‘FIFA wants Messi for marketing’: Egypt coach faces scrutiny after alleged spitting incident, claims match against Argentina was 'rigged'

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan launched a scathing attack on FIFA after his side's dramatic 3-2 defeat to defending champions Argentina national football team in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alleging the match was influenced to keep Lionel Messi in the tournament "marketing purposes".

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Hassan also announced that he would personally boycott the remainder of the World Cup, claiming there was "no justice" or "fair play" in the competition.

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Egypt appeared set for one of the biggest upsets of the tournament after goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko gave the Pharaohs a 2-0 lead. Goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir had also saved a penalty from Messi earlier in the match.

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However, Argentina mounted a stunning late comeback as Cristian Romero, Messi and Enzo Fernández scored in the closing stages to secure a 3-2 victory and book a place in the quarter-finals.

Following the match, Hassan questioned the fairness of the officiating and suggested that Argentina had received favourable treatment.

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"Argentina's victory is entirely undeserved. Once I return home, I will not watch this World Cup at all because there is no justice in it. My personal protest is that I will not watch this World Cup again," Hassan said after the match.

The Egypt coach further alleged that the outcome had been influenced beyond events on the pitch.

"We looked better than the reigning champions in everything, but the result was influenced by internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it. Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running."

Hassan also claimed one penalty appeal should have been awarded and questioned a disallowed goal, saying Egypt had been denied a deserved victory.

"If they wanted Argentina to win, why invite other teams to participate? This match was clearly rigged, and the whole world witnessed it."

🚨Full interview of Egypt's Coach Hossam Hassan at full-time: "I will say what's on my mind regardless of the consequence, this was clearly a rigged match and the whole world saw it" "And I want to say one more thing, if they want Argentina to win so bad, why call everyone to… — Danis (@DanisMCFC) July 7, 2026

Viral video draws attention

Separate videos circulating on social media after the match appeared to show Hassan involved in a heated exchange with Argentina supporters while walking towards the tunnel. Some clips have been shared with claims that the Egypt coach spat in the direction of fans after an Israeli flag was allegedly waved at him.

The authenticity of the videos and the exact sequence of events have not been independently verified.

If FIFA determines that Hassan spat at spectators, he could face disciplinary action under the governing body's disciplinary regulations, which classify spitting at another person as a serious offence that can attract a multi-match suspension.

أعظم بصقة في التاريخ لحظة قيام الأسطورة حسام حسن بالبصق على مشجع أرجنتيني كان يرفع علم الاحتلال تاريخي هذا الرجل 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5dBwnd7Se6 — MO (@Abu_Salah9) July 7, 2026

Comments on Palestine

During his post-match media interaction, Hassan also referred to his previous remarks supporting the Palestinian cause and denied that they were linked to Egypt's elimination.

"We were speaking about a humanitarian cause. Does anyone feel for the one who lost his sight or the one whose hand was cut off? We want football to help spread humanity."

He added that children in the conflict zone wore shirts of clubs and countries they admired.

"Children are dying while wearing Argentina, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona shirts. These people love football."

FIFA has not publicly responded to Hassan's allegations regarding the match or the viral video at the time of writing.