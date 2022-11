FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi doing well, says Argentina manager Scaloni amid injury concerns

ANI

Doha (Qatar), November 26

Ahead of the clash against Mexico at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said that star striker Lionel Messi is doing well.

This comes amid concerns that Messi is nursing a leg injury.

Speaking at a pre-match news conference, Scaloni was quoted as saying by Goal.com: "Leo is doing well, as are his other teammates. We know tomorrow we have an important match and most young players know that everything will be left on the pitch. Everything depends on us -- that's why we need to give everything on the pitch."

"You need to rise up after a blow like that, bounce back together and think of the upcoming match - that's all you can do. For a long time, everything was perfect for us -- all joy -- but in difficult moments we need everyone's support." Argentina will be taking on Mexico on Sunday in their second Group C match. They had lost their previous match to Saudi Arabia 1-2, with Messi scoring the lone goal for his side.

Argentina is at the bottom of its group table with zero point.

If they lose to Mexico, Argentina will be starring at elimination from the tournament, which will be confirmed if Saudi avoids a defeat against Poland.