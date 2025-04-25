UNIVERSITIES: Panjab University, Chandigarh

Estd: 1956 Website: https://puchd.ac.in/

Star Courses: Panjab University offers a wide variety of academic programs at undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels across multiple disciplines.

USP: Panjab University is ranked 29th overall among Indian universities.The university also ranks highly in research and innovation and has a good reputation for its science and technology programmes. It has one of the largest libraries in India, with over 7 lakh books, journals, and e-resources.

Admission: Entrance test for UG and PG courses are conducted by the university

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot

Estd.: 1998 Website: https://bfuhs.ac.in/

Star Courses: The university has 10 medical, 14 dental, 120 Nursing,11 Physiotherapy, 1 Pharmacy, 1 Sports Medicine, 3 Para Medical affiliated colleges.

Chitkara University

Estd.: 2002 Website: https://www.chitkara.edu.in/

Courses: BTech, 3-Year BCA, 5-Year BCA-MCA, BBA in Fintech, Business Analytics, Logistics & Supply Chain, Digital Transformation, Retail, Aviation, BCom, BPharm, 4-year BSc Nursing, 4-Year B.Optometry, 4-year BSc (Allied Healthcare),BSc in Nautical Sciences, BSc in Culinary Arts, BSc Bakery & Pastry Arts, Hospitality Admin, Hospitality & Hotel Administration, BA LLB. (Hons.), B.Des , B.Arch

Admission criteria: To be eligible for admission, a minimum aggregate of 60% in XII is required across all programmes. However, for certain courses like engineering, management, design, and architecture, specific exams such as JEE-MAINS, SAT, CUDAT, NATA scores, or other programme-specific exams are also required.

USP: A+ by NAAC. The university has consistently been ranked high in the coveted National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) under various categories of Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, and Overall Research. Similarly in the Atal Ranking of Institutions for Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), the University has been ranked 2nd in the Private-self financed category of HEIs.

Punjabi University, Patiala

Estd.: 1962 Website: http://www.punjabiuniversity.ac.in/

Star Courses: Offers Certificate, UG Diploma, PG Diploma, Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses in Science, Commerce, Management, Arts and Culture, Social Sciences, Law, Medicine, Education and Information Science, etc. Punjabi University has over 270 affiliated colleges, 6 regional centres, 12 constituent colleges, 9 campuses and over 70 teaching or research departments.

USP: Accredited with CGPA of 3.37 on four point scale at "A+" grade by NAAC. It is only the second university in the world to be named after a language, after Hebrew University of Israel.

The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda

Estd.: 2009 Website: https://cup.edu.in/

Ranking: ‘A+’ grade in 2023 in second accreditation cycle by NAAC and has secured 95th, 87th and 84th, 81st rank in the year 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively in the University category of NIRF.

USP: It has 31 departments and 11 schools in Sciences, Technology, Education, Humanities, Social Sciences and Law disciplines.

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Estd.: 1969 Website: https://gndu.ac.in

Courses: UG, PG, diploma, short-term, and certificate programmes in Engineering, Architecture & Planning, IT & Software, Hospitality & Travel, Teaching & Education, Science, and Law.

USP: The university is accredited by NAAC with ‘A++’ grade and has UGC's ‘University with Potential for Excellence’status. GNDU has been ranked 48 under the 'University' category by the NIRF-2023. "Only University with Category-I status in the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh".

Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar

Estd: 2005 Website: https://www.lpu.in/

NAAC A++. NIRF 2024 ranked the university at 27th among Indian universities. Pharmacy course of the university is ranked 16th in India and Law at 19th. The university offers a wide bouquet of courses from UG courses in Science, Humanities, Commerce, Engineering, Law and allied medical streams to specialised job-oriented courses with focus on research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Admission: LPUNEST entrance test

DAV University, Jalandhar

Estd.: 2013 Website: www.davuniversity.org

USPs: University has introduced several courses in cutting-edge fields, such as BTech in Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence and BTech in Data Science & Engineering. Additionally, the university now offers PG diplomas in AI & Machine Learning and Robotics. The University also offers programmes in the fields of Humanities, Social Sciences, Law and Legal Studies, Journalism & Mass Communication, Education, Physical Education & Sports, Pharmaceutical and Allied Health Sciences, Medical Lab Technology, Agricultural and Natural Sciences, Computer Applications, Commerce and Management.

