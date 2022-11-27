Where’d he go? Morocco goalkeeper disappears at World Cup game

Doha, November 27
Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday.
Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
While there was no immediate explanation of Bounou’s absence from the Morocco team or match officials at Al Thumama Stadium, Moroccan TV channel 2M said on its official Twitter account that he had felt dizzy right before kickoff and asked to be replaced.
The 31-year-old Bounou, who was born in Canada, is Morocco’s No. 1 goalkeeper and plays for Spanish club Sevilla. He played in Morocco’s 0-0 draw with Croatia in the opening round of group games. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
We asked Congress to target terror, they aimed at Modi: PM in Gujarat
PM accuses Congress and newer parties of practising politics...
Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean
Sources say a few of participants were individuals or groups...
13 injured after falling on railway track as part of foot over-bridge collapses in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur
One person suffers head injuries and his condition is critic...
Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high
Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...
Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone
As per official, police had specific information that a cons...