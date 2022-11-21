 FIFA World Cup: Need to be well organised to be competitive, says Qatar coach after loss to Ecuador : The Tribune India

FIFA World Cup: Need to be well organised to be competitive, says Qatar coach after loss to Ecuador

The Group A game saw the hosts being dominated by the South Americans

FIFA World Cup: Need to be well organised to be competitive, says Qatar coach after loss to Ecuador

Enner Valencia scored a brace to help Ecuador defeat Qatar in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Sunday. ANI



ANI

Al Khor (Qatar), November 21

After the loss to Ecuador in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said that his team needs to defend well and stay organised in order to be competitive.

Enner Valencia scored a brace to help Ecuador defeat Qatar in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Sunday.

“We fought this game in a certain way, but our opponent had their own ideas. It is not that we did not want to attack, but our opponent had their own weapons,” said Sanchez as quoted by Sky Sports.

“If we want to be competitive, we will need to defend, and be very well organised. When we have possession we would like to be more effective,” added the coach.

The Group A game saw the hosts being dominated by the South Americans, with the match seeing the maiden instance where the opening goal of a World Cup was scored through a penalty kick.

Ecuador’s captain Enner Valencia set the FIFA World Cup on fire with a goal within three minutes of the football extravaganza kicking off. The striker received the ball off a kick by Felix Torres and headed it into the net, sparking celebration by Ecuadorian fans.

However, the celebration was short-lived as the referee ruled the goal as off-side. A VAR check confirmed that the goal was off-side.

Ecuador kept on attacking and kept possession of the ball, while the Qatari players seemed to be chasing itl.

Valencia made a superb run in the 16th minute of the match towards the goal but a tackle from Qatar’s goalkeeper Al Sheeb saw him going down and winning a penalty for his team.

Sheeb was given a yellow for his tackle on Valencia by the goalkeeper and a penalty was also awarded to Ecuador.

The Ecuador captain was spot on with the penalty kick as he sent the ball into the right-bottom corner, scoring his fourth career World Cup goal and giving his team a 1-0 lead over hosts Qatar.

Qatar players found it difficult to settle down against the South-American team as the team lost possession continuously, failing to pass the ball cleanly. Another yellow card for Qatar came to Almoez Ali for his tackle on the Ecuadorian captain.

Ecuador continued to dominate and scored again through Valencia in the 31st minute.

Right-back Angelo Preciado sent a brilliant cross from the left and the Ecuadorian captain guided the ball to  the bottom left corner of the net with his head, scoring his second goal of the match.

There was another check for offside after the second goal but the decision came in the favour of Ecuador as they took a 2-0 lead.

Seeing Valencia creating trouble for Qatar, the hosts started to guard the player often bringing him down with their tackles. Qatar’s Karim Boudiaf was given a yellow card for his tackle on Valencia.

Valencia kept taking the hits and had to walk off the field in the 43rd minute, after being hit on his knee.

Qatar had a superb chance to score a goal in the dying minutes of the first half but the chance went begging as Almoez Ali could not get clean contact with the ball.

The first half ended with Qatar trailing 0-2 in their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.Qatar seemed better with their passing in the second half with a few threatening runs but lacked the finishing touches.

They played better football in the second half but did not look like scoring, not posing any significant danger to Ecuador.

Qatar came close to scoring in the 86th minute with Mohammed Muntari making an excellent run and taking a shot at the goal, missing by a few inches.

Neither of the team was able to score in the second half  and the match ended with a scoreline of 2-0 in Ecuador’s favour.

With this win, Ecuador became the first team to beat the host nation in the opening match of the World Cup in the 92-year history of the tournament.

Ecuador will now face the Netherlands in their second group match on Friday while Qatar will host Senegal on the same day.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Piglets' investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

2
Nation

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

3
Patiala

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

4
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

5
Punjab

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

6
Impact Feature

Is the Big Eyes Coin Pre-sale the Safety Blanket Investors Need Amid Solana and Crono’s Huge Losses During the Crypto Crash?

7
Nation

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

8
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

9
Entertainment

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill is a happy child dancing with her mom, fans have special messages for 'Mamma Gill'

10
Nation

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Top News

High alert in Tamil Nadu after Mangaluru blast accused's Coimbatore connection

High alert in Tamil Nadu after Mangaluru blast accused reveals his Coimbatore connection

Mohammed Shariq had stayed in Coimbatore for a few months an...

2 killed as goods train derails in Odisha

3 killed, 7 injured as goods train derails in Odisha; railway minister, CM announce ex-gratia

East Coast Railway officials say the accident took place at ...

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases

Police interrogating man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police

Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police

Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving to the na...


Cities

View All

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Amritsar MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Amritsar Civic body not collecting sewer charges from builders: AAP leader

Giani Ranjit Singh reinstated as Patna Sahib jathedar

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami objects to Haryana Speaker's demand, presses Punjab's claim over Chandigarh

Gang involved in looting petrol pumps busted in Tarn Taran dist

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Unoccupied Sec-24 Chandigarh Mayor’s house to get ~6.64L facelift

Unoccupied Sector-24 Chandigarh Mayor's house to get Rs 6.64L facelift

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

25-year-old in police net for strangulating girl in Chandigarh's Burail

Terror funding: Cops scour Panjab University student's mobile record

Same-day discharge of patients getting stent 'saves' 100 bed days: PGI study

Manish Sisodia launches AAP's 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' campaign MCD polls

Manish Sisodia launches AAP's 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' campaign for MCD poll

BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls

Police conduct fresh searches across Delhi, Gurugram in Shradha Walker murder case

Gurugram collapse: Supreme Court issues notice to Chintels India, asks how structure built recently collapsed

Process initiated, but Aaftab’s narco test may not happen on Monday

Lohian councillor’s daughter hangs self

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College

Nurmahal NC president finally calls trust-vote meeting on Nov 23

Jalandhar: Children with disability show grit, determination at school games

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Two murder suspects land in police net in Ludhiana

2 persons rescued from kidnapper’s clutches by Samrala police

Cop shoots off letter to Punjab DGP

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice

Helpline for mishap victims to get relief launched by Patiala DC

Patiala: BKU leaders observe fast unto death