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Home / FIFA World Cup 2026 / Another late fightback helps reigning champs Argentina beat England

Another late fightback helps reigning champs Argentina beat England

Set up title clash with Spain

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:37 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Argentina took full advantage of England’s defensive substitutions made in the second half of the semifinal as the La Albiceleste marched into the FIFA World Cup final by pulling off yet another late comeback to win 2-1 against the Three Lions at the Atlanta Stadium.

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Just like their wins in the pre-quarterfinal and quarterfinal, Argentina, who were down in the match, scored twice within the final 10 minutes to seal another famous victory. Enzo Fernandez scored the equaliser in the 85th, and Lautaro Martinez jumped between the two English centre backs to head Lionel Messi’s right-footed cross over the goal line in the 92nd minute, as Argentina entered their second consecutive and seventh overall World Cup final. Messi now has 10 assists in the World Cup knockout stage, six more than any other player in at least the past 60 years. And the 39-year-old has recorded a goal or assist in 11 straight World Cup games, the longest such streak since at least 1966.

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England were within touching distance of reaching their first FIFA World Cup final since 1966, after Anthony Gordon gave them the lead in the 55th minute. However, the downfall of the England team started with the defensive substitutions. Ezri Konsa came in for Gordon. Dan Burn replaced Reece James, while Nico O’Reilly came in for Declan Rice. Argentina pushed forward as England retreated into a defensive shell and surrendered control of the contest.

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The match was more of a physical slugfest between the teams. The first half witnessed 19 fouls, and no shots on target, while the following half witnessed three goals and seven fouls. Argentina definitely had the edge in the second half, especially after conceding the goal. England had five shots on target, while Argentina had 15. The defending champions had six corners to England’s one and held majority of the ball possession.

Argentina will take on Spain in East Rutherford. They seek their fourth title and could join Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) as only the third country to win back-to-back finals, whereas Spain will be looking to bag their second ever title after 2010.

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