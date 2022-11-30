 US-Iran match mirrored a regional rivalry for many Arab fans : The Tribune India

US-Iran match mirrored a regional rivalry for many Arab fans

Critics of Iran say it has fomented war and unrest across the Arab world by supporting powerful armed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the Palestinian territories

US-Iran match mirrored a regional rivalry for many Arab fans

Iran fans watch the Iran v US match at the Shiroodi stadium. Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters



AP

Baghdad, November 30

The US team’s victory over Iran at the World Cup on was closely watched across the Middle East, where the two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and where many blame one or both for the region’s woes.

Critics of Iran say it has fomented war and unrest across the Arab world by supporting powerful armed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the Palestinian territories.

Supporters view it as the leader of an “axis of resistance” against what they see as US imperialism, corrupt Arab rulers and Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians.

The divide is especially intense in Lebanon and Iraq, where heavily armed Iran-backed political factions vie for political influence with opponents more oriented toward the West. In those countries, many believe Iran or the US are due for comeuppance — even if only on the pitch.

Others wished a plague on both their houses.

“Both are adversaries of Iraq and played a negative role in the country,” Haydar Shakar said in downtown Baghdad, where a cafe displayed the flags of both countries hanging outside.

“It’s a sports tournament, and they’re both taking part in it. That’s all it is to us.”                

A meme widely circulated ahead of Tuesday’s match between the US and Iran jokingly referred to it as “the first time they will play outside of Lebanon.” Another Twitter user joked that whoever wins the group stage “takes Iraq.”           

The Iran-backed Hezbollah was the only armed group to keep its weapons after Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war. It says its arms are needed to defend the country from Israel and blames Lebanon’s economic crisis in part on US sanctions. Opponents decry Hezbollah as an “Iranian occupation,” while many Lebanese accuse both the US and Iran of meddling in their internal affairs.

In Iraq, the 2003 US-led invasion led to years of intense violence and sectarian strife, and Iran-backed political factions and militias largely filled the vacuum. While US forces and Iran-backed militias found themselves on the same side against the Islamic State extremist group, they have traded fire on several occasions since its defeat.

Both Lebanon and Iraq have had to contend with years of political gridlock, with the main dividing line running between Iran’s allies and opponents.

In Yemen, the Iran-aligned Houthi militia captured the capital and much of the country’s north in 2014. The Houthis have been at war since then with an array of factions supported by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two US allies.

In Syria’s civil war, Iran supported President Bashar Assad’s government against rebels, some supported by the West. In the Palestinian territories, it backs Hamas and Islamic Jihad, militant factions that do not recognize Israel and have carried out scores of attacks over the years.

Interviews with soccer fans in Beirut and Baghdad revealed mixed emotions about the match.

In Beirut’s southern suburbs, a centre of Hezbollah support, young men draped in Iranian flags gathered in a cafe hung with a “Death to America” flag to watch the match.

“We are against America in football, politics and everything else,” Ali Nehme said. “God is with Lebanon and Iran.”           

Across the city on the seafront promenade, Beirut resident Aline Noueyhed said.             

“Of course I’m not with Iran after all the disasters they made. Definitely, I’m with America.”        

She added, however, that the US also was “not 100% helping us.”             

The post-game reaction in the streets of Beirut after the US defeated Iran 1-0, eliminating it from the tournament and advancing to the knockout round, was far more subdued than after the previous day’s win by Brazil — a fan favourite in Lebanon — over Switzerland.

In Baghdad, Ali Fadel was cheering for Iran, because “it’s a neighbouring country, an Asian country.” 

“There are many linkages between us and them,” he added.

In Irbil, in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region in the north, twenty-seven-year-old Zainab Fakhri was rooting for the US to beat Iran “to punish the Iranian regime that has been oppressing the women’s revolution,” referring to recent protests there.

In the Gaza Strip, a war-battered Palestinian enclave ruled by Hamas that has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since 2007, most appeared to be cheering for Iran and were crestfallen when it lost.

