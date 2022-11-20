 Qatar eye home advantage as they take on Ecuador in FIFA World Cup opener : The Tribune India

FIFA World Cup

Qatar eye home advantage as they take on Ecuador in FIFA World Cup opener

The match starts at 7 pm local time (9.30 pm IST)

Qatar eye home advantage as they take on Ecuador in FIFA World Cup opener

Qatar's Abdelkarim Hassan with teammates during training at the Aspira Zone Training Facilities 3, Doha, Qatar, on November 19, 2022. Reuters



IANS

Doha, November 20

As Qatar make their FIFA World Cup debut on Sunday, coach Felix Sanchez is upbeat about his men taking on Ecuador in the first match at the Al Bayt Stadium outside Doha.

The match venue seems metaphorical as Al Bayt, an Arabic word that translates to home, may give the Asian champions a home advantage over the South American side ranked 44th in the world.

The opening ceremony at the tent-shaped stadium, some 50 km north of Doha, begins at 5.40pm Doha time (8.10pm IST). The match between Qatar and Ecuador starts at 7pm (9.30pm IST).

“Everything we’ve done in the past three years is to have a very competitive team in the World Cup. Every country’s situation is different and we’re a small country,” Sanchez said at a press meet on the eve of the tournament opener.

Before training at the Aspire Academy in Doha, the Qataris trained in Spain for 40 days.

“All the players are fully prepared for the great challenge, which gives cause for optimism in Al Annabi’s ability to record a distinguished presence and achieve a positive result,” a Qatari football official added.

INFANTINO HITS BACK AT CRITICISM

FIFA President Gianni Infantino almost went ballistic at criticism of the World Cup in Qatar at a press meet in Doha on the eve of the inauguration of the tournament.

“We have been taught many lessons from Europeans and the Western world. I am European. For what we have been doing for 3,000 years around the world, we should be apologising for the next 3,000 years before giving moral lessons.

“If Europe really cares about the destiny of these people, they can create legal channels—like Qatar did—where a number of these workers can come to Europe to work. Give them some future, some hope.

“I have difficulties understanding the criticism. We have to invest in helping these people, in education and to give them a better future and more hope. We should all educate ourselves, many things are not perfect but reform and change takes time.” Western media outlets have levelled allegations of human rights abuse on Qatar, which the country denies.

The alcohol policy of the country during the World Cup has also come under the spotlight. Infantino added, “This one-sided moral lesson is just hypocrisy. I wonder why no one recognises the progress made here since 2016.

“There have been discussions with the Director-General of the International Labour Organisation directly, who also confirmed the progress that has been made regarding the workers’ file, and there is a monitoring system as well, as it suffices to say that a permanent office of the International Labour Organisation is here in Qatar,” he said.

Infantino announced the launch of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund, in which there will be a wide scope for investment by everyone. The fund will be related to education in the world in the first place, especially the education of children in order to build a better future for people.

GLITZY OPENING EXPECTED

A sparkling opening ceremony inside the Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium will invite the world to come together in Qatar as the FIFA World Cup kicks off for the first time in the Middle East and Arab world, the world soccer body said in a statement on Saturday.

The 30-minute show will be full of surprises, with the main act featuring a performance of Dreamers—another hit single on the FIFA World Cup Official Soundtrack—by celebrated South Korean pop star Jung Kook of BTS and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

The theme of the opening ceremony is a gathering for all mankind, bridging differences through humanity, respect and inclusion, FIFA said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

2
Nation

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

3
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

4
Punjab

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada's prestigious McGill University

5
Punjab

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

6
Patiala

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

7
Trending

Sheep flock walking clockwise in circles for last 12 days in China bemuses onlookers, see viral video

8
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

9
Entertainment

Veteran star Tabassum Govil passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

10
Nation

Retired Punjab cadre IAS officer Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

COP27 climate summit: Countries approve 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries

COP27 approves 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries; Indian climate experts welcome deal

The decision was approved at the COP27 closing plenary sessi...

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Was the mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali

US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus

US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus

The move comes about two months after a Sikh student at the ...

Qatar eye home advantage as they take on Ecuador in FIFA World Cup opener

Qatar eye home advantage as they take on Ecuador in FIFA World Cup opener

The match starts at 7 pm local time (9.30 pm IST)


Cities

View All

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni arrested in Gurdaspur

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Night shelters to come up for homeless in Chandigarh

Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in Delhi, video goes viral on internet

Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in Delhi, video goes viral on internet

Don’t vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal’s MCD poll pitch

Delhi police arrest 4 sharpshooters of slain gangster Jitender Gogi

Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

AIIMS launches campaign to check children's balcony fall deaths

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor

MM Modi College win taekwondo championship