ac.in/

Star courses: BTech (Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engg., Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering).

Admission Timeline: July 1 to July 31

University Institute of Technology (UIT,) Shimla

Estd.: 2000 Website: www.hpuniv.ac.in

Star Courses: Computer Science, IT

USP: Located on the campus of Himachal Pradesh University, UIT has state-of-the-art labs.

Admission Timeline: Entrance exam begins in June

Chitkara University, Baddi

Estd: 1997 Website: www.chitkara.edu.in

Star Courses: BE/BTech, MBA,B.Pharm, M. Pharm, Pharm D

USP: State-of-the-art infrastructure, modern labs and research facilities. Strong industry network for internships and placements.

Admission Timeline: Applications open: January onwards.

Jawahar Lal Nehru Govt. Engineering College, Sundernagar (Mandi)

Estd.: 2006 Website: http://www.jngec.ac.in/

Courses offered: BTech. in Mechanical, Textil, Civiland Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, Sonepat

Estd : 1987 Website: www.dcrustm.org

Courses: The University is running 6 Dual Degree & 9 UG programmes in 15 teaching departments under 6 faculties.

Ranking: The University has been accredited with 'A' Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Geeta Institute of Management and Technology, Kanipla, Kurukshetra

Estd: 2007 Website: www.gimtkkr.com

Courses: BTech.- ME, CSE, ECE, IT, Electrical Engineering, CIVIL

Ambala College of Engineering and Applied Research, Ambala

Estd.: 2002 Website: www.ambalacollege.ac.in

Star courses: BTech in Computer Science & Engineering, AI & ML, ECE, and Mechanical Engineering

USP: Strong industry connect with a focus on skill development and entrepreneurial activities, including active startup and incubation support.

Admission Timeline: Admissions begin in May through HSTES online counselling based on JEE Main ranks, as well as the SRSMT scholarship test.

Medical

IGMC, Shimla

Estd: 1966 Website: http://www.igmcshimla.edu.in

Star Courses: MBBS, MD/MS courses

USP: The medical college also offers post graduates and super specialty seats. The attached tertiary hospital offers extensive clinical exposure to the students.

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, Mandi at Nerchowk

Estd: 2017 Website: http://www.slbsgmchmandi.com

Star Courses: MBBS and post graduate courses (MD) in Microbiology and Pharmacology and DNB courses in Anesthesiology, Medicine, Orthopedics, Pediatrics and Surgery.

Admission Timeline: As per NMC notifications.

Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College and

Hospital, Shimla

Estd.: 1994 Website https://hpgdcshimla.org/

Courses: BDS, MDS and para dental courses. MDS is offered on seven specialties including oral and maxillofacial surgery, oral medicine and radiology, prosthodontics, paedodontics, and endodonrics.

Law

Institute of Law, Kurukshetra University

Estd: 2001 Website: https://kuk.ac.in/institute-of-law/

Star Courses: BA LLB Hons. (Integrated 5-year programme), LLM, PhD in Law

USP: It holds the distinction of being the first law school in Haryana to offer a five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) programme.

Admission Timeline: Entrance exam

Maharaja Agrasen University, Baddi

Estd: 2013 Website: hwww.mau.ac.in

Star Courses: Law, Engineering, Management, Sciences, Pharmacy

USP: he university provides well-equipped laboratories, advanced computational tools, and access to research facilities that enable students and scholars to pursue innovative and impactful research.

Faculty of Law, MDU, Rohtak

Estd.: 1978 Website: www.mdurohtak.com

Star Courses: BALLB (Hons) 5-year Integrated and LLB (3-year) course.

USP: Situated on the MDU campus in Rohtak, the department provides modern amenities, including state-of-the-art classrooms, library with extensive legal resources, moot courtrooms for practical training

Admission Timeline: Candidates must appear for MDU Law Entrance Test