Science/ARTS

DAV College, Chandigarh

Estd: 1958 | Website: www.davchd.com

Star Courses: BA, BCA, BCom, BBA,BSc., BVoc, UG Diploma in Cosmetology and Beauty Care, Advance Diploma in Medical Lab. Technology. UGC Sponsored Skill Courses under Skill India.

USP: The college boasts a well-equipped campus with modern classrooms, computer labs, sports facilities, and a library that supports academic growth.

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala

Estd.: 1967 | Website: www.modicollege.com

Courses offered: BA (with 21 elective subjects), BCom., BCom. (Honours), BSc (medical, non-medical, computer science, Honours in Bio-Technology, Honours in Mathematics, Fashion Technology), BCA, BBA, BVoc Software Development.PG courses and UGC-sponsored add on courses and certificate courses in different subjects.

USP: The College has been reaccredited for 3rd Cycle by the NAAC, Bengaluru;DBT Star College status granted by Dept of Biotechnology, Government of India; ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 21001:2018 Certified.The college has made achievements worth mentioning in the field of academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

Government Home Science College, Sector 10, Chandigarh

Estd: 1961 | Website: www.homescience10.ac.in

Star Courses: BSc. Home Science, Fashion Designing, M.Sc. Home Science, Clothing and Textiles, Food and Nutrition, Human Development and Family Relations, Post Graduate Diploma Child Guidance and Family Counselling, Fashion Designing, Nutrition and Dietetics.

USP: The college is a pioneer in providing opportunities for women to excel in both academic and professional spheres.

PG Govt College for Girls, Sec 42, Chandigarh

Estd: 1982 | Website: www.gcg42.ac.in

Star Courses: Biotechnology, Microbiology, Computer Application, Basic Science, Information Technology, Commerce, Social Sciences, Police Administration, Functional English, Mass Communication.

Admission Timeline: As per PU admission calendar.

Government College for Girls, Ludhiana

Estd: 1943 | Website: www.gcgldh.org

Star courses: BA, BSC, BCOM, BCA, BBA, BVOC, BCOM Tax planning and management, Diploma and advanced diploma in Beauty and Wellness

USP: NAAC Accredited ‘A’ Grade College with CGPA 3.22. High academic standards evidenced by the quality of its faculty, rigorous curriculum, and student outcomes.

Admission Timeline: As per academic calendar 2025-26 of PU Chandigarh (not notified yet)

Institute of Social Science Education and Research (ISSER), Panjab University, Chandigarh

Estd: 2015 | Website: www.isser.puchd.ac.in

Star courses: 5-year Honours School programme with 3 years of graduation and 2 years of post graduation

USP: ISSER is research-oriented and encourages students to actively engage in innovative research projects. The institution offers programs that blend theoretical knowledge with empirical research in fields like social work, social policy, and educational leadership.

Pt Mohan Lal SD College for Women, Gurdaspur

Estd.: 1995 | Website: www.ptmlsdc.ac.in

Star Courses: BA (16 Elective Subjects), BA English (Hons.), BSc, BCA, B Com. Specialised diplomas in stitching and tailoring, cosmetology, food production, and PG diplomas in Computer Applications.

USP The college was accredited with an ‘A’ grade by NAAC in 2024 and awarded a prestigious 3-Star Rating by the Institution Innovation Council (IIC) in 2025 under Ministry of Education.

University Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Chandigarh University, Gharaun

Estd: 2011 | Website: www.cuchd.in

Star courses: BSc. Hotel & Hospitality Management (HHM), BSc. Airlines & Airport Management, BSc. Travel & Tourism Management.

USP: Tie-ups with International and National companies like Disneyland, IHG & Taj Group for training of students in all aspects of hospitality industry.

Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Chandigarh

Estd: 1990 | Website: https://www.ihmchandigarh.org/

Star courses: BSc in Hospitality & Hotel Administration; short term courses; Diploma in Food Production

Khalsa College, Amritsar

Estd: 1892 | Website: www.khalsacollege.edu.in

Star courses: BSc. Hons. (Agriculture, Food Science & Technology, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics), Bachelor in Physiotherapy, BSc. Medical.

GSSDGS Khalsa College, Patiala

Estd: 1960 | Website: www.khalsacollegepatiala.org

Star courses: BVoc. Automobiles, Software Development, Agriculture, Food Processing and Engineering

USP: Only NAAC A grade college in the City (3.18 CGPA), College with

Potential for Excellence status by UGC; STAR Status conferred by DBT

BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar

Estd: 1967 | Website: www.bbkdav.org

Star courses: BFA, bachelor’s in multimedia, arts, Hons English, BA JMC

Vocational courses: BVoc. in Theatre and Stage Craft,Entertainment Technology and Fashion Technology.

Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar

Estd: 1975 | Website: www.acfa.apeejay.edu

Star courses: Design (Fashion& Textile, Interiors, Multimedia), Applied Arts, Commerce & Management, Computer Science, Data Science, E- Commerce, Physiotherapy, Journalism, Humanities – Music, Dance, Theatre, Fine Arts, Sculpture & many more.

Ranking: Accredited A+ grade by NAAC

University Institute of Applied Health Sciences (Chandigarh University)

Estd: 2012 | Website: www.cuchd.in

Top Courses: Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) - Nutrition & Dietetics, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Optometry, B.Sc. Medical Lab Technology - (MLT)

Commerce

Govt College of Commerce & Business Admn, Chandigarh

Estd: 2006 | Website: www.gccbachd.org

Star courses: Offers courses like: BBA, BCom (Hons) in Business Finance, Accounting and E-Commerce etc.

USP: Only college in Chandigarh that deals exclusively with the streams of commerce and management.

Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Ludhiana

Estd.: 2004 | Website: https://www.saccm.in

Star Courses: BCom, BBA, BCA, MCom, (BBA and BCA courses are also approved by AICTE).

USP: State-of-the-art infrastructure. Fully air-conditioned, ultra-modern classrooms to the latest teaching aids and digital tools backed by a team of highly qualified and dedicated faculty members.

Admission Timeline: July onwards (to start in May 2nd week)

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Chandigarh

Estd.: 2021 (Chd campus) | Website: www.nmimschandigarh.org/

Star Courses: BBA and BCom (Hons), B.B.A.,LL.B.(Hons), BTech

Admission criteria: SVKM’s NMIMS conducts the UG Entrance examination every year for class XII passed-out / appearing candidates to be eligible for their UG programmes across campuses. The entrance examination is categorised into three different categories namely: NMIMS-NPAT (for school of commerce); NMIMS-CET (for School of Technology Management and Engineering); NMIMS-LAT (for school of law)

Govt Bikram College of Commerce, Patiala

Estd: 1945 | Website: www.gbcpatiala.ac.in

USP: One of the oldest colleges of Punjab that is exclusively for the commerce stream. Besides BCom and MCom courses the college college also started UGC-sponsored add on courses in Computerised Accounting; Office Management, Secretarial Practice, etc.

DAV College, Amritsar

Estd: 1955 | Website: www.davcollegeasr.org

Star Courses: BCom (regular and professional), BA (Journalism & Mass Communication)

Vocational courses: Video Production, Computer Applications, and Functional English.

Asian Group of Colleges, Patiala (Affiliated to Pbi University)

Estd: 2010 | Website: www.asianedu.org

Star Courses: BCom, BBA, BCA, BA (16 Subjects), BSc., BA.Bed./B.Sc.Bed.(Four Year Integrated Programme, BEd. (Two Year), BVoc. (Beauty & Cosmetology, Food Processing & Management, Shorthand Typing, Tally, Digital Marketing, Desktop Publishing,Web Development, Welding, Plumbing, Bakery, HR Management.

