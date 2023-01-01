Why capitalism needs welfarism

Aunindyo Chakravarty

Senior Economic Analyst

More than a decade ago, when Sonia Gandhi tried to push for a food-for-all scheme, the media and the pundits-at-large criticised it heavily for being fiscally irresponsible and socially undesirable. Subsidies, they argued, render people lazy and make it impossible for businesses to hire people without incurring unviable wage bills. On top of that, they load a heavy burden on taxpayers and divert government funds from virtuous spending like building infrastructure. Now, when the Modi government has announced that free foodgrains would be provided to over 60 per cent of Indians for a year, it is being hailed as a much-needed intervention.

The welfare state was a result of a nervousness amongst England’s ruling classes post World War II. Today, many decades later, welfarism as a construct is being backed not out of any compassion for the underprivileged, but to ensure that they don’t unite to challenge the system itself

The much-excoriated welfare state has made a comeback across the world, after spending four decades in the dustbin of history. One reason for this was Covid-19 and the impact it had on the livelihoods of the working people and the poor even in advanced capitalist nations. A study by the conservative think tank, Committee for Unleashing Prosperity, has calculated that in three US states, a family of four could earn up to $100,000 per year in government handouts, while in 14 other states, the subsidies given to such a family amounted to $80,000. This might be an exaggeration, but the broad point is not up for debate. USA today spends a large amount of money on welfare measures than it has done in the past four decades. Of course, in the developed capitalist world, there is still strong opposition to welfarism, from right-wing pundits. But today, the conservative anti-welfare voice is no longer the default; it has become one amongst the many fighting to be heard.

How did the idea of the welfare state make a comeback? To understand this, we need to look at the inner workings of the capitalist system and what it does to capitalist profits. Entrepreneurs put their assets to work in a business in order to earn more than what these would earn sitting idle in a bank account or in real estate. Individual businesses try to capture the market share by selling things cheaper than others and to do that, they try to introduce labour-saving innovations. In other words, capitalist growth generally means a single worker is able to convert more amounts of raw material and equipment to produce a higher number of goods.

Imagine that in Year One, a factory uses Rs 100 in capital and Rs 80 in labour. It ends up making a profit of Rs 80 on the goods produced. In Year Two, a new labour-saving machine is installed, which allows the factory to use up Rs 250 in capital while adding just Rs 20 to its wage bill. This helps the company increase its sales volumes and also raise the overall profit to Rs 120. In terms of ratios, the capital-labour ratio rose from 1.25 to 2.5 in one year, while the profit-wage ratio rose from 1 to 1.5. But what happened to the rate of profit — the ratio between profit and the overall expenditure on capital and labour? It fell from 44 per cent to 34 per cent in the process of expanding output. So, while the absolute value of profits rose, the rate of profit fell.

This is an inherent tendency of capitalist production, that the rate of profit tends to fall because of capitalist growth itself. This is because labour productivity rises at a faster pace than the increase in the share of profit in value-added production. Long-term trends from USA confirm that the net rate of profit over and above the interest rate has fallen between the 1930s and the end of the 1970s. This has happened not only despite the impressive growth of the American economy in this period, but because of it.

In the UK, this tendency of the falling rate of profit was intensified by the emergence of the welfare state in the post-war period. Its foundations were laid during the war itself, with the publication of the Beveridge Report in 1942, which proposed three key things: child support till the age of 15, health services for all and job guarantees. The report found widespread support amongst the British people ravaged by the war. But Winston Churchill and his Conservative colleagues opposed it, refusing to permanently commit large sums of government money for subsidies. This move would cost Churchill the 1945 elections and the Labour government, which came to power, implemented most of Beveridge’s recommendations, leading to the establishment of the universal National Health Service (NHS). The NHS became so integral to the British political system that even Margaret Thatcher’s pro-privatisation zeal could not dismantle it.

Why did the British ruling class suddenly decide to take care of the nation’s poor and the underprivileged? The liberal view was that the rigidly hierarchical British class system had dissolved, somewhat, in the trenches abroad, and the elite could no longer be immune to the realities of poverty that many of their fellow soldiers experienced back home. That, undoubtedly, would have played a part, but it would be naïve to believe that momentous changes in the state’s relationship with its subjects can be driven by ephemeral emotions.

Michel Foucault saw it differently. He described the Beveridge plan as the English government telling its people, “Now we are asking you to get yourselves killed, but we promise you that when you have done this, you will keep your jobs until the end of your lives.” He argued that “this is the first time that entire nations waged war on the basis of a system of… social pacts of a kind that promised — to those who were going to war and get themselves killed — a certain type of economic and social organisation which assured security”.

The welfare state was a result of a nervousness amongst England’s ruling classes. They feared the spread of Soviet-style socialism, which was already being imposed in the eastern parts of Europe. It was also an acknowledgement that only the state could intervene and reconstruct the capitalist economy after the ravages of the war. Millions of adult men had been killed, and a new generation had to be trained to take their place, in the factories and offices. Child support, free education, maternity benefits and free healthcare were all part of this deal.

Although welfarism had never officially taken root in USA, it had its own form of state intervention to ensure high employment and ‘fair’ wages. According to the World Inequality Database’s estimates, the share of national income of the top 1 per cent in USA was nearly 22 per cent in 1942, while that of the bottom 50 per cent was less than 15 per cent. By 1970, the share of the richest 1 per cent had dropped to less than 11 per cent, while that of the bottom 50 per cent had risen to 21 per cent. This had been made possible by the protection given to labour unions by the American state, which gave workers bargaining power in negotiating for wages. Finance and other sectors operated under close regulation, which placed some limits to quick capital flows and on the formation of absolute monopolies.

The only way to reverse this process of falling returns to capitalists was to do two things: reduce the share of wages sharply relative to profits and reduce interest rates, so that the net return to entrepreneurs would increase. This is exactly what was done in the 1980s, by Ronald Reagan in USA and Thatcher in the UK. Labour unions were actively weakened, minimum wage laws were diluted, sacking workers became easier, and central banks cut interest rates. Over the next decade, these neoliberal policies would be pushed across the world. The Bretton Woods institutions made such free-market liberalisation the key condition for extending aid and loans to the developing world. The collapse of the Soviet Union helped discredit socialism throughout the 1990s.

As interest rates dropped, and countries liberalised capital controls, international finance found it extremely easy to move across the globe, seeking high returns from the stock markets. As the share of wages dropped and real wages stagnated, the only way to sustain demand was to provide easy loans to those with low creditworthiness. This process of finance and credit-fuelled growth had its biggest fall in the 2008 global financial crisis, and the world economy hasn’t recovered since then. This is what has laid the grounds for the revival of the idea of the welfare state, because it has become clear that capitalism can no longer provide jobs and steady incomes to a large majority of the poor. It is now in the interest of the capitalist class to let the state spend money to help the poor survive. Welfarism today is being backed not out of any compassion for the underprivileged, but to ensure they don’t unite to challenge the system itself.