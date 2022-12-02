 South Korea beat Portugal to squeeze into next round at World Cup : The Tribune India

South Korea beat Portugal to squeeze into next round at World Cup

Portugal finish top despite the loss, need to avoid facing likely Group G winners Brazil in knockout stage

South Korea beat Portugal to squeeze into next round at World Cup

South Korea’s Son Heung-min and teammates celebrate after the match as they qualify for the knockout stages, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on December 2, 2022. Reuters



Al Rayyan, Qatar, December 2

South Korea scored a last-gasp goal to beat already-qualified Portugal 2-1 at the World Cup in a comeback win that sent the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on goals scored.

With the clock ticking down on South Korea's time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations.

After the whistle blew, the anxious Korean players gathered in a circle awaiting the end of the Uruguay-Ghana game and exploded with joy when the news arrived that the South Americans had only won 2-0 in their Group H clash.

South Korea had to beat Portugal at the Education City Stadium to stand a chance of going through to the last 16 and their win catapulted them from fourth to second place by virtue of having scored four goals in the tournament to Uruguay's two.

Portugal finished top despite the loss and should avoid facing likely Group G winners Brazil in the knockout stage.

Winger Ricardo Horta had put Portugal ahead with their first goal attempt in the fifth minute when he found himself inside the box and converted a neat cut-back by defender Diogo Dalot.

The Koreans thought they had levelled in the 17th when a close-range shot by defender Kim Jin-su beat keeper Diogo Costa at his right post but the effort was disallowed for offside.

However, they did manage to equalise 10 minutes later through defender Kim Young-gwon who scored after the ball bounced off Cristiano Ronaldo's back following a corner.

Ronaldo, seeking a goal to equal Portugal's overall World Cup record of nine scored by the great Eusebio, had his first chance just after the half-hour mark with a solo effort which Kim Seung-gyu saved and he was in any case offside.

The Portugal captain had another one-on-one with Kim but his effort was too weak to trouble the keeper and he was given a rest in the 65th minute when replaced by striker Andre Silva.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

2
Entertainment

Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to Mumbai hospital

3
Diaspora

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

4
Punjab

Income Tax raids at houses, office of Gillco Valley owner Ranjit Singh Gill

5
Punjab

BJP gears for Punjab Lok Sabha polls: Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Sodhi get organisational roles

6
Punjab

Conversions among challenges before Sikhism: Former CJI JS Khehar

7
Punjab

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

8
Haryana

Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles

9
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's son-in-law Adesh Partap Kairon part of Akali Dal rebel front

10
Trending

Man dies after iron rod breaks window, pierces his neck on board Delhi-Kanpur train

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

BJP appoints Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar as national executive members

BJP gears for Punjab Lok Sabha polls: Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Sodhi get organisational roles

Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur R...

CBI summons KCR’s daughter K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case

CBI summons KCR’s daughter K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case

Can meet at Hyderabad residence on Dec 6, says Kavitha

ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM’s deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia in money laundering case

ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia in money-laundering case

CM Bhupesh Baghel had earlier accusing the probe agency of c...

US designates 4 top leaders of al-Qaeda, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan as global terrorists

US designates 4 top leaders of al-Qaeda, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan as global terrorists

Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasises that Biden Admi...

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...


Cities

View All

Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Drone with 5 kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

MAKA Trophy back home, Guru Nanak Dev University erupts in celebration

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with 20 pistols, cartridges in Mohali's Dhakoli

Plant upgraded, Chandigarh starts processing 100% dry waste

Chandigarh: OPDs kick off at GMCH’s Sec-48 centre

No bar on counting of torn vote, says HC

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of ‘chaos and freebies’: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi MCD polls

CBI busts a racket of 'sextortionists'; arrests Delhi resident for blackmailing US-based professor

On Day 6, women from Doaba join protesting farmers at Jalandhar DAC

On Day 6, women from Doaba join protesting farmers at Jalandhar DAC

Doaba braces up for 'NRI milni' on December 16

Treated water to be used for irrigation, says Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Soon after Punjab minister Meet Hayer's visit, AAP workers fight in Phagwara

Plan to stop encroachment, make traffic smooth: Hoshiarpur DC

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Patiala: Urban Estate Phase-II, residents up in arms over PDA’s anti-encroachment drive

SGPC launches signature drive in Patiala seeking release of Sikh prisoners

Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney takes stock of progress of Heritage Street project