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Jalandhar

Estd: 2009 | Website: www.innocenthearts.in

Star Courses: BBA, BCom. (professional), BCA, BSc. (Agriculture, Medical Lab Science), Bachelor of Management Studies (Airlines, Tourism and Hospitality), Bachelor of Management Studies (Hotel Management & Catering Technology)

DAV College for Women, Ferozepur Cantt

Estd: 1969 | Website: www.davwfzr.org

Star Courses: BCA, BCom, BA, PGDCA Certificate/diploma courses in Fashion Designing, Cosmetology, Career Guidance & Counseling, Computer-Based Accounting

Shanti Devi Mahila College, Dinanagar

Estd.: 1965 | Website: shantidevicollege.org

Star Course: Professional programmes like BCA, BBA, IT. It also has 9 post-graduate departments, 4 Undergraduate diplomas and 11 add-on courses.

USP: It is a Star College with ‘Potential for Excellence’ conferred upon it by the UGC. It has also been given the Green Champion Award by Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education (MGNCRE).

Government Rajindra College, Bathinda

Estd: 1940 | Website: wwww.grcb.ac.in

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar

Estd: 1948 | Website: www.hrmmv.org

Star Courses: BA, BSc. (medical/non medical), Computer Science, Bio Tech., Bio Informatics, BCom., BBA, BCA, BSc. IT.

Vocational courses: B.Voc. Banking and Financial Services, Bachelor in Multimedia, Web Technology and Multimedia, BFA, BDes, BSc. Fashion Designing, PG Diploma in Cosmetology, Computer Applications, Counselling, Journalism and Mass Communication.

SCD Govt College, Ludhiana

Estd: 1920 | Website: hhttps://scdgovtcollege.ac.in

Star courses: 11 Postgraduate courses ; BBA, BCA, B.Comg

Admission Timeline: July onwards (process will start in June)

Engineering

Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar

(Govt Aided DAV Institution)

Estd. : 1954 | Website : www.mcpolyjal.com

Courses offered: Civil Engineering , Electrical Engineering , Mechanical Engineering , Electronics and Communication Engineering , Computer Science & Engineering, Automobile Engineering and Pharmacy

USP: One of the oldest Polytechnic of North India .Received Award of outstanding Institution of North India from NITTTR, Chandigarh in 2023.

Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran

CGC Landran has seven constituent colleges including Chandigarh Engineering College (CEC)-CGC Landran, Mohali, which is a NAAC A+ grade college having an NIRF-2023 Rank in the 100-150 Band.

Website: https://www.cgc.edu.in

Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering Technical Campus, Ramamandi, Jalandhar

Estd: 1997 | Website: aimetc.apeejay.edu

Courses offered: BTech (CSE,CSE-AI & ML, Internet of Things, Cyber Security including Blockchain Technology), MBA, MCA, BBA, BCA & BCOM(H).

USP:NAAC Accredited. B-School with Best Placements by Dainik Jagran Iconic Award, Excellence in Employability Programs in North by ASSOCHAM & many more.

Palaksha University, Mohali

Estd.: 2019 | Website: https://plaksha.edu.in

Star Courses: BTech (Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Cyber-Physical Systems, Biological Systems Engineering, Data Science, Economics & Business); Tech Leaders Fellowship (post-graduate programme); Young Technology Scholars (high school summer programme)

Sri Sukhmani Institute of Engineering & Technology, Dera Bassi

Estd.: 1998 | Website: srisukhmanigroup.edu.in

Star Courses: BTech. (CSE AI & ML, Civil, Electrical, ECE, Mechanical)

USP: Affiliated to IKGPTU, Jalandhar,approved by AICTEMore than 50 MoUs with Industry, enabling effective mutual interactions for overall quality improvement. Introduction of latest technology courses like AI and ML.

