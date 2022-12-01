 FIFA World Cup: Morocco enter knock out stage after beating Canada 2-1 : The Tribune India

FIFA World Cup: Morocco enter knock out stage after beating Canada 2-1

Canada, which will co-host the next World Cup in 2026 with the United States and Mexico, had already been eliminated before the Morocco game

FIFA World Cup: Morocco enter knock out stage after beating Canada 2-1

Morocco's Yassine Bounou and Romain Saiss react as teammate Nayef Aguerd scores an own goal and the first for Canada. Reuters



Doha, December 1

Morocco advanced to the last 16 at the World Cup for just the second time after clinging on for a 2-1 win over Canada on Thursday.

The victory meant it finished top of Group F ahead of 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia and semifinalist Belgium. Croatia went through in second and No. 2-ranked Belgium was surprisingly eliminated after their 0-0 draw.

The Moroccans’ only other trip past the group stage came in 1986.

Hakim Ziyech scored for Morocco in the fourth minute after a bad error by Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan left the winger to shoot the ball into an empty goal. Youssef En-Nesyri added a second in the 23rd.

It looked then like Morocco would overrun the Canadians.

But Nayef Aguerd’s own-goal just before halftime made it 2-1 and lifted Canada enough for them to put pressure on Morocco in search of an equalizing goal for most of the second half.

Canada came agonizingly close when a header from captain Atiba Hutchinson, who came on as a second-half substitute, bounced off the crossbar and onto the goal-line.

Canada, which will co-host the next World Cup in 2026 with the United States and Mexico, had already been eliminated before the Morocco game. It ultimately lost all three of its games in Qatar, matching its three defeats at its only other World Cup appearance in 1986.

The Moroccan squad players were already jumping up and down in a huddle near the dugout well before the final whistle and coach Walid Regragui was smiling broadly and gesturing with his arms for them to keep celebrating.

Morocco has swept aside doubts that appointing Regragui less than three months before the World Cup would undermine its chances of reaching the last 16.

Morocco began its Qatar campaign with a morale-boosting draw against Croatia and then beat Belgium 2-0 for arguably its best result in international soccer.

Morocco has now won as many games at this World Cup as in all of its previous appearances at the tournament combined and is on course for its best performance at the tournament. The North African country’s only major international soccer title came at the 1976 African Cup of Nations.

A bad Canadian error gifted Morocco the opening goal at Al Thumama Stadium when Steven Vitoria’s back pass put goalkeeper Borjan under pressure.

But instead of clearing downfield, Borjan inexplicably side-footed the ball gently in the direction of Ziyech, who chipped it first-time back over Borjan and into the unguarded goal.

For the second goal, Achraf Hakimi’s long ball dropped between Canada defenders Vitoria and Kamal Miller, and En-Nesyri chased it down and fired past Borjan to put Morocco in control.

Canada got one back when Sam Adekugbe’s cross deflected off the right foot of Aguerd and in via another touch off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou’s right glove.

Bounou was back in goal for Morocco after missing the Belgium win when he fell ill minutes before kickoff and had to be replaced.

Canada came within a whisker of avoiding defeat for the first time in its six World Cup matches when Hutchinson rose over the defenders around him at a corner and headed goalward.

The ball crashed into the underside of the crossbar, bounced down on the line and Alistair Johnston couldn’t force in a follow-up header.

Replays showed part of the ball had crossed the line but not all of it. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him

2
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

3
Punjab

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

5
Punjab

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

6
Nation

PM Narendra Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today

7
Nation

Gujarat Assembly Elections: 60 pc turnout in Phase 1 covering 83 seats; Congress alleges booth capturing, bogus voting

8
Nation

2 youths arrested for harassing South Korean woman on Mumbai street

9
Punjab

No place for rebels in Shiromani Akali Dal's new core panel

10
Haryana

Haryana Govt blinks, now 5-year bond policy for MBBS students

Don't Miss

View All
Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Top News

India assumes G-20 Presidency; PM Modi calls for ‘fundamental mindset shift’ to benefit humanity

India assumes G-20 Presidency; PM Modi calls for ‘fundamental mindset shift’ to benefit humanity

Several centrally-protected monuments across the country lit...

Long queues at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport as computer system crashes

Mumbai airport chaos: Computer systems restored after nearly 2 hours

Harried passengers take to social media to vent their ire at...

‘My aim was never to insult people, their relatives’: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

Lapid had stirred a massive controversy by terming Vivek Agn...

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 1st phase; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

Gujarat Assembly Elections: 60 pc turnout in Phase 1 covering 83 seats; Congress alleges booth capturing, bogus voting

Voter turnout less than 66.75 pc recorded in first phase of ...

DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports, Scindia says data stored in encrypted format

DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports; Scindia says data stored in encrypted format

DigiYatra will provide seamless entry and embarkation proces...


Cities

View All

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

Activists blame political patronage for encroachments on Amritsar Heritage Street

Drive from Amritsar bus stand to Hussainpura Chowk a test of endurance

Tarn Taran diary: Sale of synthetic strings continues unabated

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Four OPDs shifted to new GMCH campus in Chandigarh’s Sector 48; check timings and all details

Four OPDs shifted to new GMCH campus in Chandigarh’s Sector 48; check timings and all details

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sector 109 T-point unlit, poses risk

Chopper ride, light show on cards at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Several buildings on JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Border Security Force to celebrate its Raising Day today

Money changer attacked, robbed of ~2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Money changer attacked, robbed of Rs 2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC, police act against temporary encroachments, wrong parking

Man held with 110-gm heroin

Choked sewers: Troubled shopkeepers demand CM's intervention to fix issue

'Misappropriation' of funds: Cricket assn told to file reply

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert