Young shuttlers from Punjab are touching new heights at the national level

In a state where team sports traditionally dominate, badminton is quietly carving out a remarkable space in Punjab — led by a new generation of junior shuttlers who are making waves on the national circuit. Yet, their rise comes with a telling paradox.

Punjab, which last hosted the All India National Badminton Championship nearly four decades back owing to inadequate infrastructure, has nevertheless produced a surge of national-level talent. Junior players from the state have been winning tournaments and featuring prominently among India’s best — largely driven by the individual efforts of players, parents and, to an extent, the state association.

The latest crop includes Tanvi Sharma, the youngest national champion; her elder sister Radhika Sharma, senior mixed doubles national champion; Jagsher Singh Khangurra, national sub-junior champion; international shuttlers Manya Ralhan and Lakshya Sharma (India No. 3 in men’s singles); Vajir Singh, current India No. 1 in the U-15 category; Japleen Kaur, silver medallist at the U-13 nationals; Inayat Gulati, bronze medallist at the U-13 meet, and Zorawar Singh, who won the mixed doubles bronze with Inayat.

The list goes on, and all from a state still considered “emerging” in badminton.

So how have Punjab’s players managed to challenge the dominant southern and western powerhouses? For most, the answer lies outside the state. A majority of these shuttlers train, or have trained, away from Punjab, not by choice but by compulsion. With limited high-performance facilities at home, families often spend lakhs to help their children pursue national and international ambitions.

The Punjab Badminton Association, headed by Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer — himself a regular at the Sector 7 Sports Complex in Chandigarh — is attempting to bridge the gap by setting up a Centre of Excellence in Jalandhar. But will that be enough for the growing pool of aspirants dreaming of the national jersey?

Experts, many of them parents who prefer to remain unnamed, believe the state government must step in. If not through immediate infrastructure development, which takes years, then through financial backing for training, exposure trips and tournaments for promising players.

“Jalandhar currently has six indoor synthetic courts and four outdoor courts. We have requested the state government to convert the outdoor courts into indoor facilities, which would give us 10 courts at a single venue and make Punjab eligible to host a national championship,” says Ritin Khanna, secretary of the Punjab Badminton Association and a former national player.

“The last national championship here was held at Raizada Hansraj Stadium in 1987-88. If things go well, we plan to bid for the 2027 nationals. Despite limited resources, we have increased the number of tournaments, cash prizes and grassroots development initiatives,” he adds.

Former international player and National Centre of Excellence coach Anand Tiwari echoes the sentiment: “Punjab has immense talent. Our kids are crushing it at the nationals. With the right systems, academies, coach training, tournaments and prize money, the state could dominate in a year or two. Hosting nationals again would motivate parents, inspire kids and raise awareness.”

Mangat Rai Sharma, father and coach of international shuttler Lakshya Sharma, stresses the importance of exposure: “Players living and training in Punjab can be as good as anyone else, but they need proper touring and opportunities to earn ranking points. Support has to come at the right time.”

Behind every medal lies a heavy financial burden. A single feather shuttle costs around Rs 300, and a good player can go through several in one session. Add to that stringing costs, shoes, multiple racquets and the biggest expense of all, travel. Tournament entry fees, diet, accommodation and the cost of accompanying guardians make national and international exposure a costly affair — but an unavoidable one for rankings and progression.

Jagsher Singh Khangurra, who rose to India’s top U-17 ranking after winning the 2025 Sub-Junior Nationals, had no formal connection with badminton until he joined the Nabha Sports Centre near his home. Now training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, his journey reflects Punjab’s changing sporting landscape. “There was no plan to put him into badminton,” says his father, Manpreet Singh. “The interest grew gradually, and as parents we tried to give him the best possible support. Playing for India is not easy, but with systemic backing, promising players can get there,” he adds.

Shivani Gulati, young Inayat’s mother, says she began playing badminton at the age of seven while studying at DPS, Jalandhar. “Initially, she took up the sport for physical activity at Phagwara City Club. Within two months, she emerged as the district champion. She is now training at the Ratti Badminton Academy in Jalandhar, where she practices for nearly eight hours a day in two sessions, but if needed, we are open to sending her outside the state,” she adds.

Punjab’s shuttlers have already caught national attention. Whether the state can now build the courts and support systems to keep them flying remains the bigger test.