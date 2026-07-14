France meet Spain in heavyweight clash

Undefeated so far, the semifinal contest between heavyweights Spain and France will be a treat to watch for the fans as both La Roja and Les Bleus enter the final-four stage riding high.

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Spain have lost just one of their 27 matches at major tournaments since the start of the 2018 World Cup. They are unbeaten in 14, since the 1-2 defeat against Japan at the 2022 World Cup, conceding just five goals and never more than one in a game (nine clean sheets). They have played true to their nature, holding possession backed by an extra defensive midfielder. The side has been the most solid defensively. They conceded their first goal of the tournament in their quarterfinal against Belgium.

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On the other hand, France’s attack looks formidable, led by Kylian Mbappe. France made it six straight victories at this World Cup by beating Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals, and could emerge as the second European side to win seven in a row. A win against Spain would put them level with Italy (1934 and 1938) for winning seven games in a row. It will be their eighth appearance in the final-four of the World Cup, with only Germany reaching this stage more times (12). Although France lost their first three in 1958, 1982 and 1986, they progressed to the final in 1998, 2006, 2018 and 2022. France can also emulate Germany (1982, 1986 and 1990) and Brazil (1994, 1998 and 2002) by reaching three consecutive World Cup finals.