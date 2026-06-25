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Home / FIFA World Cup 2026 / FIFA World Cup trophy's gold value more than doubles to $713,000 since Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup trophy's gold value more than doubles to $713,000 since Qatar 2022

The trophy is crafted from 6.175 kg of 18-carat gold containing 4.93 kg of pure gold

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:30 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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The FIFA World Cup trophy has surged over two-fold in value since the last tournament in 2022, with its gold content now worth approximately USD 713,000, according to data from financial markets provider LSEG.

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The trophy, crafted from 6.175 kg of 18-carat gold containing 4.93 kg of pure gold, has climbed in value alongside a broader rally in the precious metal driven by geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainty and slowing global growth.

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"Although gold has eased from its recent highs, the long-term trend in its value remains remarkable," said Debajit Saha, lead analyst at LSEG Metals Research.

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"The FIFA World Cup trophy is ultimately priceless to the players who lift it, but its gold content offers an interesting reminder of how dramatically the value of the precious metal has increased over the years," he said in a statement.

The trophy was valued at around USD 277,000 when Brazil lifted it in Qatar in 2022, and at roughly USD 25,000 when the current design was introduced ahead of the 1974 tournament.

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No other major sporting trophy is made from gold, leaving the World Cup prize unrivalled in melt value. The UEFA Champions League and Europa League trophies, both crafted from sterling silver, carry estimated melt values of USD 16,950 and USD 22,600, respectively.

Among American sports trophies, the Borg-Warner Trophy — presented to the winner of the Indianapolis 500 auto race — ranks as the most valuable and heaviest, standing 1.62 metres tall and containing around 69 kg of sterling silver, giving it a melt value of approximately USD 156,000.

The Woodlawn Vase, awarded to the winner of the Preakness Stakes, carries a melt value of around USD 24,860, while the Vince Lombardi Trophy — produced by Tiffany & Co. and awarded annually to Super Bowl champions — contains 3.2 kg of sterling silver with a melt value of around USD 7,230.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicked off on June 11 in the US, features an expanded field of 48 teams, up from 32 at the previous tournament.

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