“We are with Iran, win or lose, because it’s the only Islamic state that supports the Gaza Strip and its resistance,” said Wasim al-Hendi.

Regional politics hovered over the last matchup, at the 1998 World Cup, when Iran famously defeated the US 2-1, eliminating it from the tournament. That came less than two decades after Iran’s Islamic Revolution toppled the US-backed shah and protesters overran the US Embassy, leading to a prolonged hostage crisis.

French riot police were on site at the stadium in Lyon that year, but they weren’t needed. The teams posed together in a group photo, and Iran’s players even brought white roses for their opponents.

In this year’s match-up, allegiances have been scrambled by the nationwide protests gripping Iran, with some Iranians openly rooting against their own team. The players declined to sing along to their national anthem ahead of their opening match, in what was seen as an expression of sympathy for the protests, but reversed course and sang ahead of their next one.

In some neighbourhoods of Tehran, people chanted “Death to the dictator!” after the match, even though it was past midnight local time.

Danyel Reiche, a visiting associate professor at Georgetown University Qatar who has researched the politics of sports, said World Cup fandom is not necessarily an indicator of political affiliation, even in countries with deep divisions.

Local sports in Lebanon are “highly politicised,” with all the major basketball and soccer clubs having political and sectarian affiliations, he said. But when it comes to the World Cup — where Lebanon has never qualified to play — fans latch on to any number of teams.

That’s true across the region, where fans sporting Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo jerseys can be found from Gaza to Afghanistan.

“This is one of the few spheres where people have the liberty and freedom to choose a country that they simply like and not the country where they think there’s an obligation for them to be affiliated with it,” Reiche said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's farm house sealed in Gurugram's Sohna

2
Business

Tata group to merge Vistara with Air India; Singapore Airlines to buy 25.1 pc stake in Air India

3
Nation

Police drag Andhra CM's sister's car while she sits inside protesting against KCR

4
Patiala

Sarpanch among 4 held for Rs 17 lakh bank robbery at Patiala's Ghanaur

5
Business

Prannoy and Radhika Roy resign as Directors on board of RRPRH

6
Sports

BCCI serves conflict of interest notice on its president Roger Binny

7
Delhi

Woman thrashes daughter’s father-in-law with slippers at Hindu Ekta Manch event held to seek justice for Shraddha

8
Health

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

9
Diaspora

Indian student battles for life after car crash in US

10
Business

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

Top News

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

‘Had no inkling of body parts kept in house’: Aaftab’s ‘new girlfriend’

Had no inkling that body parts were kept in house, says Aaftab Poonawala's 'new girlfriend'

The girl had visited Aaftab’s flat twice in the month of Oct...

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

Punjab police, BSF recover 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols from Ferozepur

Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur

It was a follow-up of the seizure of 13 kg heroine


Cities

View All

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

In Tarn Taran, 6-kg heroin seized from hexacopter

Batala: Man kills friend in fit of rage, concocts firing story, nailed

Man shot dead in Amritsar over minor dispute

Ludhiana cops to grill Amritsar IED case accused over SIM cards

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

AAP pitches for 20,000-litre free water per month in Chandigarh

Two youths held with 15 stolen motorcycles in Chandigarh

12-year-old hangs herself at Zirakpur house

Zirakpur MC installs signages for smooth flow of traffic

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Pre-board exams in Delhi govt schools from Dec 15

Had no inkling that body parts were kept in house, says Aaftab Poonawala's 'new girlfriend'

MCD elections: Kejri promises more funds, 'mini councillor' status for RWAs

AAP, Kejriwal crossed all limits of 'corruption': Himachal CM

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth ~16 crore

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore

VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

NIA searches key Bishnoi aide Rajgarh's Khanna residence

International driving training institute to come up in Doraha

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Cong sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted ~17L bank robbery, held

Congress sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted Rs 17L bank robbery in Patiala's Ghanaur, held

Encroachments removed from green belts outside 150 houses in Patiala

Despite ban, doctors continue private practice in Patiala

14 new dengue cases reported in Patiala district

3 night shelters come up for homeless in Patiala