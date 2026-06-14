As Sarpreet Singh heads to FIFA World Cup, Hoshiarpur village celebrates its connection to New Zealand football star

Known as the cradle of football, Mahilpur in Punjab has found a special reason to celebrate. The excitement surrounding New Zealand footballer Sarpreet Singh’s selection for the FIFA World Cup has reached his maternal village of Dhada Khurd in Hoshiarpur, where his family’s ties remain strong despite having settled abroad decades ago.

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Following news of Sarpreet’s World Cup selection, his mother, Sarabjit Kaur, requested retired school principal Sukhchain Singh, a close family friend, to distribute prashad at the village gurdwara in gratitude. Before Sarpreet prepared to leave for the tournament, she again requested an Ardas at the gurdwara.

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She also sent sports kits for around 40 footballers training at the Principal Harbhajan Singh Sporting Club in Mahilpur, hoping to encourage young players pursuing the sport that shaped her son’s life.

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Sarpreet’s family migrated to New Zealand nearly 35 years ago, but their ties with Punjab have remained strong. His father belonged to Jalandhar.

Currently in the United States, where she is watching her son compete, Sarabjit credited his success to years of dedication and hard work.

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“Sarpreet started playing football when he was just two-and-a-half years old. He began with local clubs, and many members of our family have been involved in sports. Football was always his passion, and he devoted himself completely to the game,” she told The Tribune over the phone.

Despite living abroad, the family has remained closely connected to Punjab.

Sarabjit said she has visited the state many times, while Sarpreet also travelled to India around 2017-18 for a match.

“We are very connected to Punjab, and those feelings are there in Sarpreet as well,” she said.

Sukhchain Singh, a close friend of Sarpreet’s maternal grandfather, said the family has consistently maintained links with the village.

“Even after moving to New Zealand, Sarpreet’s mother remained in touch with people here and has helped many needy families. When his World Cup selection was confirmed, she immediately wanted to share the happiness with the village,” he said.

Dr Parampreet Kandowal, General Secretary of the Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Club, described Sarpreet as one of the few footballers of Indian origin to represent his nation at the FIFA World Cup.

“It is a matter of great pride for Punjabis. Her gesture of sending kits for young players makes this achievement even more meaningful for us,” Kandowal said.

Principal Parvinder Singh of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Mahilpur, which is associated with the sporting club, said that Mahilpur’s rich footballing tradition makes Sarpreet’s success even more special.

“Mahilpur has been known as the cradle of football in Punjab for generations. Sarpreet Singh’s connection with this region is a source of immense pride,” he said.

“For the young footballers who received the kits, Sarpreet’s story is proof that dedication can take a player to the sport’s biggest stage,” he added.

As Sarpreet prepares to represent New Zealand at the FIFA World Cup, people of Dhada Khurd will be cheering not just for an international footballer, but also for someone they proudly consider one of their own.