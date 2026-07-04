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Home / FIFA World Cup 2026 / Argentina's hard-fought win over Cape Verde raises questions

Argentina's hard-fought win over Cape Verde raises questions

Cristian Romero’s late header, deflected into the net by Diney Borges, finally settles a tense knockout contest

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Reuters
Kansas City, Missouri, Updated At : 10:12 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, speaks with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Miami Gardens. Image credits/AP/PTI
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Argentina advanced to the World Cup last 16 with a 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde, but the reigning champions left the match with new doubts after being pushed to the brink by the tournament debutants.

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Cape Verde twice came from behind and exposed vulnerabilities in the South American team before defender Cristian Romero’s header, diverted into the net by Cape Verde’s Diney Borges, finally settled the contest.

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Coach Lionel Scaloni had warned that Cape Verde would be dangerous after drawing with Spain and Uruguay in the group stage, but few anticipated such resistance from a side making their first World Cup appearance.

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After a near-perfect group stage, with wins over Algeria (3-0), Austria (2-0) and Jordan (3-1), the narrow escape is likely to intensify scrutiny over Argentina ahead of their round-of-16 clash with Egypt in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Questions had lingered over the level of opposition they had faced, mirroring concerns during preparations in which Iceland in June were their first European opponents since the 2022 World Cup. Their defence had yet to face sustained pressure.

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Marcelo Gallardo, the former River Plate coach who played in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, suggested the match may serve as a warning.

“It was good that this happened. There will be a reaction, there has to be a reaction,” he said on ESPN Argentina.

Messi tired

Lionel Messi, who netted a record-extending 20th World Cup goal in the first half, admitted the physical toll of the match, saying he finished the game tired as his side struggled to regain possession high up the pitch.

“They had the ball and made us run because we couldn’t press,” said the 39-year-old captain. “We couldn’t press them properly; the lines were too far apart.” Scaloni focused on the resilience that carried Argentina through and echoed his pre-match remarks, when he said there were no easy World Cup games.

“There is always room for improvement, but it is important that the team stepped up during difficult moments,” the manager said. “We can debate whether we played well or poorly, but this team doesn’t shy away from taking charge of the match.” Argentina’s survival was driven by two defenders whose recent injury ordeals seemed to make their contributions all the more symbolic.

Lisandro Martinez, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in early 2025, scored Argentina’s second goal before Romero helped create the winner after returning from knee problems that had sidelined him earlier in the tournament.

“Everything I went through was very hard, but thanks to my club and the national team today I’m very happy,” Martinez said. “I’m grateful to the doctors and coaching staff for allowing me to be here. I’m on cloud nine.” Argentina return to training in Miami on Saturday ahead of the Egypt clash.

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