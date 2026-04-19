Versatile Asha Bhosle could sing earthy & classical compositions

In 1985, a couple of Punjabi kids from Birmingham, UK, scored a big international hit with ‘Brimful of Asha’. Cornershop, as the band was called, was based in Wolverhampton. In the song, they poured out how Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, as heard on a 45 rpm record, gave them a sense of identity, in times when the racist National Front was physically attacking immigrants. To describe Asha, they switched into Punjabi, dubbing her as “Saadi Rani”.

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In fact, Asha at the age of 17 had sung for ‘Posti’ (1951), the first post-Partition Punjabi film. Her song ‘Do guttan kar merian’ was a hit. For a young Marathi girl, Punjabi was a tongue twister, but Sardar Kawatra, the music director, had patiently coached her and she sounded like a native speaker.

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For the next four decades, she was much in demand for every Punjabi film, and later even Haryanvi films. For the regional film industry, she was truly ‘Saadi Rani’ for seven decades. Similarly, her Bengali diction was also always correct. She could speak enough to give interviews in Bengali, though mixing it with Hindi. Her Bhojpuri was authentic, as was her Maithili. The Tamil film industry, too, never complained about her pronunciation. In her native Marathi, Asha sang hundreds of songs, bhajans, poetical songs called Bhava Geet, and semi-classical theatre songs called Natya Sangeet, in which her father had excelled.

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Her secret was her astounding hard work and her curiosity. She was one of the few film singers who did an hour’s riyaz with tanpura every morning.

Asha practised the tonic note ‘Sa’ for an hour sometimes. It made her notes rock-steady. In particular, her smooth ascent to high notes and her sweet tone in these notes was much admired. While Lata’s voice became somewhat shrill in high notes, Asha’s had total control.

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Almost all classical musicians admired her. Sitar maestro Ustad Vilayat Khan and sarod maestro Ali Akbar Khan, though poles apart in their music philosophy, both worked with her. Vilayat Khan made her sing for ‘Kadambari’ (1976). Ustad Ali Akbar Khan collaborated with Asha Bhosle to produce the acclaimed 1996 album titled ‘Legacy’. Famous classical vocalist Surshri Kesarbai Kerkar was notoriously discerning and rarely praised other vocalists, but she appreciated the immense talent and discipline of Lata and Asha.

Asha’s voice deepened with age. In ‘Umrao Jaan’, composer Khayyam asked her to lower down her ‘Sa’, producing a richer and more intimate voice. RD Burman had pushed her voice into new realms where Asha discovered a vocal flexibility she had never known of. In her album with ghazal king Ghulam Ali, she could match and even outdo him in vocal gymnastics, something she was proud of.

She was curious and kept learning till her last days. Cornershop and a collaboration with Boy George had made her name known internationally, and she was collaborating with Western musicians right until her death.

A woman of great courage, she had an emotional and professional relationship with composer OP Nayyar. Its bitter ending shook her self-belief, which her marriage to RD Burman restored. She went on to compose songs for him. After his death, she launched ‘Aap Ki Asha’, an album of her own compositions.

For sheer versatility, for her ability to sing earthy, namkeen lyrics as well as classical compositions, and for her experimentation, she set standards no contemporary singer could match in her day. Her voice was an immortal musical gift. Truly, a queen of music.

— The writer is the former Director General of All India Radio