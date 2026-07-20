DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / FIFA World Cup 2026 / Ferran Torres stars as Spain edge Argentina to win FIFA World Cup 2026 title

Ferran Torres stars as Spain edge Argentina to win FIFA World Cup 2026 title

Special to The Tribune: Ferran Torres scores the decisive goal in a tense final at MetLife Stadium as Lionel Messi’s World Cup farewell ends in defeat

article_Author
Samindra Kunti
New York, Updated At : 08:42 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, NJ near New York on Sunday. Image credit/AP/PTI
Advertisement

At a sun-drenched MetLife Stadium, there was one last time to take it all in - the good, the bad and Spain’s mastery in this supersized 48-team World Cup. Spain proved that they were the best team of the tournament, grinding their way to a 1-0 extra-time win against Argentina to end Lionel Messi’s fairytale run at the World Cup, a tournament that had been just about acceptable on the field, but divisive of it, making FIFA and the global finals a strange geopolitical juggernaut.

Advertisement

Fans and media had queued for hours outside to clear secret service check points. Minutes before kick-off, US president Donald Trump, accompanied by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, took their seats before Tom Cruise stressed the bonds of friendship made during the tournament. Never mind that the final kicked off six minutes late.

Advertisement

The final had star power with Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, but didn’t replicate the high drama of the 2022 six-goal thriller between Argentina and France. Instead, it was the worst World Cup final in recent memory, eclipsing the editions of 1994, when Brazil and Italy dragged themselves to penalties in California, and 2010, when Andreas Iniesta won it for Spain in extra time.

Advertisement

In New Jersey, Spain were once again progressive. They wanted to construct and play the game the way it is ought to be. Argentina didn’t. They set out to destroy. The contrasting styles led to a war of attrition, replete with Argentinian gamesmanship. The anti-spectacle of provocation, play acting and dirty fouling culminated in a second yellow card and dismissal for Enzo Fernandez for clattering Pau Cubarsi, in the 93rd minute - and even a scuffle after the final whistle. It had taken referee Slavko Vincic until the 40th minute to book an Argentine player after Lisandro Martinez fouled Mikel Oyarzabal.

It was the signal for the first-half time show in World Cup history and FIFA’s attempt to mimic the Super Bowl. Organisers wheeled out a galaxy of stars, including BTS, Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber, and the result was a 27-minute break in play.

Advertisement

In the second half, the defending champions remained on the back foot with tier negative approach. On the wing Lamine Yamal proved to be industrious, but opportunities came at premium, substitutes Ferran Torres and Nico Williams. In extra time, Spain got the sight of goal more - Nico Williams’s goal disallowed and substitute Martin Zubamendi missing a free header.

By contrast, Argentina talisman Lionel Messi remained peripheral, but his side were still not out of it. One flash of genius was all they needed. Instead, it was Spain who won a second World Cup when Torres smashed the ball home from close range after Williams tied him up in the 106th minute. The strike had parallels with Iniesta’s goal in 2010: the significance, the timing and the knockout blow for the opponent. The Spanish were not as scintillating as at Euro 2024, but with their second global crown they cement their modern hegemony over the game.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts