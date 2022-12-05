 FIFA World Cup: Which teams are out of FIFA tournament? : The Tribune India

FIFA World Cup: Which teams are out of FIFA tournament?

An overview of the teams that have been eliminated from the tournament

FIFA World Cup: Which teams are out of FIFA tournament?

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



December 5

With the World Cup in Qatar having entered its knockout phase, here is an overview of the teams that have been eliminated from the tournament, which ends on December 18.

WHAT IS THE FORMAT FOR THE TOURNAMENT?

* A round-robin format with each of the 32 teams playing three matches in groups of four. Teams get three points for a win and one for a draw.

* The top two in each group advanced to the last 16, with one-off matches that can go to extra time and then penalties if necessary to decide a winner.

* There are total of four rounds: Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, which will take place on Dec. 18.

* There is also a third place playoff between the losers of the semi-finals.

WHICH TEAMS QUALIFIED FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* Group A: Netherlands and Senegal

* Group B: England and the United States

* Group C: Argentina and Poland

* Group D: France and Australia

* Group E: Japan and Spain

* Group F: Morocco and Croatia

* Group G: Brazil and Switzerland

* Group H: Portugal and South Korea

WHICH TEAMS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR THE QUARTER-FINALS?

* Argentina

* Netherlands

* England

* France

WHICH TEAMS HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED FROM THE WORLD CUP?

QATAR

* Hosts Qatar were the first team to be eliminated following defeats by Ecuador (2-0) and Senegal (3-1). They ended their campaign without a point after a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in their final group stage match.

ECUADOR

* Ecuador came agonisingly close to reaching the last 16 and matching their previous best showing in 2006, but were eliminated after a 2-1 defeat to African champions Senegal.

IRAN

* Despite being beaten 6-2 by England in their Group B opener, Iran's 2-0 victory over Wales had given them a glimmer of hope for a history-making march to the last 16.

* However, a 1-0 defeat to the United States knocked them out of the competition.

WALES

* Wales, who were competing in the global showpiece tournament for the first time since 1958, finished bottom of Group B with one point and one goal.

MEXICO

* Mexico missed out on the knockout stages after finishing behind Poland on goal difference, ending a run of seven successive last-16 appearances at the World Cup.

* Mexico coach Tata Martino accepted full responsibility for their exit and said he will not extend his contract with the federation (FMF).

SAUDI ARABIA

* After opening their campaign in Qatar with a stunning 2-1 victory over Argentina, Saudi Arabia lost 2-0 to Poland and saw their hopes of making the knockout phase vanish with a 2-1 defeat by Mexico.

TUNISIA

* Tunisia beat defending champions France 1-0 in their last Group D match but it was not enough for them to advance to the last 16, after they drew to Denmark and were beaten by Australia in their first two games.

DENMARK

* Denmark finished bottom of Group D after drawing with Tunisia and losing to France and Australia.

GERMANY

* Germany were knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage for a second consecutive time, finishing third in Group E behind Japan and Spain.

COSTA RICA

* Costa Rica were knocked out after suffering a 4-2 defeat by Germany in their final Group E match, which left them bottom with three points after they lost 7-0 to Spain before beating Japan 1-0.

BELGIUM

* Belgium, who were favourites to qualify from Group F, finished third in their group with four points after winning just one of their three games.

* Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, who had been in charge of the team since 2016 and led them to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, said he was standing down from the job after his side's exit.

CANADA

* Canada, making their first World Cup appearance since 1986, finished bottom of Group F with three losses.

CAMEROON

* Cameroon beat five-times winners Brazil 1-0 in their last Group G match but it was not enough for them to advance to the last 16, after they drew to Serbia and were beaten by Switzerland in their first two games.

SERBIA

* Serbia finished bottom of Group G and leave Qatar without a single win, losing to Brazil and Switzerland and drawing with Cameroon.

URUGUAY

* Uruguay finished Group H on four points, the same as South Korea, but were knocked out because they had scored fewer goals than the Asian side.

GHANA

* Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a thrilling win but defeats to Portugal and Uruguay eliminated them from the tournament.

AUSTRALIA

* Australia were eliminated from the World Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the last 16, with goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez securing the win for the South Americans.

THE UNITED STATES

* The United States' World Cup campaign came to an end after a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the last 16.

SENEGAL

* African champions Senegal were beaten

3-0

by England in the last 16, with Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka getting on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate's side.

POLAND

* Poland, in the knockout stage for the first time since 1986 and looking for a first quarter-final appearance since 1982, were knocked out after a 3-1

defeat to France in the last 16.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Solapur, video of ceremony goes viral

2
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

4
Sports

‘Hero or villain’: Twitterati divided over KL Rahul after India lose opening ODI to Bangladesh

5
Delhi

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

6
Diaspora

Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

7
Impact Feature

Safe Cam 360 Reviews - Shocking Scam Complaints From Real Customers

8
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar; has arrived to cast vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

9
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill oozes oomph in her latest song 'Ghani Syaani'

10
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Top News

Gujarat Elections 2022 phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting begins in 93 seats, PM Modi, Amit Shah to vote in Ahmedabad,

Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting on in 93 constituencies; 19.17 per cent turnout till 11 am

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among early voters

19 per cent polling till 11am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh Yadav claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

19 per cent polling till 11am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh Yadav claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

As the voting progresses, both SP and BJP hurl allegations a...

Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench

Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench

The Delhi govt opposes the Centre's plea saying it will only...

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...

Punjabi man shot dead at gas station in Canada’s Brampton

Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...


Cities

View All

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death in Amritsar district

BSF's 58th Raising Day: Mahila Praharis scripting stories of courage, says MoS

Drone with 3-kg heroin shot down in Tarn Taran

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Broken Stretches Mohali: Sector 77-76 road not repaired for year

Chandigarh logs only 38 Covid-19 cases in November

Curtains down on Chandigarh Carnival

Air quality panel bans non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

Delhi HC sets aside conviction, 6-yr jail term considering lost trial court record

MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in City to remain shut on Sunday

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Deer strays into busy area, rescued

Farmers to protest outside residences of MPs today

3 held with heroin in Goraya

SHO reunites lost child with mother in 30 minutes; video goes viral

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

Decline in production, sales worries Ludhiana hosiery manufacturers

Haphazard parking on highway poses threat to motorists at night

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Taking pride in mother tongue Punjabi

Delimitation of wards incomplete, leaders expect delay in Patiala MC poll

No DJ event at Punjabi University techfest in Patiala

Four of gang arrested for theft at six shops in Patiala