Chandigarh College of Engg and Technology, Chandigarh

Estd.: 2002 | Website: https://www.ccet.ac.in/

Star Courses: BTech. (CSE, Civil, Electrical, ECE, Mechanical)

Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana

Estd: 1956 | Website: www.gndec.ac.in

Star Courses: BTech (Civil, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical, Electronics & Communication, Information Technology, Mechanical, Production)

Baba Farid Group of Institutions, Bathinda

Estd: 2005 | Website: www.babafaridgroup.com

Courses: BTech. (Computer Science Engineering, Information Technology, Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering) and BSc. (Hons.) Agriculture.

Amritsar College of Engineering and Technology, Amritsar

Estd: 2002 | Website: www.acetamritsar.ac.in

Courses: BTech. (Civil and Computer Science engg.)

Giani Zail Singh Campus College of Engg & Technology, Bathinda

Estd: October 1989 | Website: www.gzscampus.org

Star Courses: BTech. (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Communication, Civil, Computers and Textile engg. and BArch.

Apeejay Institute of Management & Engg, Jalandhar

Estd: 1997 | Website: https://aimetc.apeejay.edu

Star Courses: BTech (CSE, IT, ME, CE, ECE), BCA, BBA,BCom

Sukhjinder Group of Institutes, Gurdaspur

Estd: 2008 | Website: www.stcdunera.org

Star courses: Computer Science & Engineering & BSc. (Agriculture), BBA, BCA, BCom (Professional), BTech(CSE, Mech, Civil and ECE).

DAV Institute of Engg & Technology, Kabir Nagar, Jalandhar

Estd: 2000 | Website: www.davietjal.org

Star Courses: BTech, BBA, BCA, BCom. Hons., Bachelor of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (BHMCT), Bachelor of Tourism & Travel Management (BTTM).

USP: Accredited A+ by NAAC

Govt Polytechnic College for Girls, Patiala

Estd: 1991 | Website: www.gpcgpatiala.org

Vocational courses: The polytechnic is running Skill development courses (currently six-month Applied Art & Dress Designing course at District Jail, Patiala) under Community Development through Polytechnics (CDTP) Scheme under Ministry of Skill Development.

Sri Sukhmani Polytechnic, Dera Bassi

Estd: 2011 | Website: srisukhmanigroup.edu.in

Courses: Engineering Diploma -03 courses

Medical/Allied

Christian Medical College, Ludhiana

Estd: 1894, MBBS in 1953 | Website: www.cmcludhiana.in

Star Courses: MBBS, Doctorate of Medicine, Master of Surgery, MD/MS, PH Diploma

Government Medical College, Amritsar

Estd: 1920 | Website: www.gmc.edu.in | Courses: MBBS

Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Chd

Estd: 2006 | Website: https://www.sdach.ac.in

Recognised by Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), New Delhi, and affiliated to the Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra, for BAMS (Ayurvedacharya) & MD courses

Homoeopathic Medical College, Chd

Estd: 1974 | Website: https://www.hmcchd26.com

Courses: BHMS

Adesh University, Bathinda

Estd: July, 2012 | Website: www.adeshuniversity.ac.in

Courses: MBBS, BDS, Pharm.D, MS, MD, and MSc Nursing.

Government Dental College & Hospital, Amritsar

Estd: 1952 | Website: www.gdcamritsar.com | Courses: BDS, MDS

Sri Sukhmani Institute of Pharmacy, Derabassi

Estd: 2019 | Website: https://srisukhmanipharmacy.edu.in

USP: Well-equipped campus with libraries, laboratories with practice based teaching in advanced medicine labs making themreadily employable pharmacists.Law

Law

Khalsa College of Law, Amritsar

Estd: 2012 | Website: www.kclasr.org

Star courses: BA, LL.B & BCom LLB (five-year integrated course), LL.B (three-year integrated course)

Bathinda College of Law

Estd: 2008 | Website: www.bathindalawcollege.com

Star courses: BA LLB. 5 year & LLB 3 year

Sri Sukhmani College of Law, Dera Bassi

Estd: 2021 | Website: https://lawcollege.sukhmanicollege.com

Star courses: BBALLB and LLB