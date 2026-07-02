FIFA World Cup delivers a spectacle beyond football

Attending a FIFA World Cup match is like joining one vast, efficiently organised party. The Spain vs Saudi Arabia match on June 21 was scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. at Atlanta Stadium in the United States.

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The stadium is easily accessible via Atlanta’s metro system. Additional carriages had been added to trains to cope with the surge in passengers. Security personnel were stationed on platforms at stations closest to the stadium, ensuring passengers could disembark before fresh waves of supporters boarded. The trains were crowded but never uncomfortably packed. A security guard said it was the largest amount of foot traffic he had seen for a sporting event. The primary concern, he added, was managing the risk of a riot.

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Inside Atlanta’s World Cup Arena

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Atlanta Stadium is a massive structure with a capacity of 75,000. It hosts NFL games, Major League Soccer (MLS) matches and concerts. It will stage eight World Cup matches, including a semi-final. Perhaps its most notable feature is its retractable roof, which protects spectators and the pitch from inclement weather. It was sunny when the match got under way, but the roof remained closed and the entire stadium was air-conditioned, making for a very comfortable spectator experience.

Despite the crowds, there was no wait to have tickets scanned on entry. A Fan Zone featured food stalls, drinks, merchandise and photo opportunities. Armed security personnel were stationed throughout the venue carrying imposing firearms.

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Inside, the stadium carried something of the atmosphere that gladiatorial arenas must once have possessed. The pitch appears enormous in real life, so vast that the players can seem surprisingly small from the stands.

The Cost — and Celebration — of Attendance

Tickets for this group-stage match cost USD331 during the Visa pre-sale. Seats in the furthest sections of the stadium were selling for USD1,000 on match day. The fixture carried slightly higher stakes because Spain had failed to beat Cape Verde in their previous match.

If one is spending that kind of money, one is certainly going to make the most of the experience. The atmosphere in the stands reflected that. Fans had come to enjoy themselves, and the overall mood was one of celebration. Most appeared to be local residents or domestic travellers who had adopted Spain as their team for the day. A Peruvian family sitting beside me lived in Atlanta. The father explained that his mother was from Spain, and the family chatted and cheered in Spanish throughout the match.

While waiting for the train afterwards, I spoke with some young Saudi Arabia supporters. A few lived locally, while the others were Saudi international students studying in Houston. They had received free tickets through a fan union.

Apart from the empty private box suites, the stadium was largely full. Official attendance was 68,239.

Watching Great Athletes Live

The speed of the game was perhaps the most impressive aspect of the live experience. Television does not fully convey how quickly players cover ground or how rapidly possession shifts from one end of the pitch to the other. Watching in person also felt pure and focused because there was no advertising, while replays appeared to be delayed, presumably to avoid inflaming the crowd.

Lamine Yamal, Spain’s right winger and Barcelona star, had been hampered by a hamstring injury before the start of the World Cup. It seemed unlikely that he would feature in the opening games, but he made an appearance against Cape Verde. Even his presence, however, could not break down Cape Verde’s defence. Against Saudi Arabia, though, he delighted supporters by scoring in the 10th minute, setting the stage for a dominant victory.

Seeing how quickly and unexpectedly he cut inside from the wing before unleashing his shot gave a real appreciation of his tactical awareness and technical quality. He looked tiny as he slid across the grass in celebration. The crowd roared as he gestured the number 304, representing the final digits of the postcode of his childhood neighbourhood in Spain.

Each time Saudi Arabia gained possession near Spain’s penalty area and tried to move forward, the Spanish players closed them down immediately. It was intimidating to watch a swarm of Spanish shirts descend on a single Saudi player, leaving him almost no room to manoeuvre.

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice more before the first hydration break. At half-time, a Saudi supporter who had travelled from Saudi Arabia wandered around looking dejected.

“Not good today,” he repeated with a shake of his head.

An unfortunate deflection off Saudi Arabia’s Hassan Tambakti resulted in an own goal early in the second half.

The crowd’s reactions were immediate and unfiltered. They roared at moments of brilliance, groaned at mistakes and booed decisions they disliked. Equally striking was the sight of thousands of supporters wearing Yamal’s shirt despite having no personal connection to Spain. For an 18-year-old player, it must be extraordinary to see a stadium full of strangers wearing his name and number.

Beyond that, there seemed to be little pressure to wear the “correct” jersey. Mexicans had turned out in green to support Spain. Others wore United States shirts or even jerseys bearing the name of England’s Marcus Rashford. Formula One shirts were also common, while casual spectators arrived in everyday clothes.

With Spain comfortably ahead and little doubt remaining about the outcome, supporters relaxed and simply enjoyed the occasion. Stadium employees happily obliged when asked to take photographs.

A couple of energetic young men repeatedly tried to get a Mexican wave going. Early attempts fizzled out after only a few sections, prompting good-natured boos between different parts of the stadium. Eventually, a wave travelling in the opposite direction found more success among the Spanish supporters and made it around roughly two-thirds of the stadium before coming to an abrupt halt in the sea of green occupied by Saudi fans.

It is often said that one attends a live match for the atmosphere but watches it on television to truly see the game. Watching the replay later that evening offered close-up camera angles, multiple replays and a clearer understanding of the tactical details.

Yet there is something special about watching elite athletes perform live, surrounded by tens of thousands of people sharing the same experience.

The final score was 4-0. It was difficult not to feel for the Saudi players as they gradually wilted over the course of the match. Their supporters, however, kept their energy up with chants, dancing and celebrations. They did not appear particularly downcast as they left the stadium. Simply attending the FIFA World Cup 2026 seemed reason enough to leave smiling.

The Business of Consumerism

What stood out throughout the event was the scale of consumerism. Plastic bottles of water were bought and discarded in abundance. Spectators were not permitted to bring bags into the stadium unless they were transparent. Most attendees seemed familiar with the rule and arrived carrying clear plastic bags purchased specifically for stadium events.

The environmental implications are difficult to ignore when multiplied across multiple venues and sporting events each year.

The queue outside the FIFA official store grew quickly after the final whistle. Inside, the scale of spending was striking. Scarves cost USD40, while caps ranged from USD25 to USD50. Host-city jerseys were priced at USD375, making them more expensive than the pre-sale ticket to attend the match. People spent freely. Combined with ticket sales, food, drinks and stadium concessions, it was impossible not to appreciate the enormous commercial machinery surrounding a World Cup.

During the experience, controversies over political symbolism, visa disputes, team travel bans and similar issues largely receded into the background. For most people there, simply being part of the FIFA World Cup was enough to leave smiling.

After this match, Spain went on to beat Uruguay and have progressed to face Austria in the knockout round. With heavyweight teams such as Germany and the Netherlands unexpectedly knocked out by Paraguay and Morocco respectively, this World Cup has already delivered its share of surprises.