What IMF studies say on reducing inequality

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was established in 1944 and became operational in 1945 with the motives of ‘economic surveillance, financial assistance and capacity development’, is also engaged in promoting monetary cooperation, financial stability, stabilising exchange rates and endeavours to reduce poverty.

The IMF held a conference on income distribution under the aegis of the famous economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, who has spent years studying poverty and equity. This book contains lectures delivered by various economists and is compiled by three economists of repute working — Sanjeev Gupta, Vito Tanzi and Ke-young Chu.

The lectures contain several case studies conducted on economies like Brazil, Chile, Latin American countries, South-East Asian countries, OECD countries and South African countries.

Four main questions were posed to base the discussions. How widespread is the increasing trend in income and consumption inequality across the world? Has globalisation tended to increase or reduce inequality within countries? Do income redistribution policies necessarily slow economic growth? What are the most effective policies for promoting equity?

It was duly stressed that economic policies should be mindful of non-income aspects of equity such as educational achievements, health care and nutritional status.

The conference aimed to study as to how situations like unemployment, underemployment, poverty and unequal income distribution can be dealt with. It is said that 1.3 billion people continue to live in extreme poverty, earning less than USD 1 a day, 70 per cent of them being women. One billion people are hungry. Many children are underweight.

Every year, nearly 8 million children die of diseases linked to impure water and air pollution; 130 million children are denied school education, girls forming 80 per cent.

The freebies and dole monies were not favoured. One economist repeated the old adage that it is good to give the hungry some fish, but it is much better to teach them how to catch a fish.

The various studies made these three points:

1) There is no conflict between growth and equity. Macroeconomic stability can support sustained growth, while investment in education, health and opportunities for disadvantaged groups can improve both equity and long-term performance. 2) Fiscal policy plays a central role. Taxation, composition of public expenditure and well-targeted social safety nets can influence income distribution and protect vulnerable groups, particularly the special policies made out for the particular segment of the community.

Advertisement 3) Equity is multidimensional. It extends beyond basic income inequality to include access to education, health services, employment, credit and economic opportunity. Policies have to reflect countries’ differing social values and institutional circumstances in designing policies. This book makes an important contribution to the debate about the relationship between macroeconomic policy and social justice. Its particular value lies in bringing equity concerns into the IMF’s traditionally macro stability-focused policy discussions, while recognising that there is no single formula for achieving greater fairness.

It is best read as a foundational contribution to the evolution of thinking on these issues, rather than as a guide to the current IMF policy. It is also asserted that the IMF should withdraw technical and financial assistance to governments that do not satisfy minimum standards of efficiency and are excessively corrupt.

The study of select economies ends up with the conclusion that corruption results in much unequal distribution of wealth; and higher education is essential to enhance the income level, attain better living standards and more equitable income distribution. Also, economies must reduce unproductive expenditure like that on weapons, wars and granting freebies and dole monies.

— The writer retired as AGM, Union Bank of India