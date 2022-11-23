 Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe help France beat Australia 4-1 at FIFA World Cup : The Tribune India

Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe help France beat Australia 4-1 at FIFA World Cup

Giroud equals Thierry Henry’s national record of 51 goals with a header from Mbappe’s cross in 71st minute

Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe help France beat Australia 4-1 at FIFA World Cup

France's Olivier Giroud shoots at goal during the World Cup Group D soccer match between France and Australia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, on November 23, 2022. Reuters TPX Images of the Day



AP

Al Wakrah (Qatar), November 23

France showed it can cope without its star striker at the World Cup.

In Karim Benzema’s absence, Kylian Mbappe scored one and set up the second of Olivier Giroud’s two goals to help the defending champions beat Australia 4-1 Tuesday.

Giroud equalled Thierry Henry’s national record of 51 goals with a header from Mbappe’s cross in the 71st minute. Giroud, who failed to score at the last World Cup but did find the net at the 2014 tournament, can break Henry’s record when France faces Denmark on Saturday.

“It’s not just about chasing records but what he always does on the field,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “He’s a very important player for us.”     

Moments before that strike, Mbappe headed in Ousmane Dembele’s cross from the right to start this World Cup as he finished the last — with a goal. He knelt with one hand behind his back and his finger on his forehead in a new celebration.

Deschamps joked that Mbappe could now become even more lethal.

“He always dreams about scoring headers, so if he starts doing that he’ll be even more dangerous,” Deschamps said, cracking a smile. “I knew he would be ready tonight because this is his competition.”       Craig Goodwin gave Australia the lead when he turned in winger Mathew Leckie’s cross in the ninth minute.

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot equalized with a powerful header in the 27th and set up Giroud’s first goal shortly after.

“It’s great for our momentum and confidence to have turned things around,” Giroud said. “Even though we could have scored more we combined well.’               

France was playing without the injured Benzema, who was ruled out of the World Cup last week.

The Socceroos were pumped up and the green-and-gold Aussie fans were loving it. They even mocked Mbappe with chants of “Who are ya? Who are ya?” after he lost the ball dribbling down the left.

That’s as good as it got for them.

Theo Hernandez curled in a cross for Rabiot to score his first World Cup goal — four years after refusing to go on France’s standby list in case of injuries. He even emailed France coach Didier Deschamps to be taken off the list and was dropped from the national team for two years.

It’s been some comeback for Rabiot. He’s now leading a midfield missing the injured Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante — France’s engine room the 2018 World Cup.

“Having Adrien playing at this level is very important for us,” Deschamps said.

Injuries are hurting Deschamps’ team, however, and now the coach could be without Lucas Hernandez — Theo’s older brother. He hurt his knee in the build up to Australia’s goal.

“He needs to have tests but unfortunately it does look pretty serious,” Deschamps said. “That’s the real low point about tonight.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup: Big upset as low-ranked Saudis shock Messi's Argentina with 2-1 comeback win

2
J & K

Indian Army ready to execute orders on taking back PoK, says top general

3
Delhi

Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail

4
Punjab

BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) chief Dallewal's fast unto death enters day 4; govt officials request him to end protest

5
Nation

‘Silence of the Constitution’ being exploited: SC on appointment of CEC, ECs

6
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

7
Business

Markets bounce back after 3 days of fall; Sensex climbs 274 points

8
Punjab

Farmers again block Patiala-Chandigarh highway over demands; traffic jam leaves commuters harassed

9
Diaspora

Pakistani man convicted of killing Indian couple loses death sentence appeal in Dubai

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana tender scam: Punjab Vigilance arrests 2 district food and civil supplies controllers

Don't Miss

View All
This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

Top News

Indian Army ready to execute orders on taking back PoK, says top Army General

Indian Army ready to execute orders on taking back PoK, says top general

Aaftab Poonawala’s lie detector test likely to be held today

Aaftab Poonawala's lie detector test likely to be held today

A pre-medical session to gain preliminary information as wel...

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail

Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail

Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...

Following a quarrel, 25-year-old man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother in Delhi's Palam

Following argument, 25-year-old Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother

Accused Keshav has been arrested


Cities

View All

RTI activists annoyed as Amritsar MC decides to blacklist them

RTI activists annoyed as Amritsar MC decides to blacklist them

Tarn Taran: Differently abled protest sacking of staff outside MLA’s residence

Amritsar's historical gates closed for tourists

2 years after hooch tragedy, illicit liquor trade still rampant in Punjab

Armed assailants hack 29-yr-old man to death in Amritsar village

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Online transfer policy for Chandigarh teachers from April 1

Online transfer policy for Chandigarh teachers from April 1

BKU (Charuni) withdraws call to block NH-44 following assurance by Anil Vij

BJP’s Satya Pal Jain, Sanjay Tandon push for Metro in Chandigarh, MP Kirron Kher opposes

Panchkula's Sector-25 green belt turns forest, residents live in fear of wildlife

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail

Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail

Satyendar Jain enjoying ‘resort-like’ facilities in Tihar: Meenakshi Lekhi

Aaftab Poonawala's lie detector test likely to be held today

Following argument, 25-year-old Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother

Shraddha murder: Experts say electric cutter, saw-teeth knife used in such crimes

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’

Posing as nephew, fraudster dupes Jalandhar's retd Lt Col of Rs 16.2L

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nawanshahr: Forest Dept gets 88 acres vacated from encroachers

Curb illegal mining in Phillaur: BJP to DC

No let-up in dengue cases, 37 +ve, count reaches 884 in Ludhiana district

No let-up in dengue cases, 37 +ve, count reaches 884 in Ludhiana district

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests 2 officials in Ludhiana tender scam

Insurance firm told to pay mediclaim of Rs 8 lakh

Ludhiana MC staff suspend work for three hours to protest transfer of colleague

One fresh Covid case in Ludhiana

Girl from Punjab’s Patiala makes it to India’s U-19 cricket team

Patiala's Mannat Kashyap makes it to India's Under-19 cricket team

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma faces flak from Opposition over Dera Sacha Sauda 'praise'

Patiala: Inquiry report indicts SMO

Refund 50% of hostel fee: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Patiala Law University

Punjabi University, Patiala, marks 300th anniversary of Waris Shah