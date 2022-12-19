Lionel Messi wore a black cloak as he lifted FIFA World Cup; know why

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 19

Argentina beat France (4-2) on penalties to lift their third FIFA World Cup title on Sunday night.

While Argentina celebrated and Lionel Messi’s fans world over joined in, one thing that grabbed eyeballs was the Argentina captain wearing a black cloak as he held the trophy.

Messi was wrapped in a traditional Gulf cloak by Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani before Tamim handed him the World Cup trophy.

The black cloak is called ‘Bisht’.

According to journalist Uzair Rizvi, Lionel Messi was honoured with a black cloak called ‘Bisht’. In Arab tradition it is worn on special or prestigious occasions.

Qatar simply acknowledged Messi’s win in their own tradition, he tweeted.

However, Twitterati was divided over Qatar’s ruler wrapping Messi in black cloak.

While some maintained that it was Qatar’s way of acknowledging Messi’s win in their own tradition, many felt that Argentina captain should have lifted the coveted golden trophy in his 'blue and white jersey'.

Here are some reactions:

For those that don’t know — the black cloak that #Messi is wearing is a Bisht—meaning ‘nobility’ or ‘dignity’. It has been worn in the Arab world for thousands of years. It is an honour, and marks him as the legend that he is!! #WorldCupFinal #FIFAWorldCupFinal #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/QKjk82E03F — sheriff (@sheriff234) December 19, 2022

Messi has waited his entire life to lift the World Cup in Argentina's blue and white stripes and when the moment comes he gets draped in a black and gold cloak 🙄 — Oliver Young-Myles (@OMyles90) December 18, 2022

He deleted this tweet with no apology.



The Bisht (black cloak) gifted to Lionel Messi after winning the World Cup is a symbol of honor traditionally bestowed on victorious warriors. Western media can’t seem to stop themselves from promoting open bigotry and Islamophobia. pic.twitter.com/3LJqlQRr7w — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) December 19, 2022