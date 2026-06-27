Egypt advances past group stage at the World Cup after a 1-1 draw with Iran

An Iranian fan rushed the field in celebration, necessitating seven security guards to successfully bring him down.

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Shoja Khalilzadeh ripped his jersey off before being mobbed by the entire Iran team after he fired a shot past Egypt goalie Mostafa Shobeir in the 93rd minute to seemingly give his side a 2-1 lead on Friday night.

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For a few joyous moments, Iran was convinced it had advanced to the knockout round at the World Cup for the first time in the expanded 48-team pool at this year’s tournament.

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The potential late winning goal was called back due to an offside, though, and Egypt advanced past the group stage.

Iran, meanwhile, will have to wait one day to find out its fate after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw. Egypt will play Australia in the round of 32.

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Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei lamented what was the third goal by his side waved off by video review in the tournament.

“Technology is justice,” Ghalenoei said in Farsi, “But, I’m upset about our bad luck.”

At the conclusion of what was promoted as a “Pride Match” in Seattle, one which neither Iran nor Egypt wanted any part in, the Pharaohs finished in second place in Group G. Belgium, which played to a 1-1 draw against Egypt on June 15, beat New Zealand 5-1 in Vancouver, British Columbia to win the group outright.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan was grateful his team didn’t slide to third in the group, which would have been the case had Khalilzadeh’s goal held up.

“We knew we had qualified already, we were sitting at the top of the group,” Hossan said. “I thank God for everything. After this goal was ruled offside, I was very happy.”

Iran, meanwhile, could still advance to the knockout round for the first time in the expanded 48-team pool at this year’s tournament. But, they no longer control their own destiny after Friday’s game.

“We’re here to make our history, too,” said midfielder Rouzbeh Cheshmi. “(Saturday), if our dream comes true, thank God. If not, we are proud of our game and our players because of how we did the game. The last three games, we held up, so let’s see what happens.”

Egypt took an early lead on a goal by Mahmoud Saber in the fifth minute. Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah provided some strong play in the box before Saber fired a shot between the legs of Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran was denied an equalizer in the 11th minute when Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir saved a penalty kick, but tied the game in the 14th minute on a goal by Ramin Rezaeian.

After Iran came up just short, its players aired their grievances about numerous complications off the field. The team has endured travel restrictions imposed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in light of the war in Iran.

In March, Iran sought to move its group-stage matches to Mexico, with which it has diplomatic ties. Its request to move its base camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana was granted two weeks before the team’s arrival.

Ghalenoei said members of the team have been limited to their hotels and training facilities, and not explored Tijuana in any capacity. Several team officials and members of the support staff have been barred from traveling into the U.S. with the team.

“We don’t have recovery, we don’t have any logistic people here to help us. We always complain about these things, but no one helps us, no one,” said Roozbeh Cheshmi. “As you know, recovery is an important thing. Small details affect the football.”

For the first two matches, near Los Angeles, the team was not permitted to travel until the day before and had to return to Mexico immediately after each game. The U.S. then eased its restrictions, allowing the squad to travel to Seattle two days before Friday’s match.

Ghalenoei said the team again had to immediately fly back to Tijuana after Friday’s game.

“We were treated very, very badly,” Ghalenoei said. “I hope the world becomes aware of these issues.”

If only for a short stint of time, though, Iran’s disdain was tabled in the aftermath of Khalilzadeh’s near-goal. Iran did not finish Friday’s game with a storybook ending, but it is still alive in the tournament - at least for another 24 hours.

“What these young Iranian national team players have done should be recorded in history,” Ghalenoei said. “Why? Because the host treated us in the worst possible way.”