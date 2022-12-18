 Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title : The Tribune India

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves Kingsley Coman's penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fires wide to give Argentina their first world title since 1986

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title


Reuters

Lusail, Qatar, December 18

Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties, following a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Argentina their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

France had come from two goals down to level over 90 minutes with Kylian Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.

The France striker completed his hat-trick in the 118th with another spot-kick after Argentina's Lionel Messi had tapped in for a 3-2 lead in the 109th.

Argentina had gone 2-0 up in the first half with Messi, making a record-breaking 26th World Cup appearance, converting a 23rd-minute penalty.

They struck again with a sublime four-pass counter-attack as Alexis Mac Allister's cutback found Angel Di Maria and he finished well.

#france #Lionel Messi

23:49 18 Dec
Messi celebrates World Cup title
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates his sides victory at the end of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, December 18, 2022. AP/PTI
23:07 18 Dec
Messi scores again

Messi scores in extra time to put Argentina ahead 3-2 against France
22:41 18 Dec
Frances Kylian Mbappe amid high octane clash

22:34 18 Dec
Second half ends

Teams tied at 2-2 after second half, match goes into extra time.
22:21 18 Dec
Incredible stuff from Mbappe

Mbappe scores twice for France within minutes
22:04 18 Dec
70 minutes into second half, Argentina maintain lead

Argentina lead by 2-0 over France in second half
21:53 18 Dec
Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring his sides second goal
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. AP/PTI
21:50 18 Dec
Second half begins

Argentina vs France: Proceedings for second half underway
21:32 18 Dec
Argentina fans cheer for their team
Fans supporting Argentina cheer for their team at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. AP
21:27 18 Dec
Argentina lead 2-0 after first half

Argentina lead France 2-0 at halftime. Lionel Messi nets his sixth goal of the tournament and Angel Di Maria doubled the advantage from a thrilling counter-attack.
21:13 18 Dec
GOAL 2 for Argentina!

Angel Di Maria scores second goal for Argentina in 36th minute.
21:00 18 Dec
Argentina lead as Messi scores in 23rd minute

Argentina lead as Lionel Messi scores from the penalty spot.
20:44 18 Dec
Closing ceremony
Fireworks explode as artistes perform during the World Cup closing ceremony before the final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. AP/PTI
20:36 18 Dec
France awaits as back-to-back World Cup bid begins

Paris: Soccer fans gathered on the Champs Elysees boulevard in Paris and packed bars and sports centres across France as Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina got underway. Supporters near the Arc de Triomphe braved near-freezing temperatures, breaking out into song as they urged "Les Bleus" to bring back the cup for a second straight tournament. Many waved the national 'tricolor' flag above their heads. Reuters
20:29 18 Dec
Team France

Hugo Lloris (captain), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
20:28 18 Dec
Team Argentina

Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Decide upon OROP anomalies within four months, Supreme Court tells defence ministry

2
Ludhiana

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

3
Science Technology

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

4
Nation

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts

5
Entertainment

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

6
Trending

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’

7
Nation

Crude rates down 40%, but no cut in fuel prices

8
Sports

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

9
Delhi

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

10
Haryana

Industrial effluents, sewage damage 100-acre green cover in Faridabad

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

FIFA World Cup Final: Di Maria starts for Argentina, usual suspects on for France

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves Kingsley Coman's pe...

Government ‘has shown the red card to many obstacles’ thwarting NE development: PM Modi

Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi

He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into pieces; parts dumped at different places near Delhi Highway

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts

In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...

Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

Aditi Govitrikar, the actor-model who brought the Mrs India ...

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...


Cities

View All

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

6 doctors found absent from duty at Community Health Centre

Hindu leader gets Rs 10 lakh ‘extortion’ call

Advocate PK Saini is Amritsar Bar Association Chief

Withdraw all cases registered against farmers: KMSC to govt

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

1,118 DLs suspended till Nov

Youth, minor girl found dead in Sarangpur area

Stray dog mauls 2 kids in Mohali

Sukhpal Singh Khaira vs AAP on road through Chandigarh green belt

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

HC to hear on Monday pleas concerning 2020 Delhi riots

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of RSS farmer body’s protest march

Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 deg C; air quality ‘very poor’

AIIMS server attack: Delhi Police seeks info on China, Hong Kong-based IP address

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Slain constable recommended for President's Gallantry Award

Delay in possession, JIT told to pay Rs 25L to two allottees

Finally, sports funds for govt schools

Warring sounds MC poll bugle

STP to remain shut for four days, don’t panic: MC chief to residents

STP to remain shut for four days, don't panic: MC chief to residents

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

Man murders stepson, hides body in drum on rooftop

Woman accuses SHO of 'torture', probe marked

Boyfriend turns out to be killer of 18-year-old, nabbed

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Panchayat land illegally acquired, allege farmers in Patiala

Most buildings flout fire safety norms in Patiala

Gian Singh Mungo elected Nabha Bar Association Chief

School celebrates annual sports day