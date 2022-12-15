Argentina will be really hard in World Cup final: French captain Hugo Lloris

IANS
Doha, December 15
France goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris said he expected a difficult World Cup final when his side takes on Argentina on Sunday.
While Lionel Messi is looking to lift his first World Cup trophy, France are looking to retain the title they won in 2018 in what promises to be a tough game for both sides, Xinhua news agency reported.
“Argentina are a really great team. They have shown how competitive they are, and they have this player (Messi) who has left his mark on the sport,” said Lloris after Wednesday’s 2-0 semifinal win over Morocco.
“There is everything in place for it to be a great game, but we will try to turn things our way,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency.
The keeper reflected on a tough semifinal in which France were forced to defend for long periods after Theo Hernandez’s fifth-minute opener and were even deep in their box after Kolo Muani netted a second goal in the 79th minute.
“We really suffered, and we are tired but satisfied because we have given ourselves a golden opportunity to make history for France. A second final in four years, so even everything wasn’t perfect, from tomorrow we have to start our recovery,” Lloris said.
Meanwhile, midfielder Youssouf Fofana admitted his had “not been easy,” to replace Adrien Rabiot in the side after Rabiot came down with a virus.
“He has been great since the start to the World Cup and it’s hard to reach his level, but the team helped me and it worked out pretty well for us,” commented Fofana.
