 FIFA 2022: High stakes for Qatar as World Cup starts : The Tribune India

FIFA 2022: High stakes for Qatar as World Cup starts

Wealthy gas producer Qatar is the smallest nation to host soccer's biggest global event

FIFA 2022: High stakes for Qatar as World Cup starts

Fans crowd the FIFA Fan Festival site in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday. AP/PTI



Reuters

Doha, November 20

The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday in a high-stakes event for the tiny nation which has faced a barrage of criticism and staked its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament, the first held in the Middle East and most expensive in history.

In a show of Gulf solidarity, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was among the political leaders arriving in Doha ahead of the opening ceremony to be held in a tent-shaped stadium at 1440 GMT, before the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

The tournament marks a culmination of Qatar's soft power push on the global stage and a show of strength after emerging from a 3-1/2 year boycott by Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies, which ended in 2021. The event will also see the first direct flights from Israel to Qatar for the World Cup.

Onstage, South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS will perform a new official tournament song called Dreamers alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. The U.N. secretary general and Algeria's president will be among foreign dignitaries.

Qatar and FIFA hope the spotlight will turn to action on the pitch after facing mounting criticism over foreign workers' rights, LGBT rights and social restrictions. Organisers have denied allegations of bribery for hosting rights.

Denmark's and Germany's team captains will wear One Love armbands, their teams said, as they prepare to compete in a conservative Muslim state where same-sex relations are illegal.

Alcohol has been banned at stadiums, and organisers have warned against pubic displays of affection while saying all fans are welcome to the event.

As some visitors savoured their first sips of beer at the launch of the FIFA Fan Festival on Saturday in central Doha, hundreds of workers, all men, gathered in a sports arena in an industrial zone on the city's edges where no alcohol was being served. They will be able to watch matches there.

"Of course I didn't buy a ticket. They're expensive and I should use that money for other things - like sending it back home to my family," Ghanaian national Kasim, a security guard who has worked in Qatar for four years, told Reuters.

Neville, a 24-year-old Kenyan, and compatriot Willy, also 24 and a Manchester City fan, were hired as security guards during the event. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it's definitely worth it," said Neville.

Wealthy gas producer Qatar is the smallest nation to host soccer's biggest global event, organised at a cost of $220 billion. Crowd control will be key with some 1.2 million visitors expected - more than a third of Qatar's population.

Many of the labourers who toiled to prepare tournament infrastructure will watch from the sidelines, priced out of the stadiums. Doha has been slammed for its treatment of migrant workers but points to labour reforms against exploitation.

Labourers were putting final touches on outdoor gardens and sidewalks on Saturday and carting construction material to a site near the National Museum, where fans in Argentina jerseys were among dozens milling about.

With a limited number of hotels in Qatar, fans will also fly in on daily shuttle flights from cities like tourism hub Dubai, as Qatar shares the World Cup economic boon with neighbours.

"When we came in it was like a bit of a work site," England fan Neil Gahan said in an area in Doha housing fan portacabins.

The cabins were "not brilliant", he said, but there were sports facilities nearby and massive screens. "Yeah, I think it's going to be all right".

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

2
Nation

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

3
Punjab

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada's prestigious McGill University

4
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

5
Trending

Sheep flock walking clockwise in circles for last 12 days in China bemuses onlookers, see viral video

6
Patiala

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

7
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

8
Entertainment

Veteran star Tabassum Govil passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

9
Nation

Retired Punjab cadre IAS officer Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

10
Impact Feature

Black Bird 4K Drone : (2022 Warning!) Untold Truth About BlackBird 4K Drone?

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

COP27 climate summit: Countries approve 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund to help poor countries; Indian climate experts welcome deal

Evokes mixed response as there is still no clarity on the te...

World has waited far too long for this: India on compensation fund approved at UN climate talk

World has waited far too long for this: India on compensation fund approved at UN climate talk

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the world sh...

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...

Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut

Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut

Questioned why Rahul Gandhi was raking up issues which touch...

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...


Cities

View All

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni arrested in Gurdaspur

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Night shelters to come up for homeless in Chandigarh

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Shradha murder case: Delhi Police call 3 persons in Maharashtra to record statements

Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in Delhi, video goes viral on internet

Don’t vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal’s MCD poll pitch

‘Piglets’ investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor

MM Modi College win taekwondo championship