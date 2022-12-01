 Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0 : The Tribune India

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

Will next play Australia — a surprise qualifier for the knockout stage

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

Argentina's Lionel Messi, front, duels for the ball with Poland’s Robert Lewandowski during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on November 30, 2022. — AP/PTI



AP

Doha, December 1

Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time.

The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.

After opening the World Cup with a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in one of biggest upsets in the tournament’s history, Argentina wound up finishing in first place in Group C and will next play Australia — a surprise qualifier for the knockout stage.

Messi rolls into Saturday’s game suddenly in a strong position in likely his final World Cup.

“Now another World Cup begins.” Messi said, “and hopefully we can continue to do what we did today.”

As for Poland, it was ultimately a happy night, too, because the team went through as the group’s second-place team — on goal difference ahead of Mexico — and will next play defending champion France.

Messi ended up relieved after failing to score a penalty for the second straight World Cup. It was awarded after he was hit in the face by the flailing hand of Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who made amends by diving to his left to block Messi’s kick in the 39th minute.

“I’m upset that I missed the penalty, but the team came back stronger after my error,” he said.

A largely pro-Argentina crowd, waving flags and scarfs and beating drums behind both goals, had been sweeping Messi and his team along at the 44,000-seat Stadium 974 and they didn’t stop after the penalty. Within seconds, a chant of “MESSI! MESSI!” immediately reverberated around the venue in a bid to keep their idol’s head high.

And the roars were even louder at the start of the second half, first after Mac Allister’s goal — a scruffy finish from Nahuel Molina’s cut-back from the right — in the first minute and soon after as news filtered through that Mexico had taken the lead against Saudi Arabia, which started the day in third place.

Playing an Argentine-record 22nd World Cup game, Messi never stopped surging forward and he was a menace all game to Poland with his dribbling ability and vision. One 40-meter solo run saw him weave past three opponents, drift past another only to miskick as he took aim.

The match was billed as a head-to-head between Messi and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, perhaps the best center forward in the world, but it proved to be a mismatch.

“If Messi played with us and Robert played for Argentina, Robert would have scored five goals,” Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said.

“Robert needs to be helped and the match was only played in our half.”                Messi wasn’t involved in either goal, though. For the second, Enzo Fernandez scooped a pass to Alvarez — starting ahead of regular striker Lautaro Martinez — and he took one touch before curling his shot into the top corner in the 67th minute.

Things couldn’t have gone better for Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who made more bold changes in bringing in Alvarez, Fernandez and Molina and seeing them play a part in the goals. Mac Allister, meanwhile, didn’t start against Saudi Arabia and has added energy in midfield in the two games since.

Suddenly, Argentina looks more like the team which entered the World Cup on a 36-match unbeaten run and as one of the tournament favorites, a year after winning the Copa America.

“We wanted to make amends for that Saudi Arabia game because we knew we could play better,” Mac Allister said.

“We’ve managed to find that calm we needed ... we played well collectively and it fills us with confidence.”         

The final whistle blew with Poland players still unsure if they were advancing, given the Mexico-Saudi Arabia game was ongoing. At one stage, Poland and Mexico were only separated by the number of yellow cards they had collected in the group stage — Poland had five compared to Mexico’s seven — and Michniewicz was desperately urging his team to not give away fouls in the final minutes.

A stoppage-time goal by the Saudis meant their match finished 2-1 in favor of Mexico, whose goal difference was inferior by one to Poland.

Upon confirmation they had advanced, Poland’s players squirted water from their bottles in the middle of the field and jumped up and down.

“Sometimes,” Michniewicz said, “losses can be bittersweet.”      

CRAZY SCHEDULE

Scaloni criticized a schedule that will see Argentina have to play within three days of beating Poland.

“We don’t want to be euphoric because I think it’s crazy, these conditions,” he said.

PENALTY SAVES

Szczesny has now saved penalties in back-to-back games, having kept out Saudi Arabia forward Salem Aldawsari’s spot kick in the 2-0 win on Friday. (AP)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Inderbir Nijjar's calls Punjabis 'bewakoof kaum', apologises after comment stirs controversy

3
Nation

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

4
Nation

‘Making bad films is not a crime, but…’: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid stands by his comments on ‘Kashmir Files’

5
Nation

UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him

6
Trending

Karnataka farmer gets Rs 8 for 205 kg onions after travelling 416 km, receipt goes viral

7
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

8
Punjab

SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami asks Punjab govt to stop release of ‘Dastaan-e-Sirhind’

9
Punjab

G-20 meets: Beautification of roads from international airport to Chandigarh on cards

10
Diaspora

‘We are better than this’:  Indian-origin TV presenter slams ‘racist joke’ at British Curry Awards

Don't Miss

View All
Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Top News

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 1st phase; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 34.65 per cent voter turnout till 1pm; PM Modi calls for record polling

89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

A consent form with complete details of Poonawala and the te...

Moga singer-cop booked for promoting gun culture

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

Expands parallel group of leaders

‘Korean’ woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral

2 youths arrested for harassing South Korean woman on Mumbai street

A video surfaces on Wednesday showing the woman being sexual...


Cities

View All

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

Activists blame political patronage for encroachments on Amritsar Heritage Street

Drive from Amritsar bus stand to Hussainpura Chowk a test of endurance

Tarn Taran diary: Sale of synthetic strings continues unabated

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sector 109 T-point unlit, poses risk

Chopper ride, light show on cards at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to host two key G20 meets in January, March

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab Poonawala’s ‘confessions’ have no legal validity, say experts

Land pooling: BJP proposes to amend Delhi Development Act

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Border Security Force to celebrate its Raising Day today

Money changer attacked, robbed of ~2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Money changer attacked, robbed of Rs 2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC, police act against temporary encroachments, wrong parking

Man held with 110-gm heroin

Choked sewers: Troubled shopkeepers demand CM's intervention to fix issue

'Misappropriation' of funds: Cricket assn told to file reply

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert