Ghana edge out South Korea 3-2 in thrilling Group H game in FIFA World Cup

Al Rayyan, Qatar, November 28
Mohammed Kudus scored twice to help Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a World Cup Group H thriller at a rocking Education City Stadium on Monday, keeping the Black Stars in contention for a place in the last 16.
Against the run of play, Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Mohammed Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick and Mohammed Kudus add a second with a glancing header to give the African side a 2-0 halftime lead.
South Korea came roaring back, however, with two daring Cho Gue-sung headers three minutes apart to level the seesaw match.
Kudus grabbed the winner in the 68th minute when he was left unmarked in the penalty area and slotted home past a diving Kim Seung-gyu.
Ghana, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 61st, joined Portugal at the top of the group standings on three points with Uruguay and South Korea on one. Portugal and Uruguay play later on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
World’s first intranasal Covid shot by Bharat Biotech cleared as heterologous booster
The vaccine was earlier approved as a primary dose schedule ...
Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi
Police detain two attackers, seize their weapons; video of p...
Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement
The minister reportedly said the Supreme Court Collegium cou...
Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral
University suspends professor, starts probe
Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces
Poonam and Deepak, who kept the body parts in a fridge, arre...