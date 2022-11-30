 FIFA World Cup: Tunisia stun France 1-0, fail to advance to knockout stage despite famous victory : The Tribune India

FIFA World Cup: Tunisia stun France 1-0, fail to advance to knockout stage despite famous victory

In a tactic designed to rest his stars for the Round of 16, French manager Didier Deschamps gave players who generally see very little of the pitch a taste of the action

FIFA World Cup: Tunisia stun France 1-0, fail to advance to knockout stage despite famous victory

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri looks dejected after the match as Tunisia are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters



Al Rayyan, Qatar, November 30

An invigorated Tunisia claimed a famous victory over a French team made up mostly of back-up players on Wednesday but their 1-0 win over the reigning champions was not enough for the North Africans to progress to the World Cup knockout stages.

Tunisia, who needed to beat the already-qualified France and hope for Denmark to avoid defeat against Australia in the other Group D game to advance, roared onto the pitch to challenge a disjointed French side featuring nine changes from the side that beat the Danes.

But their win against the 2018 World Cup winners failed to see them through to the next stage after Australia defeated Denmark 1-0 and clinched second place in Group D. Tunisia thus keep their unwanted record of not progressing from the group stage in six World Cup appearances.

French-born Wahbi Khazri lifted Tunisia to their third win in 18 matches at the finals, dribbling into the box in the 58th minute and slipping the ball past back-up goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, who at 37 is the oldest Frenchman to play in a World Cup match. Tunisia's win also ended France's six-match winning streak at the World Cup.

Tunisia also threatened early on, with Nader Ghandri flicking the ball into the net off a free kick but the play was ruled offside.

Hostility from the stands was palpable from the start, with a portion of Tunisian supporters at Education City whistling at the French national anthem as it was played before kickoff. The same had happened at an emotionally-charged 2008 friendly in Paris between France and its former colony.

In a tactic designed to rest his stars for the Round of 16, French manager Didier Deschamps gave players who generally see very little of the pitch a taste of the action. But France's bench showed little cohesion and their back line was consistently pushed back and split wide open by a Tunisian side desperate to score.

The Tunisian captain's goal mobilised the French into action, with Deschamps bringing in stars like Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann to jump start an attack that had so far been tepid.

Mbappe and Griezmann energised the French, who were aided by Tunisia sitting back in the hope of preserving their win. On the Tunisian bench, substitutes and staff had their eyes glued on the other decisive group stage game in the dying minutes of their own match.

Hoping to spare themselves the embarrassment of a loss, France pressed on but a stoppage-time goal by Griezmann was disallowed over an offside. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

2
Business

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

3
Nation

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

5
Trending

25-year-old software engineer breaks all traditions as she rides horse-drawn carriage to groom's house

6
Punjab

Centre refuses release of Rural Development Fund to Punjab

7
Punjab

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

8
Nation

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

9
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

10
Punjab

Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

Top News

India GDP grows at 6.3 per cent in Jul-Sept quarter, in line with RBI projection

India GDP growth slips to 6.3 pc in Q2, dragged down by manufacturing, mining sectors

GDP had expanded by 8.4 per cent in the corresponding quarte...

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

The 18th edition of India-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh A...

Islamic State leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle

Islamic State leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle

Al-Qurayshi is third leader to be killed since IS founder Ab...

Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court challenging release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against remission, release of rape, murder convicts

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice ...

Punjab minister Inderbir Nijjar’s comment on landlords, farmers stirs controversy

Punjab minister Inderbir Nijjar’s calls Punjabis ‘bewakoof kaum’, apologises after comment stirs controversy

While trying to make a point regarding the need for crop div...


Cities

View All

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

In Tarn Taran, 6-kg heroin seized from hexacopter

Batala: Man kills friend in fit of rage, concocts firing story, nailed

Man shot dead in Amritsar over minor dispute

Ludhiana cops to grill Amritsar IED case accused over SIM cards

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

G-20 meets: Beautification of roads from international airport to Chandigarh on cards

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

MoD grants three more months to pensioners for annual life certification

AAP pitches for 20,000-litre free water per month in Chandigarh

AIIMS-Delhi servers remain down for 8th day; 20 per cent rise in walk-in OPD patients

AIIMS-Delhi servers remain down for 8th day; 20 per cent rise in walk-in OPD patients

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Conman Sukesh’s close aide Pinky Irani arrested; gave expensive gifts to actresses on his behalf

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

AAP’s MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh booked under Arms Act for ‘brandishing’ pistol: Police

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth ~16 crore

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore

VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

NIA searches key Bishnoi aide Rajgarh's Khanna residence

International driving training institute to come up in Doraha

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Cong sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted ~17L bank robbery, held

Congress sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted Rs 17L bank robbery in Patiala's Ghanaur, held

Encroachments removed from green belts outside 150 houses in Patiala

Despite ban, doctors continue private practice in Patiala

14 new dengue cases reported in Patiala district

3 night shelters come up for homeless in Patiala