 FIFA World Cup: Injured Neymar, Danilo ruled out of Brazil's match against Switzerland : The Tribune India

Brazil's Neymar during training at the Al Arabi SC Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 23, 2022. Reuters



IANS

Doha (Qatar), November 25

Brazil footballers Neymar and Danilo have suffered ankle injuries and will miss the country's next match against Switzerland in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, the Brazilian football association (CBF) confirmed on Friday.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar gave updates about the situation of right-back Danilo and striker Neymar, a day after Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0.

"The players Neymar and Danilo started the treatment yesterday (Thursday) immediately after our game. Today (Friday) in the morning. They were reassessed and as we had already advanced in yesterday's interview, through today's physical assessment we thought it was important to do an image exam, an MRI so that we had more data on the evolution of the two players," said Lasmar in a CBF statement.

"The scans showed a lateral ligament injury to Neymar's right ankle along with a small bone swelling. And a medial ligament injury to Danilo's left ankle. Players remain in treatment. It is very important for us to be very calm, peaceful, this assessment will be carried out daily so that we have information and make the best decisions based on that.

“We can already say that we will not have the two players for our next game, but they remain in treatment with our objective of trying to recover in time for this competition," he added.

Brazil and Switzerland will face each other on November 28 at Stadium 974 in Doha in a top-of-the-table Group G clash. The two teams lead the group with three points each.

On Friday, the Brazilian players returned to the pitch for a training session at the Al Arabi Stadium in Doha. Mainly players who started the Serbia match on the bench took part while Antony did not participate as he was feeling unwell.

